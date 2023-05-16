Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Market to Observe Stunning Growth at a CAGR of 15.6% in the US During the Study Period (2019-2032), Examines DelveInsight

The psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease market size shall grow during the forecast period (2023–2032). This increase will be due to rising disease awareness and improving diagnosis, besides the launch of emerging therapies by key companies, including Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Karuna Therapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and others.

LAS VEGAS, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1.2 billion in 2022.

According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total diagnosed prevalent psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease cases in the 7MM were approximately 6.7 million in 2022.

Leading psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease companies such as Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Karuna Therapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Suven Life Sciences, Enterin, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Merck Sharp & Dohme , and others are developing novel psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease drugs that can be available in the psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease market in the coming years.

The promising psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease therapies in the pipeline include Ulotaront (SEP-363856), KarXT (xanomeline-trospium), FANAPT (iloperidone), Masupiridine (SUVN-502), ENT-01, ITI-1284, MK-8189 , a nd others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease market share @ Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Market Report

Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Overview

Psychosis is a group of symptoms that affect the mind and indicate a loss of contact with reality. Individuals' ideas and perceptions are altered during a psychotic episode, making it difficult to distinguish between what is genuine and what is not. In Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease, both exogenous and endogenous factors contribute to the development of psychosis. Old age, sleep difficulties, long-term neurodegenerative conditions, depression, cognitive impairment, and vision abnormalities are all risk factors for the disease.

Parkinson's disease psychosis (PDP) is a prevalent occurrence in Parkinson's disease patients that is associated with significant morbidity and mortality. It is caused by anomalies in dopamine, serotonin, and glutamate neurotransmission induced by Lewy body deposition in the brain. Alzheimer's disease psychosis (ADP), which is common in Alzheimer's disease patients, is caused by increased excitatory neuron sensitivity and post-transcriptional mechanisms that alter synaptic protein in the brain. Due to the complexity of the aetiologies and physiological hypotheses, many diagnostic techniques, including neuroimaging, neurophysiological, genotypic, and serologic examinations, are used to diagnose psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease patients.

Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 6.7 million diagnosed prevalent cases of psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease in the 7MM in 2022.

Among the 7MM, the US contributed to the largest diagnosed prevalent psychosis population in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease, acquiring ~34% in 2022. In contrast, the UK accounted for the least, with approximately 4% of the total population share in 2022.

The psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease

Age-specific cases of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease

Gender-specific cases of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease

Total diagnosed prevalent cases of Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease

Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market

The current treatment of psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease includes both nonpharmacological and pharmacological treatments. The major goal of psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease treatment is to lessen the frequency and severity of psychotic symptoms while causing little worsening of motor symptoms. The use of conventional and atypical antipsychotics (e.g., aripiprazole, clozapine, quetiapine, and others) is the first-line treatment. However, atypical antipsychotics are frequently chosen in the initial therapy, which minimizes the likelihood of further worsening in patients. Aside from antipsychotics, 5-HT3 receptor antagonists, acetylcholinesterase inhibitors (donepezil, rivastigmine), and various antidepressants are utilized. While cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), reasoning, and rehabilitation are used to reduce behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD), anxiety, psychosis, agitation, aggression, sleep difficulties, and other symptoms linked with psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease.

The US FDA has approved ACADIA's NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), a receptor antagonist (5-HT2A, 5-HT2C), for the treatment of hallucination and delusion associated with psychosis in Parkinson's disease patients. It is the only approved therapy available in the US. Recent trials also suggest that the medicine is helpful in Alzheimer's disease patients with more severe psychosis. At the same time, more long-term studies are needed to define better the efficacy and long-term safety profile of pimavanserin for treating psychosis in Alzheimer's disease. Though the expensive cost of pimavanserin certainly restricts its use, the findings in Parkinson's disease psychosis patients and evidence from Alzheimer's disease trials are convincing.

There are currently no approved medicines for Alzheimer's disease psychosis patients; the major treatment is antipsychotics. Off-label therapies that are routinely utilized include quetiapine, clozapine, risperidone, aripiprazole, citalopram, and escitalopram. Aripiprazole has been shown in clinical tests to be effective and safe. In contrast, citalopram has been shown to be useful in lowering agitation and the severity of hallucinations and delusions in Alzheimer's disease psychosis patients.

To know more about psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease treatment guidelines, visit @ Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Management

Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Ulotaront (SEP-363856): Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

KarXT (xanomeline-trospium): Karuna Therapeutics

FANAPT (iloperidone): Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Masupiridine (SUVN-502): Suven Life Sciences

ENT-01: Enterin

ITI-1284: Intra-Cellular Therapies

MK-8189: Merck Sharp & Dohme

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease @ Drugs for Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment

Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Market Dynamics

The psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years due to increasing awareness and improved diagnosis. Increased awareness and a better understanding of disease pathogenesis have improved diagnosis and treatment. Moreover, the recent FDA approval of NUPLAZID, the first approved therapy for treating hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis, suggests a positive shift in the psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease market. Furthermore, pharma companies have an opportunity to develop therapies with enhanced safety and tolerability profiles, effectively lowering symptoms and preventing the recurrence of psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease. In addition, the advancement of biomarkers for cognitive impairment enables exact diagnosis and individualized therapy.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of psychosis in the Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease market. Psychosis in Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease is related to low quality of life, higher healthcare resource utilization, and a significant economic burden. NUPLAZID and the other atypical antipsychotics recommended for treatment include black box warnings and adverse effects. Moreover, a lack of a medication development pipeline, the ongoing use of antipsychotics despite the hazards, and a lack of specialized nonpharmacological interventions may cause a dip in the growth of psychosis in the Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease market. Furthermore, there is a high attrition rate when drug development proceeds from first-in-human trials to pivotal registration studies due to a lack of efficacy. Hence all these factors may hamper the psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease market growth in the coming years.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Market CAGR (US) 15.6 % Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Market Size in 2022 USD 1.2 Billion Key Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Companies Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Karuna Therapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Suven Life Sciences, Enterin, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Merck Sharp & Dohme, and others Key Pipeline Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Therapies Ulotaront (SEP-363856), KarXT (xanomeline-trospium), FANAPT (iloperidone), Masupiridine (SUVN-502), ENT-01, ITI-1284, MK-8189, and others

Scope of the Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease drugs in development @ Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Market Key Insights 2. Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Market Report Introduction 3. Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Market Overview at a Glance 4. Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment and Management 7. Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Marketed Drugs 10. Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Emerging Drugs 11. 7MM Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Market Analysis 12. Psychosis in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Pipeline

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Parkinson's disease psychosis companies, including Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Sumitomo Pharma, among others.

Psychosis Market

Psychosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key psychosis companies, including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis International AG., Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi S.A., among others.

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Parkinson's disease psychosis companies, including Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Sumitomo Pharma, among others.

Alzheimer's Disease Market

Alzheimer's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Alzheimer's disease companies, including AZTherapies, Cerecin, Neurotrope, Lyndra, AC Immune, INmune Bio, Cassava Sciences, EIP Pharma, Neuraly, AB Science, Cortexyme, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP