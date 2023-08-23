Psilera Awarded Tampa Bay HealthTech Company of the Year and Finalists for Company to Watch by GrowFL

Psilera wins the HealthTech category of the Tampa Bay Inno Awards hosted by the Tampa Bay Business Journal along with recognition as a finalist for Company to Watch by GrowFL

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Psilera, a biopharmaceutical company delivering next-generation mental health treatments at home, is thrilled to announce they have been recognized by both the Tampa Bay Business Journal (TBBJ) and the GrowFL group for their commitment to innovative research and their ability to stand out in a competitive market.

The TBBJ has recognized Psilera as the Tampa Bay Inno Awards honoree of the year in the HealthTech category. The Tampa Bay Inno Awards showcase the startups and entrepreneurs elevating the Tampa Bay Area as a new leading hub of innovation. Psilera's selection as the HealthTech standout is a testament to the company's focus on designing novel neurological drugs leveraging its AI/machine learning-assisted platform, Psilera Third Eye.

GrowFL's 13th Annual Florida Companies to Watch Awards are a prestigious recognition program celebrating high-performing second-stage companies that demonstrate innovative business strategies and excellent potential for future growth. Psilera has established itself as a key player in the biopharmaceutical industry through their ability to adapt to changing market dynamics, distinguishing themselves from the competition.

"We are honored to be recognized with these prestigious awards among a growing cohort of startups in Florida," said Dr. Chris Witowski, Co-Founder and CEO of Psilera. "This achievement is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our talented team. We are proud of what we have accomplished so far and excited about the future opportunities that lie ahead."

About Psilera:
Psilera is a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the development of novel serotonergic drugs which provide rapid therapeutic benefit and fewer side effects than conventional treatments. Their world-class scientific and executive team reimagine psychoactive natural products into effective and insurance-backed take-home therapies for anxiety, addiction, and neurodegenerative disorders. Their proprietary drug discovery engine, Psilera Third Eye, combines novel syntheses of new compounds with an AI-enabled screening platform to marry cutting-edge technology with human compassion.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Katie DeMarsh
Operations Manager
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Psilera

