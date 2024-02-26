PSEG ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS

$5.13 PER SHARE NET INCOME

$3.48 PER SHARE NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS

Reaffirms 2024 Non-GAAP Operating Earnings Guidance of $3.60 - $3.70 Per Share

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) reported the following results for the full-year and fourth quarter of 2023:

PSEG Consolidated (unaudited) Full Year Comparative Results



Income Diluted Earnings

Per Share ($ millions, except per share amounts) FY 2023 FY 2022 FY 2023 FY 2022 Net Income $2,563 $1,031 $5.13 $2.06 Reconciling Items (821) 708 (1.65) 1.41 Non-GAAP Operating Earnings $1,742 $1,739 $3.48 $3.47 Average Shares



500 501

PSEG Consolidated (unaudited) Fourth Quarter Comparative Results



Income Diluted Earnings

Per Share ($ millions, except per share amounts) 4Q 2023 4Q 2022 4Q 2023 4Q 2022 Net Income $546 $788 $1.10 $1.58 Reconciling Items (275) (470) (0.56) (0.94) Non-GAAP Operating Earnings $271 $318 $0.54 $0.64 Average Shares



500 500

The tables above provide a reconciliation of PSEG's Net Income to non-GAAP Operating Earnings for the fourth quarter and full year. See Attachments 8 and 9 for a complete list of items excluded from Net Income in the determination of non-GAAP Operating Earnings.

"PSEG achieved solid operating and financial performance in 2023. Our non-GAAP results for the full year came in at the high-end of our 2023 guidance range and marked the 19th consecutive year that we delivered results that met or exceeded our guidance. PSE&G efficiently completed its largest ever capital investment plan in a single year – totaling $3.7 billion – focused on meeting our customers' needs by modernizing our system infrastructure, maintaining our best in the state reliability and resiliency, and expanding our energy efficiency offerings to customers at every income level to help them reduce their energy usage and bills," said Ralph LaRossa, PSEG's chair, president and CEO.

PSEG made significant progress during 2023, executing on its strategy to increase the predictability of the business and the visibility of growth, and providing value to its customers, including:

Streamlining the business mix by retaining our 3,760 MW nuclear fleet (which benefits from the nuclear production tax credit, effective January 1, 2024 , and helps us finance regulated growth through 2028 without the need for new equity) and exiting offshore wind generation with recovery of our investment.

, and helps us finance regulated growth through 2028 without the need for new equity) and exiting offshore wind generation with recovery of our investment. Reaching a $900 million settlement to extend our Gas System Modernization Program through 2025, and a $280 million settlement to extend our award-winning Clean Energy Future-Energy Efficiency (EE) program into mid-2024.

settlement to extend our Gas System Modernization Program through 2025, and a settlement to extend our award-winning Clean Energy Future-Energy Efficiency (EE) program into mid-2024. Enabling the broad expansion of our EE programs through an effective Conservation Incentive Program, which also offset the 2023 volumetric impacts of unseasonably mild winter and summer weather.

Lowering PSE&G's gas commodity charge from $0.47 to $0.40 per therm for winter 2024, following the two previous supply charge reductions during the winter of 2023.

to per therm for winter 2024, following the two previous supply charge reductions during the winter of 2023. Placing into service over 1.5 million PSE&G smart meters.

Reaching new multi-year labor agreements with all of our represented employees.

Achieving a 93% capacity factor at PSEG Nuclear that included a breaker-to-breaker run at Salem Unit 1, and producing approximately 32 TWh of carbon free, base-load power.

Successfully reducing our pension variability, twice, through the approval of a regulatory accounting order last February and a billion-dollar lift-out in August.

Being named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the 16 th year in a row.

year in a row. Being recognized as #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Residential and Business Electric Service in the East among Large Utilities by J.D. Power in 2023.

Looking ahead, PSEG recently updated its five-year regulated capital spending plan to $18 billion to $21 billion, which supports our outlook for compound annual growth in rate base (of 6% to 7.5%) and for non-GAAP Operating Earnings (of 5% to 7%) over the 2024 to 2028 period.

