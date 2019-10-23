PSS Industrial Group Replaces Concur with Coupa

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), today announced that PSS Industrial Group, a value added distributor in the energy industry, selected and deployed Coupa's BSM platform. With Coupa, PSS Industrial Group now has the visibility and control it needs in one comprehensive solution to make smarter spend decisions.

Before deploying Coupa, PSS Industrial Group used Concur, but determined that it was unable to access the necessary information to analyze spend across its four brands and offices spread across the United States. The inability of the accounting team to easily modify and create new reports caused delays in being able to access the information needed to make decisions. The cost of having to go back to its former provider and ask for modifications or additional reports also worked against its goal of reducing overall travel and expense (T&E) spend, ultimately leading to a search for a new solution.

"After going live with Coupa, we have significantly improved the visibility we have into our T&E spend," said Thomas Cherian, controller at PSS Industrial Group. "Coupa's user-friendly platform makes it easy for employees to enter and manage their expenses, and allows our team to quickly analyze spend and find savings opportunities."

The Coupa BSM platform appealed to PSS Industrial Group because of its best-in-breed user experience with a native mobile app, an advanced accounting review, voice expensing, and easy access to reports that allow the company to not only easily see and manage its T&E spend, but also negotiate savings and save on future spend.

"At Coupa, we focus on ensuring our customers' success by aligning with them from the start on how we can help them deliver measurable results," said Steve Winter, chief revenue officer at Coupa. "Being able to give PSS Industrial Group a solution that provides not only a better user experience, but the visibility its finance team needed to identify efficiencies and savings is exactly the kind of value we want for all our customers."

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to manage all their business spend in one place. To learn more, visit https://www.coupa.com/ .

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software is a leading provider of BSM solutions. We offer a comprehensive, cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organizations with more than five million suppliers globally. Our platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Using our platform, businesses are able to achieve real, measurable value and savings that drive their profitability. Learn more at www.coupa.com . Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

About PSS Industrial Group

PSS Industrial Group, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a portfolio company of West Street Energy Partners, a private equity fund focused on natural resources/energy managed by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division. PSS Industrial Group was formed with the merger of Pipeline Supply & Service and Industrial Air Tool. The combined group is a leading value added distributor serving a diverse base of customers in the energy industry.

