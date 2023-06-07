PSG Global Solutions Recognized as a Major Contender and a Star Performer on Everest Group's 2023 RPO Global PEAK Matrix Assessment

News provided by

PSG Global Solutions

07 Jun, 2023, 10:03 ET

"Everest Group Designates PSG Global as a Major Contender and a Star Performer on 2023 RPO Global PEAK Matrix Assessment" 

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PSG Global Solutions is a leading provider of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) solutions with extensive experience providing recruitment services and support within a multitude of industries, including healthcare, retail, hospitality, high-volume contact center, and logistics. The company has been positioned no. 3 for the Best Places to Work in the Philippines and maintains its leadership status on Everest Group's 2023 Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing PEAK Matrix® report

PSG Global's position in the top quadrant of the RPO industry reflects the strong strategic relationships built with client partners.

"We're so honored to be recognized by the industry-leading Everest Group," explains Brian Cotter, co-founder of PSG Global Solutions. "Our success in delivering effective hiring outcomes can be attributed to our robust client partnerships and stand-apart services. By empowering/optimizing people, processes, and technology, PSG Global remains committed to offering creative and adaptable talent acquisition solutions that address both present and future requirements of our clients." 

Amid 2022's tight market and the war to attract and maintain top talent, PSG Global provided innovative solutions, proprietary technology and dynamic strategies to effectively conquer the multitude of talent acquisition challenges. 

"PSG Global Solutions has carved a niche for itself with deep expertise in segments such as healthcare and contact center hiring. Its proprietary technology stack and its offshore-heavy delivery model have generated significant synergies for PSG and its clients," said Arkadev Basak, Partner, Everest Group. "All of these factors combined with its increased focus on end-to-end RPO deals and global expansion, have contributed to PSG Global Solutions being positioned as a Major Contender and a Star Performer on Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 - Global."

About PSG Global 

PSG is the world's largest and fastest-growing provider of outsourced recruiting support to global enterprises, with more than 20% of the top 100 staffing companies harnessing our service today. PSG combines the cost advantages of an offshore delivery model with the high-performance approach of a top-tier staffing company to deliver value to its clients. 

The Philippines team are screening, sourcing, recruitment support, and contact center RPO experts. They are the largest offshore recruiting team in the world. PSG combines a dedicated global workforce with a cutting-edge tech stack and next-gen processes to deliver the best talent possible.

About Everest Group's PEAK Matrix

The Everest Group evaluated 28 RPO service providers to assess market impact and overall vision and capability, grouping them into three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants. Leaders, like Cielo, were placed in the top quadrant for both market impact and vision and capability. Market impact is based on market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered. Vision and capability evaluates vision and strategy, scope of services, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint. 

SOURCE PSG Global Solutions