In December 2023, PSE&G filed its comprehensive electric and gas base rate case, as required, with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU). A main component of the case is to recover over $3 billion in capital investments that were made to strengthen and modernize the state's electric and gas infrastructure since PSE&G's last rate case in 2018. PSE&G's request is its first in six years and is among the lowest proposed rate increases filed by a NJ public utility over that time period.

PSE&G also submitted its Clean Energy Future–Energy Efficiency II (CEF-EE II) filing to the BPU. The $3.1 billion proposal is aligned with New Jersey's updated energy efficiency framework covering the 30-month period from January 2025 through June 2027 and would be spent over a six-year period.

LaRossa added, "For 2024, we are reaffirming our non-GAAP Operating Earnings guidance range of $3.60 to $3.70 per share. The recent $0.12 increase to PSEG's 2024 indicative annual common dividend rate to $2.40 per share also extends our track record of providing dividend income to our investors for 117 consecutive years."

PSEG Results by Segment

Public Service Electric and Gas Fourth Quarter and Full Year Comparative Results

($ millions, except per share amounts) 4Q 2023 4Q 2022 FY 2023 FY 2022 Net Income $291 $352 $1,515 $1,565 Net Income Per Share (EPS) $0.58 $0.70 $3.03 $3.12 Non-GAAP Operating Earnings $296 $352 $1,532 $1,565 Non-GAAP Operating EPS $0.59 $0.70 $3.06 $3.12

Consistent with management's guidance for full-year 2023 non-GAAP earnings, PSE&G's fourth quarter results benefited from growth in incremental investments in Transmission and Gas Distribution, which were offset by the expected decline in pension income and lower OPEB related credits, as well as higher depreciation, amortization and interest expense resulting from higher investment (not yet reflected in rates), as well as higher O&M costs in the quarter due to timing.

PSEG Power & Other

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Comparative Results



($ millions, except per share amounts) 4Q 2023 4Q 2022 FY 2023 FY 2022 Net Income (Loss) $255 $436 $1,048 $(534) Net Income (Loss) Per Share (EPS) $0.52 $0.88 $2.10 $(1.06) Non-GAAP Operating Earnings $(25) $(34) $210 $174 Non-GAAP Operating EPS $(0.05) $(0.06) $0.42 $0.35

PSEG Power & Other results for the quarter reflect an improvement in energy margin, offset by a reduction in capacity revenues, and expected lower pension income and OPEB credits compared with the fourth quarter of 2022.

###

PSEG will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results, earnings guidance, and other matters with the financial community at 11:00 a.m. ET today. Please register to access this event by visiting:

https://investor.pseg.com/investor-news-and-events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses non-GAAP Operating Earnings in its internal analysis, and in communications with investors and analysts, as a consistent measure for comparing PSEG's financial performance to previous financial results. Non-GAAP Operating Earnings exclude the impact of gains (losses) associated with the Nuclear Decommissioning Trust (NDT), Mark-to-Market (MTM) accounting and other material infrequent items.

See Attachments 8 and 9 for a complete list of items excluded from Net Income/(Loss) in the determination of non-GAAP Operating Earnings. The presentation of non-GAAP Operating Earnings is intended to complement and should not be considered an alternative to the presentation of Net Income/(Loss), which is an indicator of financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, non-GAAP Operating Earnings as presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Due to the forward-looking nature of non-GAAP Operating Earnings guidance, PSEG is unable to reconcile this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because comparable GAAP measures are not reasonably accessible or reliable due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying measures that would be required for such reconciliation. Namely, we are not able to reliably project without unreasonable effort MTM and NDT gains (losses), for future periods due to market volatility. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and may have a material impact on our future GAAP results.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this report about our and our subsidiaries' future performance, including, without limitation, future revenues, earnings, strategies, prospects, consequences, and all other statements that are not purely historical constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such statements are based on management's beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "should," "hypothetical," "potential," "forecast," "project," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ are often presented with the forward-looking statements themselves. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are discussed in Item 1A. Risk Factors, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (MD&A), Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data—Note 13. Commitments and Contingent Liabilities, and other filings we make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. These factors include, but are not limited to:

any inability to successfully develop, obtain regulatory approval for, or construct transmission and distribution, and our nuclear generation projects;

the physical, financial and transition risks related to climate change, including risks relating to potentially increased legislative and regulatory burdens, changing customer preferences and lawsuits;

