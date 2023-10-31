PSEG Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

$0.27 Per Share Net Income

$0.85 Per Share Non-GAAP Operating Earnings

Re-Affirms Full-Year 2023 Non-GAAP Operating EPS Guidance Range of $3.40 - $3.50

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) reported third quarter 2023 Net Income of $139 million, or $0.27 per share, compared to Net Income of $114 million, or $0.22 per share, for the third quarter 2022. Non-GAAP Operating Earnings for the third quarter of 2023 were $425 million, or $0.85 per share, compared to non-GAAP Operating Earnings of $429 million, or $0.86 per share for the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP results for the third quarter of 2023 and 2022 exclude items shown in Attachments 8 and 9.

"PSEG posted solid operating and financial results for the third quarter, and is on pace to achieve our guidance for full-year, 2023 non-GAAP Operating Earnings of $3.40 to $3.50 per share – which we are re-affirming today. PSE&G invested approximately $1 billion in capital spending during the third quarter, bringing the year-to-date spend to $2.7 billion. For the full-year 2023, capital spend is expected to total $3.7 billion, slightly higher than our original plan of $3.5 billion, ahead of scheduled execution on our Clean Energy Future-Energy Efficiency and Infrastructure Advancement Programs. This work is helping our customers to save energy and lower their bills, upgrading the 'Last Mile' of our system, as well as adding new electric infrastructure due in part to an increase in EV penetration. These critical New Jersey energy investments support our rate base growth trajectory of 6% to 7.5% through 2027 – and our long-term, non-GAAP Operating Earnings growth rate of 5% to 7% over the same period," said Ralph LaRossa, PSEG's chair, president and CEO.

LaRossa added, "We continue to execute on PSEG's improved business strategy. Earlier in October, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) approved a settlement to extend PSE&G's Gas System Modernization Program II (GSMP) through 2025 for approximately $900 million to replace 400 miles of cast iron and unprotected steel main at a higher run rate than our prior programs. In addition, consistent with on-going efforts to streamline and increase the predictability of our business profile, we completed the previously announced pension 'lift-out' in August, and the sale of Kalaeloa, our last fossil fuel generating unit, in July."

The following tables provide a reconciliation of PSEG's Net Income to non-GAAP Operating Earnings for the third quarter. See Attachments 8 and 9 for a complete list of items excluded from Net Income in the determination of non-GAAP Operating Earnings.



PSEG Consolidated (unaudited)

Third Quarter Comparative Results







Income Diluted Earnings Per Share ($ millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income $139 $114 $0.27 $0.22 Reconciling Items 286 315 0.58 0.64 Non-GAAP Operating Earnings $425 $429 $0.85 $0.86 Average Shares



500 500













Results and Outlook by Operating Subsidiary

Public Service Electric and Gas

Third Quarter Comparative Results

($ millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Change Net Income $401 $399 $2 Net Income Per Share (EPS) $0.80 $0.80 - Non-GAAP Operating Earnings $403 $399 $4 Non-GAAP Operating EPS $0.80 $0.80 -

PSE&G benefited from growth in Transmission and Distribution margins resulting from continued investment in infrastructure replacement and clean energy programs, as well as lower operating and maintenance expense. These improvements were offset by lower pension income and other postretirement benefit (OPEB) credits and incremental depreciation and interest expense related to higher investment. The Conservation Incentive Program (CIP) continues to effectively offset the impact of volumetric changes in electric and gas sales due to variables such as energy efficiency savings, net metered solar, weather and general economic conditions.

PSE&G's forecast of non-GAAP Operating Earnings for 2023 is unchanged at $1,500 million - $1,525 million, which reflects lower pension income and OPEB credits compared to 2022, offset by the combined benefit of investments with recovery mechanisms, the predictability of utility margin from CIP, and the BPU pension accounting order for full-year 2023.

