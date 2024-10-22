Psych Hub Launches Behavioral Health Care Navigation Platform to Connect Consumers with Trusted Mental Health Resources

Leader in evidence-based provider training and consumer mental health education adds online care navigation service to help individuals find support for mental health, substance use, and relationship challenges

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Psych Hub , a leader in evidence-based mental health education, is proud to announce the launch of its new behavioral health care navigation platform, designed for individuals seeking help with mental health, substance use, and relationship challenges. This innovative online service assists consumers in finding the proper care and resources, including both clinical and non-clinical options. It supports behavioral health providers and other care platforms in expanding their reach by connecting them with new clients, patients, and users.

Simplifying Mental Health Access

Navigating the mental health landscape can be overwhelming for those seeking support for themselves or their loved ones. Psych Hub's mobile-first experience on psychhub.com simplifies this process through an intuitive and proprietary Well-Being Assessment, guiding users to better understand their conditions and preferences for care. After completing the assessment, individuals receive a custom Well-Being Profile that features a variety of care options targeted to their needs, including a curated list of licensed, vetted behavioral health providers that accept their insurance as well as sub-clinical options such as self-help apps and video guides.

Addressing the Growing Need for Support

"The need for mental health support has never been greater, and we recognize the challenges consumers face in finding the right care," said Scott Healy , CEO of Psych Hub. "Our navigation platform helps individuals connect with condition-specific and culturally relevant providers and educates them on their treatment options throughout their mental health journey. We aim to be a true ally for anyone seeking support across the full continuum of behavioral health needs," he added.

Psych Hub recently surveyed 1000 participants who have sought mental health, substance use, and relationship support for themselves or someone close to them. Of these, 85% indicated that they would have benefited from a tailored online service that connects them with their best-match providers and treatment options based on an assessment of their needs and preferences. 58% of respondents consider such a service to be very valuable, highlighting the demand for resources that cater to personal needs and indicating a clear demand for accessible, customized mental health resources and guidance.

The increase in demand for mental health care spiked during the pandemic but has continued since, and has put significant pressure on the supply of therapists. Psych Hub's new care navigation platform helps consumers easily find available therapists who specialize in their area of need and can connect people with effective evidence-based alternatives, such as group therapy and self-help apps.

About Psych Hub:

Psych Hub is the leader in promoting access to evidence-based practices to improve outcomes across the behavioral health ecosystem. Tens of thousands of practitioners use Psych Hub's online video training to keep pace with the latest in proven treatment approaches and to earn continuing education credits across more than 100 subject areas. Over 30 million consumers have turned to Psych Hub's online educational resources when trying to help themselves or a loved one with mental health, addiction, or relationship challenges. Through the PsychHub.com behavioral health navigation platform, consumers can connect with high-quality care options across the full continuum of behavioral health needs and treatments, ranging from subclinical to clinical. Dedicated to improving behavioral health outcomes for all, Psych Hub serves as a trusted digital ally on every individual's mental health journey and partners with practitioners and service providers to maximize their effectiveness and impact.