any equipment failures, accidents, critical operating technology or business system failures, natural disasters, severe weather events, acts of war, terrorism or other acts of violence, sabotage, physical attacks or security breaches, cyberattacks or other incidents that may impact our ability to provide safe and reliable service to our customers;

any inability to recover the carrying amount of our long-lived assets;

disruptions or cost increases in our supply chain, including labor shortages;

any inability to maintain sufficient liquidity or access sufficient capital on commercially reasonable terms;

the impact of cybersecurity attacks or intrusions or other disruptions to our information technology, operational or other systems;

a material shift away from natural gas toward increased electrification and a reduction in the use of natural gas;

failure to attract and retain a qualified workforce;

increases in the costs of equipment, materials, fuel, services and labor;

the impact of our covenants in our debt instruments and credit agreements on our business;

adverse performance of our defined benefit plan trust funds and Nuclear Decommissioning Trust Fund and increases in funding requirements and pension costs;

any inability to extend certain significant contracts on terms acceptable to us;

development, adoption and use of Artificial Intelligence by us and our third-party vendors;

fluctuations in, or third-party default risk in wholesale power and natural gas markets, including the potential impacts on the economic viability of our generation units;

our ability to obtain adequate nuclear fuel supply;

changes in technology related to energy generation, distribution and consumption and changes in customer usage patterns;

third-party credit risk relating to our sale of nuclear generation output and purchase of nuclear fuel;

any inability to meet our commitments under forward sale obligations and Regional Transmission Organization rules;

the impact of changes in state and federal legislation and regulations on our business, including PSE&G's ability to recover costs and earn returns on authorized investments;

PSE&G's proposed investment projects or programs may not be fully approved by regulators and its capital investment may be lower than planned;

our ability to receive sufficient financial support for our New Jersey nuclear plants from the markets, production tax credit and/or zero emission certificates program;

nuclear plants from the markets, production tax credit and/or zero emission certificates program; adverse changes in and non-compliance with energy industry laws, policies, regulations and standards, including market structures and transmission planning and transmission returns;

risks associated with our ownership and operation of nuclear facilities, including increased nuclear fuel storage costs, regulatory risks, such as compliance with the Atomic Energy Act and trade control, environmental and other regulations, as well as operational, financial, environmental and health and safety risks;

changes in federal and state environmental laws and regulations and enforcement;

delays in receipt of, or an inability to receive, necessary licenses and permits and siting approvals; and

changes in tax laws and regulations.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this report are qualified by these cautionary statements and we cannot assure you that the results or developments anticipated by management will be realized or even if realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, us or our business, prospects, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in making any investment decision. Forward-looking statements made in this report apply only as of the date of this report. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements from time to time, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even in light of new information or future events, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws.

The forward-looking statements contained in this report are intended to qualify for the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

From time to time, PSEG and PSE&G release important information via postings on their corporate Investor Relations website at https://investor.pseg.com. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to visit the Investor Relations website to review new postings. You can sign up for automatic email alerts regarding new postings at the bottom of the webpage at https://investor.pseg.com or by navigating to the Email Alerts webpage here. The information on https://investor.pseg.com and https://investor.pseg.com/resources/email-alerts/default.aspx is not incorporated herein and is not part of this press release or the Form 8-K to which it is an exhibit.

Attachment 1 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated

Consolidating Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, $ millions, except per share data)







Three Months Ended December 31, 2023







PSEG

Eliminations

PSE&G

PSEG

Power &

Other(a)



















OPERATING REVENUES $ 2,605

$ (306)

$ 1,853

$ 1,058



















OPERATING EXPENSES

















Energy Costs 743

(306)

710

339



Operation and Maintenance 871

-

495

376



Depreciation and Amortization 292

-

252

40



Loss on Asset Dispositions and Impairments 7

-

-

7



Total Operating Expenses 1,913

(306)

1,457

762



















OPERATING INCOME 692

-

396

296



















Net Gains (Losses) on Trust Investments 126

-

-

126

Net Other Income (Deductions) 40

-

15

25

Net Non-Operating Pension and OPEB Credits (Costs) 27

-

28

(1)

Interest Expense (198)

-

(129)