PSEG Power & Other

Third Quarter Comparative Results ($ millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Change Net Loss $(262) $(285) $23 Net Loss Per Share (EPS) $(0.53) $(0.58) $0.05 Non-GAAP Operating Earnings $22 $30 $(8) Non-GAAP Operating EPS $0.05 $0.06 $(0.01)

PSEG Power & Other results for the quarter reflect a continued improvement in energy margin from lower cost-to-serve hedges, and were offset by a reduction in capacity revenues, lower pension income and OPEB credits, and higher interest expense compared with third quarter 2022.

The full-year 2023 forecast for PSEG Power & Other non-GAAP Operating Earnings is unchanged at $200 million - $225 million. During August 2023, PSEG completed a "lift-out" of approximately $1 billion of pension obligations and associated plan assets. As a result of the transaction, PSEG recognized a one-time settlement charge of $332 million ($239 million, net of tax) in the third quarter of 2023 related to the immediate recognition of unamortized net actuarial loss associated with the portion of the pension involved in the transaction, which was within the previously estimated range.

PSEG will host a conference call to review its third quarter 2023 results, earnings guidance, and other matters with the financial community at 11 a.m. ET today. You can register to access this event by visiting https://investor.pseg.com/investor-news-and-events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses non-GAAP Operating Earnings in its internal analysis, and in communications with investors and analysts, as a consistent measure for comparing PSEG's financial performance to previous financial results. Non-GAAP Operating Earnings exclude the impact of gains (losses) associated with the Nuclear Decommissioning Trust (NDT), Mark-to-Market (MTM) accounting and material one-time items.

See Attachments 8 and 9 for a complete list of items excluded from Net Income/(Loss) in the determination of non-GAAP Operating Earnings. The presentation of non-GAAP Operating Earnings is intended to complement, and should not be considered an alternative to the presentation of Net Income/(Loss), which is an indicator of financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, non-GAAP Operating Earnings as presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Due to the forward-looking nature of non-GAAP Operating Earnings guidance, PSEG is unable to reconcile this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because comparable GAAP measures are not reasonably accessible or reliable due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying measures that would be required for such reconciliation. Namely, we are not able to reliably project without unreasonable effort MTM and NDT gains (losses), for future periods due to market volatility. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and may have a material impact on our future GAAP results.

Attachment 1



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Consolidating Statements of Operations (Unaudited, $ millions, except per share data)

































Three Months Ended September 30, 2023



































PSEG

Eliminations

PSE&G

PSEG Power

& Other(a)





























OPERATING REVENUES

$ 2,456

$ (89)

$ 1,999

$ 546





























OPERATING EXPENSES





















Energy Costs

831

(89)

765

155





Operation and Maintenance

792

-

459

333





Depreciation and Amortization

282

-

244

38





Total Operating Expenses

1,905

(89)

1,468

526





























OPERATING INCOME

551

-

531

20





























Net Gains (Losses) on Trust Investments

(40)

-

-

(40)



Other Income (Deductions)

41

(2)

21

22



Net Non-Operating Pension and OPEB Credits (Costs)

(302)

-

30

(332)



Interest Expense

(185)

2

(128)

(59)





























INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

65

-

454

(389)





























Income Tax Benefit (Expense)

74

-

(53)

127





























NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 139

$ -

$ 401

$ (262)





Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income (Loss)(b)

286

-

2

284



OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)

$ 425

$ -

$ 403

$ 22





























Earnings Per Share













































NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 0.27

$ -

$ 0.80

$ (0.53)





Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income (Loss)(b)

0.58

-

-

0.58



OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)

$ 0.85

$ -

$ 0.80

$ 0.05































































Three Months Ended September 30, 2022



































PSEG

Eliminations

PSE&G

PSEG Power

& Other(a)





























OPERATING REVENUES

$ 2,272

$ (114)

$ 1,953

$ 433





























OPERATING EXPENSES





















Energy Costs

1,012

(114)

