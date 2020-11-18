Psych Hub Launches Three Podcasts: The Psych Hub Podcast: The Future of Mental Health, Ask the Expert with Columbia University Department of Psychiatry, and Addicted to Sex?

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Psych Hub announced today the launch of three new mental health podcasts: The Psych Hub Podcast: The Future of Mental Health, Ask the Expert, and Addicted to Sex?

Co-hosts include Marjorie Morrison , Psych Hub co-founder and chief executive officer, and former U.S. Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy , Psych Hub co-founder.

The Psych Hub Podcast: The Future of Mental Health is now available on all major podcast platforms

"Mental health issues have always been pervasive, but COVID-19 has substantially accelerated their impact. At Psych Hub, we felt an obligation to utilize our vast platform to help the greater public weather these challenging times," said Morrison. "Through these three series, we're excited to foster discussions around the future of mental health, share tips and tools from esteemed mental health experts on a wide range of topics, and have difficult conversations about sex to improve intimacy."

The Psych Hub Podcast: The Future of Mental Health

The Psych Hub Podcast: The Future of Mental Health begins its weekly syndication today and is dedicated to raising awareness of mental health solutions and reducing the stigma around seeking care.

Episodes will feature a variety of household names— Josh Groban , Kate Snow , and Lori Gottlieb , to name a few—opening up about their personal mental health experiences. With no topic off limits, discussions cover depression, anxiety, panic attacks, substance use, attention deficit disorder, and more. Additionally, interviews will include pioneers leading the future of mental health, such as The American Psychological Association, Aetna CVS Health, National Guard Bureau, Optum, YouTube, and more.

Ask the Expert with Columbia University Department of Psychiatry

Ask the Expert features world-renowned professors in mental health through Columbia University Department of Psychiatry . The podcast answers the most common real-life questions patients ask, covering LGBTQ, community mental health, ADHD, nutrition and brain health, childhood anxiety, medication, addiction, and more.

Addicted to Sex?

Addicted to Sex? features prominent experts in the fields of sex and intimacy to seek answers around these difficult and complex topics. Isolation and the new digital world have created a host of new issues around pornography, sex addiction and what is a healthy balance. Addicted to Sex? breaks the silence of a taboo topic with the goal of helping sexually active people have honest conversations, which in-turn, will lead to healthier intimate relationships.

When public figures and leaders utilize their voice to advocate for mental health, it sparks discussion among those struggling silently and educates individuals on the many avenues for support. Episodes will include lived experiences, mental health and wellness tips, solutions, and advocacy to improve mental healthcare.

"These new podcasts will shine a spotlight on individuals and organizations that are helping to end societal discrimination against those living with mental illness and addiction," said Kennedy. "Our goal is to normalize a national conversation around brain health, and advance best practices in access and treatment that are making a difference across the nation."

Subscribe to The Psych Hub Podcast: The Future of Mental Health, Ask the Expert, and Addicted to Sex? on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , iHeart Radio , or wherever you listen to podcasts, or watch the video versions exclusively on YouTube .

To learn more, visit PsychHub.com/Podcasts .

About Psych Hub

Psych Hub is the most comprehensive platform for online education on mental health, substance use, and suicide prevention topics in the world. Co-founded by Patrick J. Kennedy and Marjorie Morrison, it is a fast-growing library of learning solutions for every audience. Psych Hub's Learning Hubs are a first-of-its-kind experience taking providers, professionals, and allies from knowledge learned to behavior change through innovation, gamification, certifications, and supportive patient/employee education. Additionally, the free Psych Hub video library hosts over 200 short, animated videos for consumers focused on improving mental health literacy and reducing stigma about seeking care. To learn more, visit psychhub.com .

About Patrick J. Kennedy

Former U.S. Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy was lead author for the landmark Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008 (Federal Parity Law). He is also co-author of the New York Times Bestseller, "A Common Struggle: A Personal Journey Through the Past and Future of Mental Illness and Addiction," which details a bold plan for the future of mental health care in America. In 2017, Kennedy was appointed to the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis. He currently serves as co-chair of the Action Alliance's Mental Health & Suicide Prevention National Response to COVID-19. To learn more, visit www.patrickjkennedy.net .

Media Contact:

Sarah Adell

Director, Marketing & Communications

815.499.5122

[email protected]

SOURCE Psych Hub

Related Links

https://psychhub.com/

