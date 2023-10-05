PSG Global Solutions Wins No. 1 in Healthcare RPO size of Deal and ranks in the top Overall RPO provider list on HRO Today's RPO Baker's Dozen

News provided by

PSG Global Solutions

05 Oct, 2023, 09:03 ET

Global RPO provider ranked as an industry leader based on buyer feedback

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PSG Global, a leading provider of outsourced recruiting support to global enterprises, has earned top honors on the 2023 HRO Today's Bakers Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings. PSG Global is in the overall top RPO providers list and ranked number one for Healthcare RPO size of Deal Leaders as well as securing a spot in the list for the top overall Healthcare RPO leaders.

The HRO Today Baker's Dozen List is the longest-standing customer satisfaction survey in the RPO industry and highlights the world's top RPO providers. Providers are rated on a range of factors including breadth of solutions, quality of service and size of deal.

"PSG continues to be a leader in the RPO industry, especially in the healthcare sector. Healthcare is one of the core sectors where we bring our unmatched industry expertise" says Brian Cotter, President and Co-Founder of PSG Global Solutions. "We are dedicated to partnering with leading health systems and hospitals to find and keep the talent they need in an effort to consistently provide quality, compassionate patient care."

This latest recognition reinforces PSG's reputation for creating flexible solutions for its clients. PSG has also been named a Star Performer and Major Contendor on Everest Groups 2023 RPO PEAK Matrix report while also earning number three on the Best Place to Work survey in the Philippines.

"With global unemployement rates remaining at low levels, PSG has proven it's ability to help companies attract more qualified candidates, accelerate hiring and onboarding and reduce cost to hire. PSG is one of the fastest growing provider of outsourced recruiting support to global enterprises and they continue to be a leader in our healthcare industry ranking" said Elliot Clark, CEO of HRO Today. 

About PSG Global

PSG is the fastest-growing provider of outsourced recruiting support to global enterprises, with more than 20% of the top 100 staffing companies harnessing its services today. PSG combines the cost advantages of an offshore delivery model with the high-performance approach of a top-tier staffing company to deliver value to its clients.

The Philippines team are screening, sourcing, recruitment support, and contact center RPO experts. PSG combines a dedicated global workforce with a cutting-edge tech stack and next-gen processes to deliver the best talent possible.

About HRO Today:

HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings are based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services; the ratings are not based on the opinion of the HRO Today staff. We collect feedback annually through an online survey. In order to determine an overall ranking, we analyze results across three subcategories: service breadth, deal sizes and quality. Using a predetermined algorithm that weighs questions and categories based on importance, we calculate scores in all three subcategories as well as an overall score. The rankings are based on those scores. While we do not claim that our methodology is the only viable ratings program available, we do vouch for its statistical validity.

SOURCE PSG Global Solutions

Also from this source

PSG Global Solutions Recognized as a Major Contender and a Star Performer on Everest Group's 2023 RPO Global PEAK Matrix Assessment

PSG Global Solutions Wins Best of RPO Award for 4th Consecutive Year

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.