(69)



















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 687

-

310

377



















Income Tax Expense (141)

-

(19)

(122)



















NET INCOME $ 546

$ -

$ 291

$ 255



Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income (b) (275)

-

5

(280)

OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP) $ 271

$ -

$ 296

$ (25)



















Earnings Per Share

































NET INCOME $ 1.10

$ -

$ 0.58

$ 0.52



Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income (b) (0.56)

-

0.01

(0.57)

OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP) $ 0.54

$ -

$ 0.59

$ (0.05)

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2022





PSEG

Eliminations

PSE&G

PSEG

Power &

Other(a)



















OPERATING REVENUES $ 3,139

$ (466)

$ 2,030

$ 1,575



















OPERATING EXPENSES

















Energy Costs 996

(466)

881

581



Operation and Maintenance 868

-

489

379



Depreciation and Amortization 278

-

238

40



Losses on Asset Dispositions and Impairments 33

-

1

32



Total Operating Expenses 2,175

(466)

1,609

1,032



















OPERATING INCOME 964

-

421

543



















Loss from Equity Method Investments (2)

-

-

(2)

Net Gains (Losses) on Trust Investments 87

-

-

87

Net Other Income (Deductions) 38

-

22

16

Net Non-Operating Pension and OPEB Credits (Costs) 94

-

70

24

Interest Expense (178)

-

(108)

(70)



















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,003

-

405

598



















Income Tax Expense (215)

-

(53)

(162)



















NET INCOME $ 788

$ -

$ 352

$ 436



Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(b) (470)

-

-

(470)

OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP) $ 318

$ -

$ 352

$ (34)



















Earnings Per Share

































NET INCOME $ 1.58

$ -

$ 0.70

$ 0.88



Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(b)

(0.94)

-

-

(0.94)

OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP) $ 0.64

$ -

$ 0.70

$ (0.06)





















(a) Includes activities at PSEG Power, PSEG Long Island, Energy Holdings, PSEG Services Corporation and the Parent. (b) See Attachments 8 and 9 for details of items excluded from Net Income (Loss) to compute Operating Earnings (non-GAAP).

Attachment 2

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated

Consolidating Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, $ millions, except per share data)







Year Ended December 31, 2023



















PSEG

Eliminations

PSE&G

PSEG

Power &

Other(a)



















OPERATING REVENUES $ 11,237

$ (1,103)

$ 7,807

$ 4,533



















OPERATING EXPENSES

















Energy Costs 3,260

(1,103)

3,010

1,353



Operation and Maintenance 3,150

-

1,843

1,307



Depreciation and Amortization 1,135

-

980

155



Loss on Asset Dispositions and Impairments 7

-

-

7





Total Operating Expenses 7,552

(1,103)

5,833

2,822



















OPERATING INCOME 3,685

-

1,974

1,711



















Income from Equity Method Investments 1

-

-

1

Net Gains (Losses) on Trust Investments 189

-

-

189

Net Other Income (Deductions) 172

(4)

80

96

Net Non-Operating Pension and OPEB Credits (Costs) (218)

-

114

(332)

Interest Expense (748)

4

(493)

(259)



















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,081

-

1,675

1,406



















Income Tax Expense (518)

-

(160)

(358)



















NET INCOME $ 2,563

$ -

$ 1,515

$ 1,048



Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(b) (821)

-

17

(838)

OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP) $ 1,742

$ -

$ 1,532

$ 210



















Earnings Per Share

































NET INCOME $ 5.13

$ -

$ 3.03

$ 2.10



Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income (b) (1.65)

-

0.03

(1.68)

OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP) $ 3.48

$ -

$ 3.06

$ 0.42







































Year Ended December 31, 2022



















PSEG

Eliminations

PSE&G

PSEG

Power &

Other(a)



















OPERATING REVENUES $ 9,800

$ (1,401)

$ 7,935

$ 3,266



















OPERATING EXPENSES

















Energy Costs 4,018

(1,401)

3,270

2,149



Operation and Maintenance 3,178

-

1,838

1,340



Depreciation and Amortization 1,100

-

935

165



Losses on Asset Dispositions and Impairments 123

-

-

123





Total Operating Expenses 8,419

(1,401)

