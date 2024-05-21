PSPDFKit Redefines the Document Experience with New Groundbreaking AI-Enabled Developer Solutions

RALEIGH, N.C. and VIENNA, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PSPDFKit, the leading document lifecycle platform, today announced new AI-enabled solutions to help developers achieve faster time to value and deliver intuitive and differentiated products at scale.

"Everything we do is driven by the unique needs of our community of developers, product leaders, and IT professionals," said Jonathan Rhyne, co-founder and CEO of PSPDFKit. "We deliver SDK and low-code solutions that enable our customers to quickly and easily launch products that provide their users with a transformative document experience."

The PSPDFKit Spring Product Update includes functionality that enables customers to:

Create a high-performance cross-platform user experience with best-in-class accessibility.

Integrate a WYSIWYG document editor in applications and export to .docx or with perfect fidelity to .pdf.

Leverage GenAI to classify and extract data with unrivaled precision.

Deploy powerful headless processing in tandem with server-side SDK technology.

Improve user experience for document viewing, signing, collaboration, and exporting.

Create a High-Performance Cross-Platform User Experience with Best-in-class Accessibility

In the digital product design and development landscape, improving efficiency, consistency, and scalability — while simultaneously meeting accessibility requirements — is paramount. The latest PSPDFKit for Web SDK update marks the beginning of a major overhaul of the design framework, focusing on accessibility and flexible rendering options. With a redesigned icon set and a transition away from iframe to shadow Document Object Model (DOM), Web SDK now provides:

A consistent cross-platform experience.

Enhanced performance that improves compatibility with major frameworks.

Streamlined PDF navigation and accessibility.

Improved Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) compliance.

Integrate a WYSIWYG Document Editor in Applications and Export to DOCX or with Perfect Fidelity to PDF

Whether faced with a lackluster suite of editing tools or the inability to convert file types efficiently, developers have historically dealt with frustrating limitations with most of the industry's document editors. PSPDFKit introduces a new era of in-app document editing with the Document Authoring SDK. Tailored to app-specific needs, it delivers:

An intuitive and familiar page-based layout and a simple WYSIWYG user experience eerily familiar to Google Docs and Microsoft Word.

The ability to streamline document workflows and export to .docx or with perfect fidelity to .pdf.

Focus on end users by eliminating the need to exit your application to third-party applications to create and edit documents or convert between document file formats.

Leverage GenAI to Classify and Extract Data with Unrivaled Precision

Due to the limitations of traditional document processing platforms, developers often experience technical complexities and challenges associated with document classification and data extraction, leading to frustration and extended deployment timelines. XtractFlow, a groundbreaking intelligent document processing (IDP) engine powered by generative AI, eliminates these concerns by providing advanced automation for large-scale document classification and data extraction across a broad range of formats. XtractFlow provides:

Accelerated time to value with same-day setup and deployment.

The ability to intelligently identify and classify hundreds of document formats, even when co-mingled in unstructured storage.

Exceptional accuracy by consistently extracting required data regardless of its location in a document.

Deploy Powerful Headless Processing in Tandem with Server-Side SDK Technology

PSPDFKit recently introduced customers to its revolutionary Document Engine, a new server-side processing solution tailored to accommodate a broad variety of infrastructure requirements. Document Engine provides headless document processing, but it also pairs seamlessly with the PSPDFKit client-side web, mobile, and hybrid SDKs to unlock backend document rendering on web and real-time collaboration in frontend apps. Document Engine provides:

Flexible deployment options, including self-hosted (customer infrastructure) and PSPDFKit-hosted (managed) options, as well as a public document web services API delivered as SaaS.

High-performance processing for documents with large file sizes.

Document conversion from PDF to Microsoft Office file formats (.docx, .xlsx, and .pptx) using proprietary PSPDFKit technology.

Improve User Experience for Document Viewing, Signing, Collaboration, and Exporting

With a continued emphasis on user experience and productivity, PSPDFKit has redesigned the user interfaces for both stamps and signing and extended `noZoom` annotation flag support. PSPDFKit has also enhanced its document sharing and collaboration capabilities with new functionality that enables the export of PDF files to Microsoft Office file formats. The latest functionality enables:

Greater flexibility with a customizable user interface.

Streamlined document collaboration with PDF export to Office formats.

Advanced document viewing capabilities with extended `noZoom` annotation flag support.

