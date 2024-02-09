PSG Global Solutions Wins ClearlyRated's 2024 Best Of RPO 5 Year Diamond Award For Service Excellence

Diamond award winners have won the Best of RPO award for at least 5 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their clients.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PSG Global Solutions, a leading RPO firm, announced today that they have won the Best of RPO 5 Year Diamond Award for providing superior service to their clients. ClearlyRated's Best of RPO® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients.

Clients of Best of RPO winners are 30% more likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms. Winners who earned the Diamond Award distinction have won the Best of RPO Award for at least 5 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their clients. Additionally, PSG Global Solutions received a Net Promoter® Score of 70.8%, 19.2% higher than the 2023 industry average.

"Consistency is critical to our clients, and we invest heavily to ensure we have consistently great results." Explains Brian Cotter, co-founder of PSG Global solutions. "Recognition from ClearlyRated and our clients show that these efforts aren't going unnoticed."  

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of RPO winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success - cheers to you all!"

About PSG Global Solutions

PSG Global Solutions, with the fastest-growing team of RPO professionals worldwide, prides itself on delivering exceptional talent acquisition solutions to companies across industries. A commitment to excellence, integrity, and customer service has fostered long-lasting partnerships with 70% of leading healthcare staffing organizations.  

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of RPO™ 
ClearlyRated's Best of RPO® Award recognizes RPOs that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program helps service leaders differentiate in a crowded marketplace, and provides prospective clients with a credible and transparent symbol of quality as they vet RPO firms. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

SOURCE PSG Global Solutions

