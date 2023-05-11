PSG Global Solutions Wins Best of RPO Award for 4th Consecutive Year

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PSG Global, the world's largest provider of outsourced recruiting support to global enterprises, announced today that it received the 2023 Best of RPO award from ClearlyRated Business Solutions for the fourth consecutive year. The recognition places PSG Global Solutions among the top 2 percent of recruitment process outsourcers in the United States and Canada, showcasing its commitment to providing exceptional experiences to clients and internal employees.

The award means PSG Global obtained a Net Promoter® score of at least 50 percent, indicating that it provides exceptionally high levels of client service to its RPO clients.

"We are honored to be recognized by ClearlyRated, which has built an incredible community of RPOs that are dedicated to a culture of transparency and service excellence," explains Brian Cotter, co-founder of PSG Global Solutions. "Their support and partnership have been invaluable in recognizing and celebrating the efforts of RPOs in the industry."

ClearlyRated's Best of RPO is the nation's only service excellence award for the RPO industry that leverages third party validated survey responses from RPO firm clients. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the RPO industry, revealing which RPO firms deliver the highest quality of service to their clients.

"We are thrilled to announce PSG Global as one of our 2023 Best of RPO winners," shares Eric Gregg, founder and CEO of ClearlyRated. "It is an impressive accomplishment to make the list. And this is PSG's fourth year on it. They continue to be an inspiration to the industry with their consistent and remarkable service."

*Net Promoter Score, Net Promoter, and NPS are trademarks of NICE Systems, Inc., Bain and Company, Inc., and Fred Reichheld

About PSG Global

PSG is the world's largest and fastest-growing provider of outsourced recruiting support to global enterprises, with more than 20% of the top 100 staffing companies harnessing its services today. PSG combines the cost advantages of an offshore delivery model with the high-performance approach of a top-tier staffing company to deliver value to its clients.

The Philippines team are screening, sourcing, recruitment support, and contact center RPO experts. They are the largest offshore recruiting team in the world. PSG combines a dedicated global workforce with a cutting-edge tech stack and next-gen processes to deliver the best talent possible.

SOURCE PSG Global Solutions