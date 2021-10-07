PSI Services Earns a 2021 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius

GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PSI Services LLC, a global workforce solutions company, has been recognized with a 2021 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius. This second annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

To be accepted for the Tech Cares Award, each nominated organization had to be a B2B technology company that demonstrated strong CSR in 2020 and 2021. Everyone was welcome to nominate an organization for this award, including those who work for or with the company. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team.

"PSI Services has earned a Tech Cares award in 2021," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "PSI has made a wide range of its resources and institutional knowledge available for public use. This broad ungating of content demonstrates a focus on serving the community's needs in these trying times."

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, PSI has adapted and introduced several new initiatives and solutions to its communities, customers, and employees, with the goal of helping individuals and organizations preserve continuity and resilience through these challenging times. These initiatives included:

An employee support campaign aimed at building resilience and adapting to the new workplace challenges brought on by the pandemic

A renewed commitment to D&I through the launch of a new D&I committee, bringing together employee representatives from around the globe

Free access to PSI's tools to the public to help navigate the changing workplace and professional/personal well-being during the crisis

Free resources to guide test takers through the required shift to online test delivery, outlining expectations and providing transparency and reassurance about the use of technology in an unfamiliar environment for high pressure and high stakes exams

"Covid-19 certainly presented its challenges, but it also provided opportunities for PSI to demonstrate that care and technology can go hand-in-hand," said Steve Tapp, CEO of PSI. "By utilizing our internal expertise, resources, and technology, we were able to help our employees, clients, and the community overcome these challenges and equip them with the skills, emotional intelligence, certifications, and competencies to not just survive – but thrive."

About PSI

PSI Services LLC (PSI) is a global workforce solutions provider that designs robust solutions for our clients by blending best-in-class assessment content, leading-edge technology, and deep consulting expertise across the entire career life cycle. PSI has over 70 years of experience providing worldwide testing solutions to a wide variety of customers across public and private sector industries, ranging from small businesses to global enterprises, leading academic institutions, and government organizations. PSI offers a comprehensive solutions approach from test development to delivery and results processing, including pre-hire employment selection, managerial assessments, licensing and certification tests, distance learning testing, and other specialized services. Through its work with over 2,000 experts across 160 countries delivering over 15 million tests and assessments per year globally, PSI exists to empower people in their careers and drive organizational success. More information is available at www.psionline.com.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

