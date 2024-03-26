Psilera Welcomes Biopharma Executive Dr. Magali Haas to its Board of Directors

TAMPA, Fla., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Psilera, a leading biotechnology company developing groundbreaking therapies for hard-to-treat neurological disorders, is pleased to announce the appointment of Magali Haas, M.D., Ph.D., to its esteemed Board of Directors. Dr. Haas brings a wealth of experience from multiple leadership roles at Janssen and Johnson & Johnson, as well as biotechnology, and mission-driven nonprofits.

Psilera adds key player to Board to further advance their next-generation neurological drug development. Post this Magali Haas, M.D., Ph.D.

"We are thrilled to welcome Magali as an independent member of our Board of Directors," said Dr. Chris Witowski, CEO of Psilera. "Her extensive background in neuroscience and experience translating early-stage research and clinical development align perfectly with our mission at Psilera."

Dr. Haas currently serves as Founder and Chair of Cohen Veterans Bioscience, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the detection and treatment of post-traumatic stress (PTS) and traumatic brain injuries (TBI) through cutting-edge research, where she served as CEO & President for ten years. Her dedication to optimizing brain health across a patient's lifespan led her to establish the Brain Health Nexus, a global initiative focused on operationalizing brain health through the development, validation and adoption of a global brain health index.

"Joining the board of Psilera provides a thrilling opportunity to be at the forefront of brain health research," said Dr. Haas. "I'm deeply impressed by their unique capabilities melding artificial intelligence and machine learning, a proprietary compound library, and a patient-centric ethos. I look forward to working with the leadership team and my board colleagues on transformative advancements for patients."

Dr. Haas's appointment to Psilera's Board of Directors further solidifies the company's commitment to advancing brain health and underscores its dedication to attracting top talent in the field. With her invaluable contributions, Psilera is poised to make significant strides in its pursuit of improving the lives of individuals affected by brain-related conditions.

About Psilera

Psilera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative patient-centric therapies for neurological disorders. They are the first company to target neurodegenerative diseases with their first-in-class, next-generation psychedelic derivative, PSIL-006, delivering results without hallucinogenic effects. With a deep commitment to scientific excellence and patient centricity, Psilera aims to transform the lives of individuals affected by devastating neurodegenerative diseases. For more information visit www.psilera.com.

Media Contact:

Katie DeMarsh

[email protected]

SOURCE Psilera