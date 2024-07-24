PSG Biotech Launches New Integral Display Transmitter

SumoFlo CELE-8103-D Integral Display Transmitter offers reliable and instantaneous process metrics

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PSG Biotech, part of PSG and Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading provider of pump and flow meter technologies for use in life science and biopharmaceutical process applications, today announced the release of the new SumoFlo® CELE-8103-D Integral Display Transmitter for its patented single-use Coriolis flow sensors.

The SumoFlo CELE-8103-D is a smart device featuring a four-line display. When paired with a flow sensor, it provides a digital readout of various measurements during the transfer of fluids through a pipeline. This allows technicians to easily and reliably monitor key process metrics, such as flow rate, totalized flow, temperature and product density, in real time. The new transmitter, available in panel-mounted and tabletop configurations, is designed to work with all SumoFlo CPFM-8103 Series Single-Use Coriolis Flow Sensor models from PSG Biotech.

"Clear, readily available process metrics are key for success in all pharmaceutical-processing applications," said Jay Rajagopalan, Senior Director of Engineering and Product Management for PSG Biotech. "Our development of the SumoFlo CELE-8103-D Integral Display Transmitter is a seamless solution that easily integrates into all of our SumoFlo product range."

The SumoFlo CELE-8013 Display Transmitter never comes into contact with fluids, making it a durable component that can be reused in future applications. The display transmitter is also designed for ease of use, with the unique capability to re-zero the flow sensor and reset the totalizer directly from the front panel. Overall, the SumoFlo CELE-8103 Integral Display Transmitter provides users with instantaneous process metrics, enabling biopharmaceutical processors to quickly identify and respond to process variations thereby improving yield and reducing downtime.

About PSG Biotech:

PSG Biotech, Oakbrook Terrace, IL, USA, is dedicated to "Caring For Every Drop" by being a leading provider of specialty flow-control solutions, including pumps, sensors and flow meters, that have been designed to safely transfer and precisely meter the most delicate life science biologics, medicines and therapeutics, all while increasing yield, throughput and speed to market. PSG Biotech is a brand of PSG, a Dover company, Oakbrook Terrace, IL, USA. You can find more information on PSG Biotech at psgdover.com/biotech.

About PSG:

PSG is the global pump, metering and dispensing-solution expert, enabling the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids that require optimal performance and reliability in applications where it matters most. Additionally, PSG is a leading provider of flow meters designed to reduce waste and downtime while accurately measuring, monitoring and controlling the distribution of fluids. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque®, All-Flo™, Almatec®, Blackmer®, Ebsray®, em-tec®, Griswold®, Hydro™, Malema™, Mouvex®, Neptune®, PSG® Biotech, Quantex™, Quattroflow® and Wilden®. PSG products are manufactured on three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps & Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of approximately 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

PSG Contact:

Christopher Walsh

(331) 277-8137

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover