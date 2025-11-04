PS Seasoning Launches Limited-Edition Gingerbread BBQ Rub and Holiday Turkey Brine Kit

"Newstalgic" flavor blends holiday comfort with modern BBQ, while all-in-one turkey kits simplify Thanksgiving prep

IRON RIDGE, Wis., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, PS Seasoning is unwrapping a nostalgic flavor with a bold new twist. The limited-edition Gingerbread BBQ Rub blends the familiar comfort of holiday cookies with the savory punch of backyard BBQ. Launching alongside the brand's returning customer-favorite Turkey Brine Kits, the two seasonal offerings are designed to bring festive flair—and flavor—to holiday tables.

Gingerbread BBQ Rub

Gingerbread BBQ Rub is part of a growing "newstalgia" trend—where traditional flavors are reimagined in fresh, unexpected ways. According to 2025 flavor forecasts, nostalgic and comforting foods are driving consumer interest, but with a modern edge. PS Seasoning's latest release hits that sweet spot balancing culinary creativity and flavor mastery: brown sugar, cinnamon, molasses, and vanilla collide with ancho chili and smoky undertones, delivering a savory-sweet crust that's both familiar and surprising.

"Everyone has a gingerbread memory—ours just happens to include ribs," said Yash Burgula, Director of Innovation and Development at PS Seasoning. "Our team wanted to reintroduce a classic flavor in a bold, exciting way—pairing smoky heat with nostalgic sweetness. It's all about comfort, warmth, and a little fun—that emotional connection that turns a meal into a memory."

Also returning this season is PS Seasoning's all-in-one Turkey Brine Kit, crafted to take the guesswork out of Thanksgiving prep. The kit includes a butcher-approved brine mix infused with savory herbs and spices, a BPA-free brining bag sized for turkeys up to 18 pounds, and a packet of Cock-a-Doodle Brew Honey Ale Rub. Developed for ease and exceptional results, the kit ensures a moist, flavorful centerpiece worthy of the holiday table.

Together, these seasonal offerings help home cooks embrace the flavors—and the memories—of the holidays with confidence and creativity. For product information visit psseasoning.com/gingerbread and psseasoning.com/turkeykit. Unique holiday gift ideas are available at psseasoning.com/holidaygiftguide.

ABOUT PS SEASONING

PS Seasoning is a global food experience company focused on flavor innovation and equipment solutions. As a proud third-generation family-owned and operated business, they have been dedicated to delivering exceptional products, quality and service to customers worldwide since 1977. PS Seasoning produces an extensive lineup of more than 5,000 unique blends and over 55 million pounds of seasoning annually—and through its Pro Smoker line, offers home smokers built with the same professional quality trusted by the pros.

Located in Wisconsin, the heart of the Midwest, PS Seasoning honors the past while constantly innovating to bring the best in flavor mastery and technical expertise to the industry. For more information, visit psseasoning.com .