791

335





Operation and Maintenance

765

-

452

313





Depreciation and Amortization

270

-

229

41





(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions and Impairments

52

-

(1)

53





Total Operating Expenses

2,099

(114)

1,471

742





























OPERATING INCOME

173

-

482

(309)





























Income from Equity Method Investments

5

-

-

5



Net Gains (Losses) on Trust Investments

(97)

-

-

(97)



Other Income (Deductions)

43

(1)

25

19



Net Non-Operating Pension and OPEB Credits (Costs)

94

-

70

24



Interest Expense

(163)

1

(109)

(55)





























INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

55

-

468

(413)





























Income Tax Benefit (Expense)

59

-

(69)

128





























NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 114

$ -

$ 399

$ (285)





Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income (Loss)(b)

315

-

-

315



OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)

$ 429

$ -

$ 399

$ 30





























Earnings Per Share













































NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 0.22

$ -

$ 0.80

$ (0.58)





Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income (Loss)(b)

0.64

-

-

0.64



OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)

$ 0.86

$ -

$ 0.80

$ 0.06



























































(a) Includes activities at PSEG Power, PSEG Long Island, Energy Holdings, PSEG Services Corporation and the Parent.

(b) See Attachments 8 and 9 for details of items excluded from Net Income (Loss) to compute Operating Earnings (non-GAAP).























Attachment 2





Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Consolidating Statements of Operations (Unaudited, $ millions, except per share data)



































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023







































PSEG

Eliminations

PSE&G

PSEG Power

& Other(a)

































OPERATING REVENUES

$ 8,632

$ (797)

$ 5,954

$ 3,475

































OPERATING EXPENSES























Energy Costs

2,517

(797)

2,300

1,014







Operation and Maintenance

2,279

-

1,348

931







Depreciation and Amortization

843

-

728

115







Total Operating Expenses

5,639

(797)

4,376

2,060

































OPERATING INCOME

2,993

-

1,578

1,415

































Income from Equity Method Investments

1

-

-

1





Net Gains (Losses) on Trust Investments

63

-

-

63





Other Income (Deductions)

132

(4)

65

71





Net Non-Operating Pension and OPEB Credits (Costs)

(245)

-

86

(331)





Interest Expense

(550)

4

(364)

(190)

































INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

2,394

-

1,365

1,029

































Income Tax Expense

(377)

-

(141)

(236)

































NET INCOME

$ 2,017

$ -

$ 1,224

$ 793







Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(b)

(546)

-

12

(558)





OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)

$ 1,471

$ -

$ 1,236

$ 235

































Earnings Per Share

















































NET INCOME

$ 4.03

$ -

$ 2.45

$ 1.58







Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income (b)

(1.09)

-

0.02

(1.11)





OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)

$ 2.94

$ -

$ 2.47

$ 0.47





































































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022







































PSEG

Eliminations

PSE&G

PSEG Power

& Other(a)

































OPERATING REVENUES

$ 6,661

$ (935)

$ 5,905

$ 1,691

































OPERATING EXPENSES























Energy Costs

3,022

(935)

2,389

1,568







Operation and Maintenance

2,310

-

1,349

961







Depreciation and Amortization

822

-

697

125







(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions and Impairments

90

-

(1)

91







Total Operating Expenses

6,244

(935)

4,434

2,745

































OPERATING INCOME

417

-

1,471

(1,054)

































Income from Equity Method Investments

16

-

-

16





Net Gains (Losses) on Trust Investments

(352)

-

(2)

(350)





Other Income (Deductions)

86

(1)

66

21





Net Non-Operating Pension and OPEB Credits (Costs)

282

-

211

71





Interest Expense

(450)

1

(319)

(132)

































INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(1)

-

1,427

(1,428)

































Income Tax Benefit (Expense)

244

-

(214)

458

































NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 243

$ -

$ 1,213

$ (970)







Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income (Loss)(b)

1,178

-

-

1,178





OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)

$ 1,421

$ -

$ 1,213

$ 208

































Earnings Per Share

















































NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 0.48

$ -

$ 2.42

$ (1.94)







Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income (Loss)(b)

2.35

-

-

2.35





OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)

$ 2.83

$ -

$ 2.42

$ 0.41

































































(a) Includes activities at PSEG Power, PSEG Long Island, Energy Holdings, PSEG Services Corporation and the Parent.

























