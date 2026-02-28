PSFE DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on April 7, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Paysafe To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2026 -- Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe" or the "Company") (NYSE: PSFE) and reminds investors of the April 7, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Paysafe

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Paysafe's ecommerce business had significant exposure to a single high risk client; (2) as a result, the Company's credit loss reserves and/or write-offs were understated; (3) Paysafe had an undisclosed issue with higher risk Merchant Category Codes, making its client services difficult to bank; (4) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's revenue growth and overall revenue mix; (5) as a result, Paysafe was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance for fiscal year 2025; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 13, 2025, before the market opened, Paysafe announced third quarter financial results, including revenue of $433.8 million, which missed consensus estimates by $5.8 million, and a net loss of $87.7 million, a steep drop from the prior year period wherein the Company's net loss was only $12.98 million. The Company also slashed full year 2025 expected revenue to $17 million at the midpoint, and adjusted EPS $0.50 at the midpoint.

The Company further revealed that its credit loss expense for the quarter was $13,220 "primarily [as] the result of a specific provision for expected chargebacks related to an individual merchant in the Merchant Solutions segment." The report revealed write-offs of $9,924 "driven by the write off of irrecoverable amounts receivable in the Merchant Solutions segment."

On the same date, the Company held an earnings call during which CEO Bruce Lowthers revealed the Company "had a last-minute client that had to shut down that caused several million-dollar write-down in Q3." Lowthers further revealed the Company is in a market tier with "higher risk MCC [Merchant Category Codes] codes." Lowthers explained "those things sometimes are a little difficult to bank" and "sometimes the banks aren't open to the additional risk" "so, we've had a little bit of challenge with that with some of those MCC codes."

On this news, Paysafe's stock price fell $2.80, or 27.6%, to close at $7.36 per share on November 13, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

