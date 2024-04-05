Pryon Selected for the 2024 CB Insights AI 100 List

Pryon recognized for achievements in AI-driven productivity and knowledge management

RALEIGH, N.C., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Pryon, a leader in Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) solutions, to its eighth-annual AI 100 , showcasing the 100 most promising private AI companies of 2024. This year's winners are recognized for tackling some of the hardest challenges in scaling AI across industries, and Pryon, having pioneered best-in-class RAG solutions, earned its spot on the list for its capabilities to increase productivity through AI applications.

"It is incredibly rewarding to be named alongside 99 of the most promising AI companies with the shared goal of maximizing AI's capabilities to enhance operations across industries," said Chris Mahl, President and COO of Pryon. "This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to helping enterprises find a proven, safe, and scalable path to implementing generative AI in their business."

The 100 winners were chosen based on several factors, including CB Insights' data on deal activity, industry partnerships, team strength, investor strength, patent activity, and proprietary Mosaic Scores . CB Insights also analyzed their exclusive interviews with software buyers and dug into Analyst Briefings submitted directly to the publication by startups.

"AI is taking off at lightning speed, and it's not just big tech companies at the forefront of it," said Deepashri Varadharajan, director of AI research at CB Insights. "Our AI 100 winners – many of them early-stage startups, some with very small teams – are pushing the boundaries of AI in everything from game development and battery design to agentic AI systems."

Quick facts on the 2024 AI 100:

16 countries represented, from the US to France to South Africa

represented, from the US to to 30+ categories of solutions, from foundation models to humanoids

of solutions, from foundation models to humanoids 68% early-stage startups building virtual worlds, autonomous factories, language models for under-represented languages, and more

building virtual worlds, autonomous factories, language models for under-represented languages, and more 600+ business relationships since 2016 with industry leaders like Toyota, Netflix, and the World Bank

Pryon's inclusion underscores the company's commitment to solving the pain that enterprises face when having to search through vast amounts of information to find answers to their urgent and important questions. And this honor is reflective of Pryon's deep commitment to innovation in the field of artificial intelligence and creating RAG solutions that extract useful and trusted knowledge from enterprise content.

For more information about Pryon, please visit https://pryon.com

For the full list of the most promising artificial intelligence startups of 2024, please visit https://www.cbinsights.com

About Pryon

Pryon turns vast quantities of critical, fragmented, and rapidly changing content into accurate, timely, and verifiable answers via the industry-leading suite of Enterprise RAG solutions. Using best-in-class retrieval technology, Pryon securely extracts answers from all forms of content, including audio, images, text, and video, stored in a myriad of sources. Pryon's Enterprise RAG solutions are intuitive to use, accessible via API from any system, and can be deployed in a matter of weeks in the cloud or on-premises. Created by the AI pioneers instrumental in developing Alexa, Siri, and Watson, Pryon is trusted by leading enterprises. By reducing the distance between people and answers, Pryon builds high-performing, resilient, and responsive organizations.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com .