(b) See Attachments 8 and 9 for details of items excluded from Net Income (Loss) to compute Operating Earnings (non-GAAP).





















Attachment 3



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated



Capitalization Schedule



(Unaudited, $ millions)



















































September 30,

December 31,













2023

2022



DEBT

















Commercial Paper and Loans



$ 695

$ 2,200





Long-Term Debt*



19,039

18,070







Total Debt



19,734

20,270











































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Common Stock



5,008

5,065





Treasury Stock



(1,384)

(1,377)





Retained Earnings



11,755

10,591





Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss



(213)

(550)







Total Stockholders' Equity



15,166

13,729







Total Capitalization



$ 34,900

$ 33,999























































































*Includes current portion of Long-Term Debt



















Attachment 4 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, $ millions)

























Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net Income $ 2,017

$ 243 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Flows





From Operating Activities 1,079

458 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 3,096

701







NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (2,030)

(299)







NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES (1,477)

(847)







Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (411)

(445)







Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 511

863 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 100

$ 418



















Attachment 5 Public Service Electric & Gas Company Retail Sales (Unaudited) September 30, 2023





















Electric Sales













































Three Months

Change vs.

Nine Months

Change vs.



Sales (millions kWh) Ended

2022

Ended

2022



Residential 4,518

(9 %)

10,271

(9 %)



Commercial & Industrial 7,133

(2 %)

19,499

(3 %)



Other 72

0 %

241

(1 %)



Total 11,723

(4 %)

30,011

(5 %)









































Gas Sold and Transported











































Three Months

Change vs.

Nine Months

Change vs.



Sales (millions therms) Ended

2022

Ended

2022



Firm Sales

















Residential Sales 94

15 %

900

(13 %)



Commercial & Industrial 102

13 %

670

(11 %)



Total Firm Sales 196

14 %

1,570

(12 %)























Non-Firm Sales*

















Commercial & Industrial 280

(24 %)

614

(20 %)



Total Non-Firm Sales 280





614



























Total Sales 476

(12 %)

2,184

(14 %)























*Contract Service Gas rate included in non-firm sales

































Weather Data*























Three Months

Change vs.

Nine Months

Change vs.





Ended

2022

Ended

2022



THI Hours - Actual 14,176

(5 %)

17,130

(12 %)



THI Hours - Normal 12,722





16,902







Degree Days - Actual 28

(22 %)

2,308

(23 %)



Degree Days - Normal 19





3,024















































*Winter weather as defined by heating degree days (HDD) to serve as a measure for the need for heating. For each day, HDD is calculated as HDD = 65°F – the

average hourly daily temperature. Summer weather is measured by the temperature-humidity index (THI), which takes into account both the temperature and the

humidity to measure the need for air conditioning. Both measures use data provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration based on readings

from Newark Liberty International Airport. Comparisons to normal are based on twenty years of historic data.

















Attachment 6

















Nuclear Generation Measures (Unaudited)





















GWh Breakdown

GWh Breakdown





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Nuclear - NJ 5,432

5,247

15,824

15,491 Nuclear - PA 2,706

2,721

8,447

8,435



8,138

7,968

24,271

23,926























Attachment 7 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Statistical Measures (Unaudited)

























































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,









2023

2022

2023

2022 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding (millions)















