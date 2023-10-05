PSG Global Solutions Wins No. 1 in Healthcare RPO size of Deal and ranks in the top Overall RPO provider list on HRO Today's RPO Baker's Dozen

Global RPO provider ranked as an industry leader based on buyer feedback

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PSG Global, a leading provider of outsourced recruiting support to global enterprises, has earned top honors on the 2023 HRO Today's Bakers Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings. PSG Global is in the overall top RPO providers list and ranked number one for Healthcare RPO size of Deal Leaders as well as securing a spot in the list for the top overall Healthcare RPO leaders.

The HRO Today Baker's Dozen List is the longest-standing customer satisfaction survey in the RPO industry and highlights the world's top RPO providers. Providers are rated on a range of factors including breadth of solutions, quality of service and size of deal.

"PSG continues to be a leader in the RPO industry, especially in the healthcare sector. Healthcare is one of the core sectors where we bring our unmatched industry expertise" says Brian Cotter, President and Co-Founder of PSG Global Solutions. "We are dedicated to partnering with leading health systems and hospitals to find and keep the talent they need in an effort to consistently provide quality, compassionate patient care."

This latest recognition reinforces PSG's reputation for creating flexible solutions for its clients. PSG has also been named a Star Performer and Major Contendor on Everest Groups 2023 RPO PEAK Matrix report while also earning number three on the Best Place to Work survey in the Philippines.

"With global unemployement rates remaining at low levels, PSG has proven it's ability to help companies attract more qualified candidates, accelerate hiring and onboarding and reduce cost to hire. PSG is one of the fastest growing provider of outsourced recruiting support to global enterprises and they continue to be a leader in our healthcare industry ranking" said Elliot Clark, CEO of HRO Today.

About PSG Global

PSG is the fastest-growing provider of outsourced recruiting support to global enterprises, with more than 20% of the top 100 staffing companies harnessing its services today. PSG combines the cost advantages of an offshore delivery model with the high-performance approach of a top-tier staffing company to deliver value to its clients.

The Philippines team are screening, sourcing, recruitment support, and contact center RPO experts. PSG combines a dedicated global workforce with a cutting-edge tech stack and next-gen processes to deliver the best talent possible.

About HRO Today:

HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings are based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services; the ratings are not based on the opinion of the HRO Today staff. We collect feedback annually through an online survey. In order to determine an overall ranking, we analyze results across three subcategories: service breadth, deal sizes and quality. Using a predetermined algorithm that weighs questions and categories based on importance, we calculate scores in all three subcategories as well as an overall score. The rankings are based on those scores. While we do not claim that our methodology is the only viable ratings program available, we do vouch for its statistical validity.

