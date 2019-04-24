PSEG Long Island Wins 2019 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award

The award was presented in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 11.

"We are proud to partner with ENERGY STAR to deliver the best energy-efficiency options to our 1.1 million customers," said Michael Voltz, PSEG Long Island director of Energy Efficiency. "Since 2014, it has been our mission to reduce overall electric demand on Long Island and in the Rockaways, and we have made some real progress. Whether they buy a few LED bulbs or a new ENERGY STAR certified refrigerator, our customers save money through our incentives, and then they save more every month on their bills. Better still, their efficiency means less electricity has to be generated, resulting in lower overall emissions."

"I applaud the 2019 ENERGY STAR Award Winners," said Bill Wehrum, EPA assistant administrator for air and radiation. "Their innovation and leadership enhance America's economic competitiveness. Reducing costly energy waste improves air quality and public health while protecting the environment."

PSEG Long Island's 2018 energy efficiency accomplishments include:

Incentivizing 3.3 million LED bulbs and nearly 1,500 Home Performance with ENERGY STAR (HPwES) projects.

Exceeding annual goals for its ENERGY STAR certified lighting and appliance programs by the third quarter of 2018 due to high customer participation in the ENERGY STAR lighting, dehumidifiers, clothes washers, room air purifiers and pool pump categories, while promoting the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2018 marketing designation.

Educating underserved audiences about the benefits of ENERGY STAR certified products, establishing new program agreements with dollar stores to target low to moderate income customers. PSEG Long Island also collaborated with Long Island Harvest and Long Island Cares to distribute more than 300,000 certified LEDs to local food banks.

Offering free home energy assessments to all customers to educate them on the benefits and potential savings available via the HPwES. This effort resulted in over 5,600 completed assessments.

Independent annual evaluations by Opinion Dynamics Corporation have found PSEG Long Island's energy efficiency and renewable energy programs generate energy savings that are cost-effective. In its evaluation for 2017, Opinion Dynamics found that the PSEG Long Island Energy Efficiency Program generated $1.90 in benefits to the utility and its customers for every $1 in costs to operate the program, including rebates. To learn more about PSEG Long Island's energy efficiency programs, please visit www.psegliny.com/efficiency

About ENERGY STAR

EPA enables utilities to leverage ENERGY STAR as a common national platform, avoiding the creation of hundreds of independent utility programs across the nation, which could fragment the market and stall innovation. More than 700 utility, state and local governments, and nonprofits leverage ENERGY STAR in their efficiency programs, reaching roughly 95 percent of households in all 50 states and providing consistency and uniformity to the private market.

PSEG Long Island

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

