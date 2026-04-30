PSIX Lawsuit Alleges Defendants Allegedly Concealed Profitability Degradation - Power Solutions International Investors Face Losses Following Defendants Allegedly Concealed Profitability Degradation: SueWallSt

Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Undisclosed Operating Inefficiencies and Supply Chain Failures

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: May 8, 2025 through March 2, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (888) SueWallSt.

PSIX shares lost $24.84 per share, a 28.97% single-day decline, on March 3, 2026. The Court has set May 19, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. The lawsuit asserts that Power Solutions characterized serious operational breakdowns as mere 'temporary inefficiencies,' concealing the true scope of profitability erosion during its data center expansion." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

How the 'Pivoting' Strategy Allegedly Masked Structural Problems

Throughout the Class Period, Power Solutions promoted its shift into the data center power generation market as a move toward "higher growth, higher-margin markets." The lawsuit asserts that this narrative obscured a far less favorable reality: the Company's accelerated production ramp-up was plagued by operating inefficiencies and supply chain breakdowns that systematically destroyed margins quarter after quarter.

As alleged, management repeatedly characterized these problems as "temporary" while gross margins deteriorated from 29.7% to 21.9% across four consecutive quarters.

Supply Chain and Manufacturing Cost Failures Allegedly Hidden From Investors

The action claims that management's repeated assurances about "enhanced manufacturing capacity" and "strategic partnerships" omitted critical facts about the true cost of the Company's data center pivot:

The Company was allegedly unable to scale production without incurring severe cost overruns that eroded profitability each successive quarter

unable to scale production without incurring severe cost overruns that eroded profitability each successive quarter Supply chain performance problems were allegedly significant enough to require "specific actions" to address, yet were not disclosed until the March 2, 2026 corrective announcement

significant enough to require "specific actions" to address, yet were not disclosed until the March 2, 2026 corrective announcement Manufacturing cost structures allegedly required remediation that management only acknowledged after the stock had already suffered two major declines

required remediation that management only acknowledged after the stock had already suffered two major declines The Company's September 2025 investor presentation allegedly touted "margin expansion opportunities" while margins were actively contracting

What the March 2026 Disclosure Finally Revealed

On March 2, 2026, the Company for the first time admitted it was "executing specific actions to improve supply chain performance and manufacturing cost structures" and was only "beginning to see measurable improvements." As set forth in the complaint, this language indicated that problems management had characterized as temporary for three quarters were in fact persistent, structural, and required active remediation.

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CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

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Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com