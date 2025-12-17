PSE&G Ranked #1 for Residential Electric in the East among Large Utilities in J.D. Power 2025 Customer Satisfaction Study for 4th Consecutive Year

Top Honors Reflect PSE&G's Focus on Providing Reliable, Resilient Power and Exceptional Customer Service

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Electric & Gas, New Jersey's largest utility, has once again been recognized as the highest-ranked utility in customer satisfaction among large electric utilities in the East Region, according to the J.D. Power 2025 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study℠. This marks the fourth consecutive year PSE&G has earned the top position.

J.D. Power surveyed 127,103 residential customers and PSE&G achieved the #1 ranking for excellence across key customer experience categories — including safety and reliability, problem resolution, ease, digital channels, people and trust.

Collectively, PSE&G ranked in the top three spots in all areas of customer segments for electric and gas by J.D. Power in 2025. PSE&G ranked second in the electric business residential survey for large utilities in the East Region, second for the gas residential study and in third place for the gas business.

This recognition from our customers reflects PSE&G's long-standing focus on delivering reliable, affordable power while adapting to meet customers' evolving energy needs and expectations. The utility continues to invest in customer technology, and in infrastructure upgrades, modern technology and innovative programs that strengthen system reliability, reduce outages and help customers manage their energy use and costs.

"We work hard every day to be a trusted energy advisor for our customers," said Dave Johnson, senior vice president and chief customer experience officer at PSE&G. "From keeping bills as low as possible while powering modern life, to offering tools and programs that help families save energy and money, the focus of all of our employees is on serving and supporting our customers while delivering energy more reliably and safer than ever."

Throughout 2025, PSE&G continued to expand initiatives aimed at improving the customer experience and keeping bills as low as possible. PSE&G participated in more than 450 community events to help customers access available payment assistance programs such as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Equal Payment Plan that divides the energy costs over 12-months into equal payments.

In addition to these efforts, PSE&G's suite of energy efficiency programs continues to deliver meaningful savings for customers. To date, nearly 465,000 residential and business customers have actively participated in energy efficiency initiatives, collectively saving an estimated more than $720 million annually on their utility bills. These savings reflect a range of offerings designed to help customers reduce energy use and manage utility costs, including home energy assessments, appliance rebates, and energy efficiency products available through the PSE&G Marketplace. For more information on PSE&G's energy efficiency programs, visit homeenergy.pseg.com for residential customers or bizenergy.pseg.com for business customers.

PSE&G remains focused on advancing customer-focused improvements and investing in the energy infrastructure needed to support New Jersey's homes, businesses and communities for generations to come.

About PSE&G

Public Service Electric & Gas Co. is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, as well as one of the nation's largest utilities. PSE&G has won the ReliabilityOne® Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region for 24 consecutive years. For the third consecutive year, PSE&G is the recipient of the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award in the Energy Efficiency Program Delivery category. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 17 consecutive years (www.pseg.com).

