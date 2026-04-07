PSE&G Supports Continued Customer and Community Benefits in Energy Efficiency Triennium 2.5

PSE&G highlights opportunity to deliver continued progress and measurable value to customers and communities including:

Lower energy use, and collective savings of nearly $900 million annually to date

Carbon emissions avoided, delivering environmental impact to communities across New Jersey

Driving local jobs and economic activity through more than 32,000 energy efficiency upgrades delivered to businesses statewide by a network of trade allies, contractors and union labor

NEWARK, N.J., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PSE&G looks forward to continuing to work with the Board of Public Utilities (BPU) and stakeholders in the next phase of the New Jersey's second energy efficiency triennium (Triennium 2.5), which would extend current programs through June 2028.

More than 480,000 customers have participated in PSE&G's energy efficiency programs, taking steps to improve how they use and manage energy in their homes and businesses and manage utility costs. Energy efficiency programs deliver value beyond individual participation, providing benefits that extend to communities across New Jersey.

The programs have supported more than 20,000 businesses, from small businesses to municipalities, schools, and hospital systems, helping implement more than 32,000 energy efficiency upgrades that help manage energy use and costs over time and allow reinvestment of these savings into their operations and the communities they serve. Together, these efforts are delivering measurable results, including nearly $900 million in collective annual energy savings1 and the avoidance of carbon emissions, equivalent to removing more than 500,000 gasoline-powered cars from the road for one year2.

"As a hospital that has participated in some of the State's earliest energy efficiency programs and continues to participate today, we've seen firsthand the value these programs bring through our partnerships with our utility providers," said Kyle Tafuri, Vice President of Sustainability, Hackensack Meridian Health. "They help us manage energy use and costs, while allowing us to reinvest these savings in our operations, our facilities and the services we provide to the communities we serve. Without robust, utility-run programs, organizations like ours would face greater challenges in continuing to invest in the infrastructure our patients rely on."

In addition to supporting customers, these programs also play an important role in the state's economy. PSE&G works with thousands of local trade allies and contractors, including union-affiliated labor, engaged to implement energy-saving projects that support local jobs and economic activity. Collectively, these efforts help reduce overall energy use, manage demand, keep bills as low as possible and contribute to a safe and reliable energy system over time.

"Energy efficiency remains one of the most practical tools we have to help customers manage their energy use," said Lauren Thomas, vice-president, Clean Energy Solutions – Customer Solutions at PSE&G. "These programs help customers keep their energy costs as low as possible while delivering real value for communities across New Jersey, and we're focused on continuing that progress."

PSE&G will continue to work with the Board and the administration in this next phase of the program to maintain a stable and consistent energy efficiency program framework that supports sustained progress, workforce continuity, and continued investment, while supporting our shared goal of keeping customer energy bills as low as possible.

An executive summary related to Triennium 2.5 is available here.

PSE&G

Public Service Electric & Gas Co. is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, as well as one of the nation's largest utilities. PSE&G has won the ReliabilityOne® Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region for 24 consecutive years. In 2025, for the fourth consecutive year, J.D. Power named PSE&G number one in customer satisfaction for residential electric service in the East among large utilities. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a predominantly regulated infrastructure company named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 17 consecutive years (www.pseg.com).

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CONTACT:

Media Relations

Anide Eustache

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1 Retail bill savings are based on rate class averages for residential and small commercial customers.

2 Vehicle equivalency is based on EPA conversion factors.

SOURCE Public Service Electric & Gas Company (PSE&G)