Psilera Unveils Novel, Non-Hallucinogenic Psilocybin Derivative PSIL-006 As Lead Clinical Candidate

News provided by

Psilera

25 May, 2023, 12:40 ET

PSIL-006 is the first drug candidate from Psilera's extensive pipeline to progress into advanced safety studies prior to first-in-human clinical trials

TAMPA, Fla., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Psilera, a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation mental health treatments for take home use, announces the selection of their lead clinical candidate, PSIL-006. This novel drug with similar characteristics to psilocybin while lacking hallucinogenic effects was derived from Psilera's in-house discovery pipeline.

When compared directly in preclinical in vivo studies, PSIL-006 was able to induce rapid and positive behavioral changes representative of alcohol use disorder (AUD), anxiety, depression, and cognitive disorders similar to the psilocybin mimic, psilacetin.

In multiple proof-of-concept clinical trials, psilocybin has shown positive efficacy for addiction (AUD and nicotine dependence), depression, and end-of-life anxiety. PSIL-006 represents a non-hallucinogenic alternative to psilocybin. With fewer side effects, PSIL-006 could enable take-home dosing to greatly enhance treatment scale over psilocybin and other psychedelics.

PSIL-006 is a non-hallucinogenic serotonin receptor 6 (5-HT6) and 2A (5-HT2A) dual agonist that selectively reduces hallucinogenic effects while retaining rapid therapeutic benefits. The unique activity seen in preclinical models represents a novel mechanism of action for addiction and psychiatric disorders.

"PSIL-006 epitomizes our patient-centric values at Psilera. Our focus is to provide new treatment options to a larger patient population for difficult to treat mental illnesses," said Dr. Chris Witowski, Co-Founder and CEO at Psilera. "We are enthusiastic by the data with PSIL-006 and look forward to providing further updates as we progress towards the clinic."

About Psilera - Psilera leverages a world-class scientific and executive team to reimagine psychoactive natural products into effective and insurance-backed take home therapies. Their drug discovery engine combines novel syntheses of new compounds with a technology-enabled platform to design next-generation neurological drugs at the atomic level. Psilera has developed new compound classes which are non-hallucinogenic with rapid therapeutic benefits. Psilera's mission is to enhance the lives of patients by delivering new treatment options with fewer side effects in psychiatric, addiction, and neurodegenerative disorders. Psilera is defining the new era in mindful medicine.

Investor Contact:
Chris Witowski, CEO
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Katie DeMarsh, Operations Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE Psilera

