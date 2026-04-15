PSIX Investor Alert: Power Solutions International Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Misled Institutional Shareholders: Levi & Korsinsky

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) during the period May 8, 2025 through March 2, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or call (212) 363-7500.

PSIX shares declined from $85.75 to $60.91 following corrective disclosures, a loss of $24.84 per share representing a 28.97% decline. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 19, 2026.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Pension funds, endowments, and asset managers with fiduciary duties to their beneficiaries face a heightened obligation to evaluate recovery options in securities class actions. Under ERISA and common law fiduciary standards, institutional holders who suffered losses may have an affirmative duty to investigate and, where appropriate, participate actively in litigation that could yield meaningful recoveries for their portfolios.

The securities action asserts that Power Solutions and certain officers made materially misleading statements about the Company's ability to profitably serve the data center power generation market, while allegedly concealing operating problems that steadily eroded gross margins from 29.7% in Q1 2025 to 21.9% by Q4 2025.

Institutional holders who purchased PSIX shares between May 8, 2025 and March 2, 2026 may be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff

Lead plaintiff appointment carries no additional financial obligation; legal fees are contingent on recovery

Institutions with the largest financial interest in the relief sought are given preference under the PSLRA

Serving as lead plaintiff allows an institution to select counsel and oversee litigation strategy on behalf of the entire class

Fiduciaries who fail to evaluate participation may face questions from beneficiaries or oversight bodies

Absent class members retain the right to share in any recovery without serving as lead plaintiff

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The complaint chronicles two corrective disclosure events. On November 7, 2025, shares fell 19.14% after the Company revealed a 5.0% year-over-year gross margin decrease and cut its full-year 2025 sales growth outlook to 45%, a sharp deceleration from the 74% and 65% quarterly growth rates previously reported. Then on March 3, 2026, shares fell an additional 28.97% after the Company disclosed an 8% year-over-year gross margin decline and offered only "moderate margin improvement" for 2026. Portfolio managers holding concentrated or overweight positions during either event may have experienced material losses.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation helps ensure vigorous prosecution of claims on behalf of all shareholders and can meaningfully influence the outcome of the litigation." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

The action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, alleges violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The lawsuit contends that defendants overstated the Company's capacity to profitably capitalize on data center demand while understating the severity and persistence of manufacturing inefficiencies that degraded margins across four consecutive quarters.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP