PSE&G Proposes Lowering Gas Bills by 5% - Maintaining the Lowest Gas Bills in the State and Region

Residential customers continue to benefit from the region's lowest gas supply rates as a result of cost management, long-term planning and operational excellence.

NEWARK, N.J., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PSE&G today announced a filing to lower residential gas heating bills by 5% effective October 1, 2026. Despite a volatile natural gas market during this past winter, PSE&G's strategic and long-term planning efforts have helped maintain the lowest bills in the state and region. This reinforces the company's commitment to providing safe, reliable and cost-effective energy to nearly 1.9 million gas customers across New Jersey and caring for our customers.

Long before colder temperatures arrive, PSE&G is working on behalf of customers to help keep winter heating costs as stable and predictable as possible. Throughout the year, teams monitor energy markets, forecast customer demand and secure natural gas in advance of peak heating season. PSE&G's long-term planning approach to natural gas procurement helps reduce exposure to market volatility and supports more predictable energy costs for customers when they need heating the most.

As a result, customers continue to benefit from the lowest residential gas bills in the region and greater protection from the price volatility that can impact energy markets.

"Keeping energy affordable for our customers requires planning, discipline and a long-term approach," said Brian Clark, Senior Vice President of Gas Operations. "By securing supply in advance, maintaining access to valuable storage resources and managing costs responsibly, we're able to help customers avoid many of the market swings that can lead to higher winter heating bills."

Planning Today with Customers in Mind

Natural gas demand is highly seasonal, with approximately two-thirds of residential gas usage occurring between December and March.

Rather than purchasing gas only during periods of peak demand—when prices are often highest—PSE&G purchases much of its supply months or even years in advance.

This long-term approach helps lower costs, reduce exposure to market spikes and provide customers with more predictable gas bills during the winter months.

A Long-Term Advantage for Customers

One of the ways PSE&G helps manage costs is through long-standing access to natural gas storage resources. By purchasing gas when market prices are lower and storing it for future use, PSE&G can better manage supply during periods of higher demand. For customers, that means added protection from sudden price increases and a more stable gas supply cost over time.

Reliable Supply, Closer to Home

PSE&G also benefits from sourcing approximately 90% of its residential gas supply from the Marcellus Shale region in Pennsylvania, one of the nation's largest and most cost-effective natural gas-producing areas.

Because the supply is located close to New Jersey, transportation costs are lower and the company is less exposed to disruptions that can affect more distant supply sources. Combined with a diverse network of pipelines and suppliers, this strategy helps strengthen reliability while keeping costs in check.

Delivering Value Every Day

Behind every customer's bill is a year-round effort by employees across PSE&G who plan with care, procure, operate and maintain the systems that deliver natural gas safely. This helps ensure that our customers have safe, reliable gas during the coldest winter temperatures.

Much of this work takes place long before winter arrives, but its impact is felt when customers need it most: through reliable service, more stable energy costs and the lowest gas bills in the region.

For more on how we work to deliver the region's lowest cost, high quality gas service to customers, read: How PSE&G keeps residential gas bills low.

About PSE&G

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company operating New Jersey's largest transmission and distribution utility, serving approximately 2.4 million electric and 1.9 million natural gas customers. PSEG also owns an independent fleet of 3,758 MW of carbon-free, baseload nuclear power generating units in NJ and PA. PSEG aims to power a future where people use energy more efficiently, and it's safer and delivered more reliably than ever. PSEG is a member of the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for 17 consecutive years. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island (https://corporate.pseg.com).

SOURCE Public Service Electric & Gas Company (PSE&G)