PSI Selected by U.S. Internal Revenue Service to Deliver Enrolled Agent Exam Program

OLATHE, Kan., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PSI Services (PSI), a global leader in testing solutions, has been awarded the contract by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to deliver full-service exam development and administration for the Enrolled Agent Special Enrollment Examination (EA-SEE). This program is critical to ensuring that federally credentialed tax professionals who represent taxpayers meet the highest standards of competency and integrity.

Beginning May 2026, PSI will provide comprehensive support for the EA-SEE Program, including scheduling exam appointments, exam development and maintenance, secure test delivery, candidate support, secure data handling, and result reporting. From July 2026, candidates will have access to PSI's network of secure U.S. test centers, along with remote online proctoring in both the U.S. and internationally. This award reflects PSI's ability to deliver cost-efficient, innovative solutions without compromising quality or service.

"We're honored to support the IRS in advancing its mission of taxpayer service and compliance through the EA-SEE Program," said Janet Garcia, CEO of PSI. "Our decades of experience delivering secure high stakes testing to federal agencies and continued investment to meet federal standards will be utilized in delivery of this program. We look forward to helping the IRS continue to modernize and evolve this vital credential with innovation, security, and scale."

As part of the contract, PSI will manage all aspects of test development, using its in-house team of psychometricians and vetted test developers. These processes ensure that the exam remains valid, legally defensible, and aligned with the evolving needs of the IRS and the Enrolled Agent profession.

PSI's delivery of the EA-SEE will benefit from:

Access to over 550 high-security test centers across the U.S.

A first-of-its-kind online proctoring solution for international candidates, maintaining the strict IRS security requirement that all PSI employees with access to sensitive data are U.S. citizens and have undergone a rigorous background screening check

Experienced, background-screened candidate support team

Leader in innovative test security, including Linear on the Fly Testing (LOFT), advanced ID verification, and AI-enhanced security measures

"The IRS is committed to maintaining the highest standards for Enrolled Agents as trusted tax professionals," said Kimberly Rogers, Director of the Return Preparer Office, Internal Revenue Service. "Our partnership with PSI delivers not only a secure and candidate-centered testing experience, but also an efficient and adaptable solution that advances our mission and supports the evolving needs of today's Enrolled Agent candidates."

Over 29,000 EA-SEE tests are administered annually, which is the cornerstone of the IRS Return Preparer Office's (RPO) regulatory program. With nearly 80 years of experience and FedRAMP ready cloud security, PSI is a trusted name in the U.S. federal space, delivering secure testing solutions for agencies such as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The EA-SEE award further expands PSI's federal portfolio and reinforces its leadership in government credentialing and licensure.

About PSI

We partner with clients in a rapidly evolving landscape to deliver over 28 million tests every year. All backed by exceptional test taker experiences, innovative test delivery solutions, and best practice test development.

PSI's long history of testing is grounded in proven science, the latest technology, and extensive operational expertise. Our unwavering focus is on delivering frictionless and fair test taker experiences, without compromising test integrity – whether it's through valid test content, authorized test centers, secure remote testing with online proctoring, multi-modal test delivery, testing windows or continuous testing on-demand.

We develop and deliver licensure tests across multiple industries including insurance, real estate, barber and cosmetology, construction, and trades. And we partner with certification test sponsors covering the breadth of professional specialisms from healthcare, architecture, finance and IT to numerous highly specialized sectors.

Learn more at www.psiexams.com

Media Contact:

Kristen Mitchell | [email protected]

SOURCE PSI Services LLC