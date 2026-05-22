Psilera, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Industry and Investor Conferences

Management to present corporate update and highlight its next-generation

neuroplastogen pipeline

TAMPA, Fla., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Psilera, Inc. ("Psilera"), a leading biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation psychedelics and neuroplastogens, today announced that members of management will be attending two upcoming conferences in June to share updates on its wholly owned pipeline, including its lead compound PSIL-006, which is advancing toward first-in-human clinical trials. Management will be available to meet 1x1 with investors and potential partners at each conference. Details are as follows:

Oppenheimer CNS and Neuro-Muscular Summit

Date: June 10, 2026

June 10, 2026 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Psilera Representative: Chris Witowski, PhD (Co-Founder & CEO)

Chris Witowski, PhD (Co-Founder & CEO) Details: Dr. Witowski will speak on an expert panel discussing the evolving landscape of CNS drug development and Psilera's approach to engineering novel therapies that maximize neuroplasticity while minimizing hallucinogenic effects and cardiovascular risks.

BIO International Convention

Date: June 22 – June 25, 2026

June 22 – June 25, 2026 Location: San Diego, CA

San Diego, CA Psilera Representatives: Chris Witowski, PhD (Co-Founder & CEO) and Magali Haas, MD-PhD (Chief Medical Officer)

Chris Witowski, PhD (Co-Founder & CEO) and Magali Haas, MD-PhD (Chief Medical Officer) Details: Members of the executive team will be on-site to share the company's latest preclinical data with a select group of industry leaders, institutional investors, and strategic partners. Psilera will be hosting individual partnering meetings to expand its collaborative network ahead of upcoming clinical milestones.

"Following the recent federal policy prioritizing research in serious mental illnesses and neurological conditions, we are building momentum into a critical junction as we bridge the gap between our robust preclinical data and upcoming first-in-human studies," said Dr. Chris Witowski, Co-Founder and CEO of Psilera. "The demand for targeted, accessible neuroplastogens has never been higher. We look forward to engaging with investors, KOLs, and the global biotech community at our upcoming events to showcase how our precision neuropharmacology platform can fundamentally reshape treatments for neurological disorders."

To schedule a meeting with the Psilera Business Development team during these events, please contact the company via email at [email protected].

About Psilera, Inc.

Psilera is a leading biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation psychedelics and neuroplastogens. Their programs span a wholly owned pipeline of novel therapeutic compounds, including the first-in-class neuroplastogen PSIL-006. By leveraging a world-class scientific team and a proprietary drug-design platform, Psilera engineers novel therapies into effective, scalable, and patient-centric treatments. For more information, please visit www.psilera.com .

Contact Information:

Investors: Monique Kosse, Gilmartin Group

[email protected]

Media: Katie DeMarsh, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Psilera, Inc.