6,043

3,777



















OPERATING INCOME 1,381

-

1,892

(511)



















Income from Equity Method Investments 14

-

-

14

Net Gains (Losses) on Trust Investments (265)

-

(2)

(263)

Net Other Income (Deductions) 124

(1)

88

37

Net Non-Operating Pension and OPEB Credits (Costs) 376

-

281

95

Interest Expense (628)

1

(427)

(202)



















INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,002

-

1,832

(830)



















Income Tax Benefit (Expense) 29

-

(267)

296



















NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,031

$ -

$ 1,565

$ (534)



Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income (Loss)(b) 708

-

-

708

OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP) $ 1,739

$ -

$ 1,565

$ 174



















Earnings Per Share

































NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 2.06

$ -

$ 3.12

$ (1.06)



Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income (Loss)(b) 1.41

-

-

1.41

OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP) $ 3.47

$ -

$ 3.12

$ 0.35























(a) Includes activities at PSEG Power, PSEG Long Island, Energy Holdings, PSEG Services Corporation and the Parent.

(b) See Attachments 8 and 9 for details of items excluded from Net Income (Loss) to compute Operating Earnings (non-GAAP).

Attachment 3 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Capitalization Schedule (Unaudited, $ millions)





December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022 DEBT







Commercial Paper and Loans $ 949

$ 2,200

Long-Term Debt* 19,284

18,070



Total Debt 20,233

20,270















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common Stock 5,018

5,065

Treasury Stock (1,379)

(1,377)

Retained Earnings 12,017

10,591

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (179)

(550)



Total Stockholders' Equity 15,477

13,729



Total Capitalization $ 35,710

$ 33,999



































































*Includes current portion of Long-Term Debt

















Attachment 4 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, $ millions)







Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net Income $ 2,563

$ 1,031 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Flows





From Operating Activities 1,243

472 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 3,806

1,503







NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (2,958)

(1,101)







NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES (1,260)

(754)







Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (412)

(352)







Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 511

863 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 99

$ 511

Attachment 5 Public Service Electric & Gas Company Retail Sales (Unaudited) December 31, 2023

Electric Sales





Three Months

Change vs.

Year

Change vs.



Sales (millions kWh) Ended

2022

Ended

2022



Residential 2,805

5 %

13,076

(6 %)



Commercial & Industrial 6,181

(5 %)

25,680

(3 %)



Other 96

(1 %)

337

(1 %)



Total 9,082

(2 %)

39,093

(4 %)





Gas Sold and Transported







Three Months

Change vs.

Year

Change vs.



Sales (millions therms) Ended

2022

Ended

2022



Firm Sales

















Residential Sales 427

(9 %)

1,327

(11 %)



Commercial & Industrial 285

(9 %)

955

(11 %)



Total Firm Sales 712

(9 %)

2,282

(11 %)























Non-Firm Sales*

















Commercial & Industrial 234

13 %

848

(13 %)



Total Non-Firm Sales 234





848



























Total Sales 946

(4 %)

3,130

(12 %)





*Contract Service Gas rate included in non-firm sales

Weather Data*





Three Months

Change vs.

Year

Change vs.





Ended

2022

Ended

2022



THI Hours - Actual 690

103 %

17,820

(10 %)



THI Hours - Normal 443





17,345







Degree Days - Actual 1,325

(13 %)

3,633

(20 %)



Degree Days - Normal 1,567





4,591











*Winter weather as defined by heating degree days (HDD) to serve as a measure for the need for heating. For each day, HDD is calculated as HDD = 65°F – the average hourly daily temperature. Summer weather is measured by the temperature-humidity index (THI), which takes into account both the temperature and the humidity to measure the need for air conditioning. Both measures use data provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration based on readings from Newark Liberty International Airport. Comparisons to normal are based on twenty years of historic data.