Basic





498

497

497

498

Diluted





500

500

500

501























Stock Price at End of Period











$56.91

$56.23























Dividends Paid per Share of Common Stock

$0.57

$0.54

$1.71

$1.62























Dividend Yield













4.0 %

3.8 %























Book Value per Common Share











$30.46

$26.67























Market Price as a Percent of Book Value











187 %

211 %

















Attachment 8 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Consolidated Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) Reconciliation

















Reconciling Items Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023

2022

2023

2022



($ millions, Unaudited)

















Net Income

$ 139

$ 114

$ 2,017

$ 243

(Gain) Loss on Nuclear Decommissioning Trust (NDT)















Fund Related Activity, pre-tax 42

98

(58)

355

(Gain) Loss on Mark-to-Market (MTM), pre-tax(a) 25

297

(1,043)

1,246

Pension Settlement Charge, pre-tax 332

-

332

-

Plant Retirements, Dispositions and Impairments, pre-tax(b) -

3

-

17

Lease Related Activity, pre-tax -

53

-

53

Exit Incentive Program (EIP), pre-tax 5

-

25

-

Income Taxes related to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) reconciling items(c) (118)

(136)

198

(493) Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) $ 425

$ 429

$ 1,471

$ 1,421



















PSEG Fully Diluted Average Shares Outstanding (in millions) 500

500

500

501



($ Per Share Impact - Diluted, Unaudited)

















Net Income

$ 0.27

$ 0.22

$ 4.03

$ 0.48

(Gain) Loss on NDT Fund Related Activity, pre-tax 0.09

0.20

(0.11)

0.71

(Gain) Loss on MTM, pre-tax(a) 0.05

0.60

(2.09)

2.49

Pension Settlement Charge, pre-tax 0.66

-

0.66

-

Plant Retirements, Dispositions and Impairments, pre-tax(b) -

0.01

-

0.03

Lease Related Activity, pre-tax -

0.10

-

0.10

EIP, pre-tax 0.01

-

0.05

-

Income Taxes related to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) reconciling items(c) (0.23)

(0.27)

0.40

(0.98) Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) $ 0.85

$ 0.86

$ 2.94

$ 2.83







































(a) Includes the financial impact from positions with forward delivery months.



(b) Nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes the results for fossil generation sold in February 2022.



(c) Income tax effect calculated at the statutory rate except for qualified NDT related activity, which records an additional 20% trust tax on income (loss) from qualified NDT Funds, and lease related activity.



















Attachment 9





















PSE&G Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) Reconciliation























Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Reconciling Items September 30, September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022





($ millions, Unaudited)



















Net Income $ 401

$ 399

$ 1,224

$ 1,213



EIP, pre-tax 3

-

17

-



Income Taxes related to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) reconciling items (1)

-

(5)

-

Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) $ 403

$ 399

$ 1,236

$ 1,213























PSEG Fully Diluted Average Shares Outstanding (in millions) 500

500

500

501

































































PSEG Power & Other Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) Reconciliation























Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Reconciling Items September 30, September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022





($ millions, Unaudited)



















Net Income (Loss) $ (262)

$ (285)

$ 793

$ (970)



(Gain) Loss on NDT Fund Related Activity, pre-tax 42

98

(58)

355



(Gain) Loss on MTM, pre-tax(a) 25

297

(1,043)

1,246



Pension Settlement Charge, pre-tax 332

-

332

-



Plant Retirements, Dispositions and Impairments, pre-tax(b) -

3

-

17



Lease Related Activity, pre-tax -

53

-

53



EIP, pre-tax 2

-

8

-



Income Taxes related to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) reconciling items(c) (117)

(136)

203

(493)

Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) $ 22

$ 30

$ 235

$ 208























PSEG Fully Diluted Average Shares Outstanding (in millions) 500

500

500

501

























(a) Includes the financial impact from positions with forward delivery months.

(b) Nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes the results for fossil generation sold in February 2022.

(c) Income tax effect calculated at the statutory rate except for qualified NDT related activity, which records an additional 20% trust tax on income (loss) from qualified NDT Funds, and lease related activity.

