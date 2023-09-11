PSignite, the company behind CPGvision, Announces the Appointment of Guy Weismantel as Chief Executive Officer

PSignite

11 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PSignite Group, Inc. announces the appointment of Guy Weismantel as its new chief executive officer. Weismantel brings with him a wealth of relevant experience in consumer goods, trade systems and SaaS strategy and operations and will lead PSignite's next stage of growth.

Mr. Weismantel succeeds Mike Mellin, who remains for a transition period prior to pursuing other opportunities. Mr. Weismantel will also serve on PSignite's board of directors.

"We are excited to welcome Guy Weismantel as our new CEO and board director," said Adam Bartkowski, Chairman of PSignite. "His extensive enterprise software experience, industry expertise, and proven track record make him the ideal candidate to lead PSignite into the future."

The company would also like to thank Mike Mellin for his service to PSignite. "We are grateful for Mike's contributions to our company," said Bartkowski, "he has been an integral part of our success, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Prior to joining PSignite, Guy held executive positions at Vista Technology Group, SAP Business Objects, Microsoft, and Vertafore. Guy's experience in bringing leading-edge products to market will be instrumental in building on PSignite's capabilities in emerging technologies. This position brings Guy full circle, back to his early career documenting trade promotion contracts at his father's food brokerage firm and later working with him to develop one of the first trade promotion management software solutions for the CPG marketplace.

"I am truly honored and excited to join PSignite as their new CEO, reconnecting with an industry that holds significant meaning in my family's history. This company has a tremendous heritage of helping CPG companies solve some of their most complex challenges, and I'm committed to building on that track record. Together with our exceptional team, I look forward to driving continued product innovation, a collaborative and dynamic working environment, and delivering exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders."

Mr. Weismantel assumed responsibility of the company on September 5, 2023.

About PSignite

PSignite is an industry leader in building solutions on the Salesforce platform. Current offerings are focused on utilizing a foundation of artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable packaged goods companies to grow revenue profitably. CPGvision is PSignite's integrated revenue growth management platform, including TPM, TPO, AOP and Price Management.