Attachment 6

Nuclear Generation Measures (Unaudited)



GWh Breakdown

GWh Breakdown









Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Nuclear - NJ 4,676

4,681

20,500

20,172 Nuclear - PA 2,652

2,657

11,099

11,093

7,328

7,338

31,599

31,265

Attachment 7 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Statistical Measures (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding (millions)













Basic 498

497

498

498 Diluted 500

500

500

501















Stock Price at End of Period







$61.15

$61.27















Dividends Paid per Share of Common Stock $0.57

$0.54

$2.28

$2.16















Dividend Yield







3.7 %

3.5 %















Book Value per Common Share







$31.07

$27.63















Market Price as a Percent of Book Value







197 %

222 %

Attachment 8 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Consolidated Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) Reconciliation

Reconciling Items Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31,

2023

2022



2023

2022



($ millions, Unaudited)





















Net Income

$ 546

$ 788



$ 2,563

$ 1,031



(Gain) Loss on Nuclear Decommissioning Trust (NDT)





















Fund Related Activity, pre-tax

(126)

(85)



(184)

270



(Gain) Loss on Mark-to-Market (MTM), pre-tax(a)

(291)

(611)



(1,334)

635



Pension Settlement Charges, pre-tax

6

-



338

-



Plant Retirements, Dispositions and Impairments, pre-tax(b)

-

14



-

31



Lease Related Activity, pre-tax

7

25



7

78



Exit Incentive Program (EIP), pre-tax

4

-



29

-



Income Taxes related to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) reconciling items(c)

125

187



323

(306)

Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)

$ 271

$ 318



$ 1,742

$ 1,739

























PSEG Fully Diluted Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)

500

500



500

501





($ Per Share Impact - Diluted, Unaudited)

























Net Income

$ 1.10

$ 1.58



$ 5.13

$ 2.06



(Gain) Loss on NDT Fund Related Activity, pre-tax

(0.26)

(0.17)



(0.37)

0.54



(Gain) Loss on MTM, pre-tax(a)

(0.58)

(1.22)



(2.67)

1.27



Pension Settlement Charges, pre-tax

0.02

-



0.68

-



Plant Retirements, Dispositions and Impairments, pre-tax(b)

-

0.03



-

0.06



Lease Related Activity, pre-tax

0.01

0.05



0.01

0.15



EIP, pre-tax

0.01

-



0.06

-



Income Taxes related to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) reconciling items(c)

0.24

0.37



0.64

(0.61)

Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)

$ 0.54

$ 0.64



$ 3.48

$ 3.47



























(a) Includes the financial impact from positions with forward delivery months.



(b) Full year 2022 includes the results for fossil generation sold in February 2022.



(c) Income tax effect calculated at the statutory rate except for qualified NDT related activity, which records an additional 20% trust tax on income (loss) from qualified NDT Funds, and lease related activity.



Attachment 9

PSE&G Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) Reconciliation



Three Months Ended Year Ended Reconciling Items December 31, December 31,



2023

2022



2023

2022



($ millions, Unaudited)





















Net Income

$ 291

$ 352



$ 1,515

$ 1,565



EIP, pre-tax

2

-



19

-



Pension Settlement Charges, pre-tax

4

-



4

-



Income Taxes related to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) reconciling items

(1)

-



(6)

-

Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)

$ 296

$ 352



$ 1,532

$ 1,565

























PSEG Fully Diluted Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)

500

500



500

501



















































PSEG Power & Other Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) Reconciliation



Three Months Ended Year Ended Reconciling Items December 31, December 31,



2023

2022



2023

2022



($ millions, Unaudited)





















Net Income (Loss)

$ 255

$ 436



$ 1,048

$ (534)



(Gain) Loss on NDT Fund Related Activity, pre-tax

(126)

(85)



(184)

270



(Gain) Loss on MTM, pre-tax(a)

(291)

(611)



(1,334)

635



Pension Settlement Charges, pre-tax

2

-



334

-



Plant Retirements, Dispositions and Impairments, pre-tax(b)

-

14



-

31



Lease Related Activity, pre-tax

7

25



7

78



EIP, pre-tax

2

-



10

-



Income Taxes related to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) reconciling items(c)

126

187



329

(306)

Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)

$ (25)

$ (34)



$ 210

$ 174

























PSEG Fully Diluted Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)

500

500



500

501









(a) Includes the financial impact from positions with forward delivery months.

(b) Full year 2022 includes the results for fossil generation sold in February 2022.

(c) Income tax effect calculated at the statutory rate except for qualified NDT related activity, which records an additional 20% trust tax on income (loss) from qualified NDT Funds, and lease related activity.

SOURCE PSEG