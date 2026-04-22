PSEG Marks Earth Day by Highlighting Environmental Initiatives that Support and Care for Our Communities

NEWARK, N.J., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Earth Day, PSEG is highlighting how we live up to our "Public Service" name through environmental initiatives that benefit the communities we serve. PSEG aims to deliver safe, reliable energy and be thoughtful about how we show up for New Jersey, how our work benefits our environment and how we can care for the places where we operate.

"As we recognize Earth Day, we're reminded that caring for the environment is core to the success of our business," said Rick Thigpen, Senior Vice President – Corporate Citizenship. "Whether we're reducing emissions, protecting wildlife habitats or helping customers lower their energy use through our energy efficiency programs, our environmental stewardship efforts are rooted in our responsibility to the communities we serve. We're proud of the positive impact our work has on New Jersey families, businesses and the environment."

PSEG's 2025 environmental efforts include:

Planting 775 trees through the utility's Vegetation Management program, complementing community environmental initiatives organized by the PSEG Foundation and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Managing 51 pollinator habitat enhancement sites totaling approximately 325 acres, including native pollinator seeding across 77 acres and the planting of 1,900 milkweed plants to support monarch butterflies and strengthen local ecosystems.

Continuing work that has reduced operational emissions. PSEG previously achieved a 95 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 operational emissions from the 2005 baseline through strategic initiatives such as retiring older fossil generation, divesting remaining fossil assets, modernizing the gas system, upgrading equipment and improving efficiency across facilities.

Helping nearly 480,000 customers participate in our Clean Energy Future – Energy Efficiency programs, delivering more than $900 million in annual customer savings through rebates, upgrades and services that reduce energy use, lower bills and conserve natural resources.

PSEG also provides stewardship of important natural resources like the Merrill Creek Reservoir and the estuarial regions of South Jersey and Delaware while operating nuclear plants that produce more than 80 percent of New Jersey's carbon-free electricity and 40 percent of all electricity generated in the state. These facilities will continue to play a critical role in delivering reliable, affordable and clean energy for years to come.

PSEG's leadership in sustainability continues to earn national recognition. The company was recently named one of Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies for 2026, ranking among the top 10 organizations nationwide, and was honored as a 2026 Industry Leader by JUST Capital.

As PSEG celebrates Earth Day, we remain focused on creating lasting environmental benefits and continuing to care for the communities we serve.

About PSEG

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company operating New Jersey's largest transmission and distribution utility, serving approximately 2.4 million electric and 1.9 million natural gas customers. PSEG also owns an independent fleet of 3,758 MW of carbon-free, baseload nuclear power generating units in NJ and PA. PSEG aims to power a future where people use energy more efficiently, and it's safer and delivered more reliably than ever. PSEG is a member of the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for 17 consecutive years. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island (https://corporate.pseg.com).

CONTACT: Media Relations, [email protected], 973-430-7734.

SOURCE PSEG