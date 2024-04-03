Pryon Named as One of KMWorld's 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management

Trusted knowledge AI platform is recognized as a leader in knowledge management and for its meaningful contributions to the field

RALEIGH, N.C., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pryon, a knowledge AI platform, today announced that the company has been listed as one of KMWorld's 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management. This year's list acknowledges companies that are pioneering a new era of knowledge management and Pryon was recognized for its best-in-class solution, which turns vast quantities of critical, fragmented, and rapidly changing content into accurate, timely, and verifiable answers.

Pryon's inclusion underscores the company's commitment to solving the pain that enterprises face when having to search through vast amounts of information to find answers to their pressing questions. And this recognition underscores Pryon's deep commitment to the field of artificial intelligence and creating solutions that extract useful and trusted knowledge from enterprise content.

"We are honored to have our solution validated by a respected organization like KMWorld and to be recognized as one of the leaders in the knowledge management space," said Igor Jablokov, CEO and Founder of Pryon. "Our work is grounded in the belief that an AI-based platform that prioritizes accuracy and security can revolutionize how enterprises tackle knowledge management. And we share KMWorld's passion for innovation and making knowledge easily accessible."

Amid the current sea of innovation, KMWorld strives to identify and recognize those companies moving the needle to optimize knowledge extraction, organization, and dissemination.

"Curating the list of the 100 companies that matters in KM is always a joy. Emerging technologies such as generative AI coupled with enhancements to the time-tested technologies of semantic search, NLP, cloud computing, natural language understanding, knowledge graphs, and chatbots have resulted in enormous strides in knowledge management and knowledge sharing," said Marydee Ojala, Editor-in-Chief, KMWorld Publication. "Companies such as Pryon are wonderful examples of leaders that are helping organizations unlock the power of knowledge in innovative and creative ways. They stand out in the KM field, and we applaud their accomplishments."

