PSEG Named to Dow Jones Best in Class North America Index for the 18th Year, Reflecting Our Care for the Communities We Serve

NEWARK, N.J., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG), a predominantly regulated energy infrastructure company serving approximately 2.4 million electric and 1.9 million natural gas customers in New Jersey, has once again been named to the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America Index (formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Index) for the 18th consecutive year.

This recognition highlights how PSEG cares for the people and communities we serve, and how our business strategy and operations guide that care.

The Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America Index from S&P Global recognizes companies for their long-term environmental performance, sustainability practices and community and workforce support.

"Being recognized on the Dow Jones Index again this year reinforces PSEG's longstanding commitment to sustainable practices in its operations," said Rick Thigpen, senior vice president for corporate citizenship. "By respecting the environment, caring for our communities and developing our workforce we are taking steps to help create a stronger and more resilient future for everyone. This recognition continues to highlight that our value creation mission which starts with operational excellence and financial discipline continues to be enhanced by practices that further stakeholder alignment and community engagement."

PSEG's focus on sustainable operations

PSEG continues to focus on sustainability, including energy efficiency and biodiversity. Recent examples of sustainability-related work include:

Expanding energy efficiency programs that help customers save energy and save nearly $960 million per year

Continuing to operate PSEG's nuclear plants in South Jersey, which provide over 80% of New Jersey's carbon-free generation and 40% of New Jersey's total energy

Continuing work that has reduced operational greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. PSEG previously achieved a 95 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 operational GHG emissions from the 2005 baseline through strategic initiatives such as retiring older fossil generation, divesting remaining fossil assets, modernizing the gas system, upgrading equipment and improving efficiency across facilities

A vegetation management program that incorporates biodiversity initiatives such as pollinator habitat protection and tree plantings

How PSEG takes care of communities

PSEG aims to deliver safe, reliable energy and be thoughtful about how we show up for New Jersey. PSEG's work to support the communities we serve includes:

Launching a Community Relief Initiative together with the PSEG Foundation that distributed grants to over 25 local organizations that provide critical assistance including energy assistance, housing relief and food assistance to households facing economic hardship





Donating approximately $12.8 million to local charitable causes in 2025 through the PSEG Foundation and corporate giving initiatives aligned with our Corporate Social Responsibility priorities





Contributing approximately $2.4 billion in spending to New Jersey's economy in 2025.

And we fight for our customers: recently FERC delivered good news agreeing with PSE&G that a settlement signed by all PJM Transmission Owners except PSE&G would unfairly shift transmission costs on to New Jersey customers. We work hard to keep costs as low as possible and this includes advocating for policies that make sense for the people of New Jersey.

How PSEG supports and develops our workforce

PSEG also continues to support our approximately 13,000-person workforce. We aim to build a sustainable pipeline of career-ready talent in skilled trades and critical roles, strengthening community relationships and supporting future business needs. This work includes:

Efforts to advance workplace safety and create a safety-first mindset that allows all our employees to go home from work the same way or better than they arrived

Ongoing support of career development, reskilling and building connections that attract, develop and retain a workforce that can meet the demands of the future

Continuing our technical school program where we host PSEG days at technical schools in our service territory and hire graduating seniors into full-time roles with offers made on the spot

Continuing to sponsor the Clean Energy Jobs Program which has helped place more than 9,300 individuals into clean energy careers since its inception

Earning a place on the Best-in-Class Index for nearly two decades reflects the dedication of PSEG employees who lead with care every day. PSEG will continue investing in solutions that support customers, strengthen communities and help build a stronger energy future.

About PSEG

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company operating New Jersey's largest transmission and distribution utility, serving approximately 2.4 million electric and 1.9 million natural gas customers. PSEG also owns an independent fleet of 3,758 MW of carbon-free, baseload nuclear power generating units in NJ and PA. PSEG aims to power a future where people use energy more efficiently, and it's safer and delivered more reliably than ever. PSEG is a member of the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Best in Class North America Index for 18 consecutive years. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island (https://corporate.pseg.com).

CONTACT: Media Relations, [email protected], 973-430-7734

SOURCE PSEG