Pryon Unveils ETL Ingestion Engine to Unlock Value of Unstructured Data for Enterprise AI

New solution converts data from diverse sources containing multimodal content into machine-readable data for AI applications

RALEIGH, N.C., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pryon today announced the launch of its Pryon Ingestion Engine and associated SDK, an Extract, Transform, and Load (ETL) solution designed to unlock business value from unstructured data. Leveraging Pryon's powerful, proprietary document processing models and pipelines, the new solution converts unstructured data—from various document types and formats—into machine-readable data, ensuring accuracy and usability for AI applications.

Data holds tremendous business value for enterprise, yet much of it remains trapped in unstructured formats, in large volumes and across diverse sources. Fragmented data not only limits data access but also compromises quality and AI model performance. Processing unstructured data also requires significant effort and consumes a substantial amount of data engineers' time, impacting operational efficiency and overall innovation.

"Enterprises sit on troves of valuable knowledge, but it is often scattered across various locations, formats, and levels of quality. Unifying this information into a coherent, machine-readable form is a significant challenge," said Chris Mahl, President and COO, Pryon. "Our ingestion solution and SDK transforms mountains of unstructured data within an organization into a unified, structured format, enabling enterprises to build and deploy AI applications."

Pryon's Ingestion Engine and SDK leverages cutting-edge filetype handling, layout analysis, OCR (Optical Character Recognition) and Handwritten Text Recognition (HTR), and semantic segmentation to extract critical insights from unstructured documents. Information parsed from documents includes the text element (e.g., header, paragraph), position of the text on the page and proximity to other content, and segments of continuous text elements. The platform empowers developers to construct retrieval-augmented generative (RAG) solutions, refine and train large language models (LLMs), and develop AI applications seamlessly. Utilizing Pryon Ingestion SDK, integration into existing systems becomes effortless, enabling organizations to fully leverage data capabilities in context.

Key Benefits:

Advanced Data Extraction : Precision extraction of textual content and metadata from diverse sources of multimodal content including PDFs, documents, and more.

: Precision extraction of textual content and metadata from diverse sources of multimodal content including PDFs, documents, and more. Contextual Understanding : Capturing the semantic meaning, segmentation, and relationships within the extracted data, enhancing searchability and relevance.

: Capturing the semantic meaning, segmentation, and relationships within the extracted data, enhancing searchability and relevance. Scalability and Performance: Designed to handle large volumes of data with minimal latency, ensuring robust performance across enterprise-scale deployments.

About Pryon

Pryon provides a trusted, safe, and proven path to implementing generative AI in enterprises. Pryon's best-in-class ingestion and retrieval engines can be paired with generative LLMs to implement retrieval-augmented generation and securely provide accurate, instant, and verifiable answers at enterprise scale. Using industry-leading retrieval technology, Pryon RAG Suite securely extracts answers from all forms of content, including audio, images, text, and video, stored in a myriad of sources. Pryon's products are intuitive to use, accessible via API from any system, and can be deployed in a matter of weeks in the cloud or on-premises. Created by the AI pioneers instrumental in developing Alexa, Siri, and Watson, Pryon is trusted by leading enterprises and government agencies. By reducing the distance between people and answers, Pryon builds high-performing, resilient, and responsive organizations.

