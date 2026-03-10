PSG GLOBAL SOLUTIONS WINS CLEARLYRATED'S 2026 BEST OF RPO AWARD FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE

Award winning firms have a Net Promoter® Score that is 70% higher than the industry average.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PSG Global Solutions, a leading RPO firm, announced today that they have won the Best of RPO Award for providing superior service to their clients. ClearlyRated's Best of RPO® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of Best of RPO winners who participated in 2025 are 30% more likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms. PSG Global Solutions received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 95.5% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 62%.

"This award reinforces what matters most to us - delivering measurable hiring outcomes for the organizations we support," said Dave Bethea, President and CEO of PSG Global Solutions. "Because this recognition is based on feedback from our clients, it reflects both the dedication of our teams and the strength of the partnerships we build as we help organizations navigate their most critical hiring challenges."

"It's an honor to introduce the 2026 Best of RPO award winners," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "These companies keep client experience front and center, pushing the envelope in innovative service approaches. Their work is shaping the future of the RPO industry, and it's a privilege to recognize their achievements. Congratulations to all!"

About PSG Global Solutions

PSG is a leading provider of customized, scalable talent solutions that help employers, healthcare organizations, and staffing firms meet today's workforce challenges and prepare for tomorrow's. From Recruitment Process Optimization (RPO) to AI-powered recruiting tools, PSG delivers the people, processes, and technology that modern talent acquisition teams need to thrive.

Learn more at www.psgglobalsolutions.com

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is the leading CX platform designed specifically for professional services firms. We help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to gain deep insights, identify strengths and weaknesses, fuel data-driven action, build reputation, and future-proof their organizations with third-party validation.

About Best of RPO™

ClearlyRated's Best of RPO® Award recognizes RPOs that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees.

