Community banks and credit unions gain scalable, motivation-based personalization across marketing and engagement programs

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Psympl®, the Psychographic AI™ platform purpose-built for hyper-personalized engagement in consumer financial services, today announced its entry into the banking and credit union market through a strategic partnership with MarketMatch, a leading digital marketing firm specializing in community banks and credit unions.

Psympl® Expands Psychographic AI–Driven Personalization into Banking and Credit Unions Through Partnership with MarketMatch

Through this partnership, MarketMatch clients will gain access to Psympl's psychographic segmentation and AI-powered content capabilities, enabling banks to align messaging, offers, and experiences to the underlying motivations and mindsets of their customers at scale. Further, MarketMatch will manage the banking channel and guide partners in the successful integration of Psympl.

Psympl utilizes advanced psychographic modeling to analyze behavioral and demographic data, identifying consumer motivations, communication preferences, and engagement triggers. These insights power automated, segment-aligned content designed to improve acquisition efficiency, deepen relationships, and increase lifetime value.

"We've seen firsthand how psychographics change the effectiveness of client engagement in wealth management," said Ran Mullins, Co-Founder and CEO of Psympl®. "As we expand into banking, it's critical that we do so with partners who understand the regulatory, operational, and cultural realities of these institutions. MarketMatch has a strong industry brand and deep relationships, making it an ideal channel manager. MarketMatch brings proven expertise and an established client base, making this a highly aligned partnership."

Since 2002, MarketMatch has helped banks and credit unions across 35 states drive growth through a performance-focused marketing model, including an ROI guarantee tied to incremental revenue generation.

"Psychographics have long been the missing layer in financial services marketing," said Bruce Clapp, Founder and President of MarketMatch. "Psympl operationalizes that insight in a way that is scalable, compliant, and actionable. We're confident this partnership will help our clients move beyond generic personalization to motivation-driven engagement that delivers real financial impact. We look forward to introducing Psympl across the bank and credit union industry and guiding a successful launch."

With nearly 10,000 banks and credit unions competing for consumer attention and trust, and rising expectations for relevance across every touchpoint, the combination of Psympl's platform and MarketMatch's execution expertise offers institutions a differentiated path to growth.

About Psympl®

Psympl® is a B2B2C SaaS platform that operationalizes Psychographic AI™ to help financial services organizations personalize engagement based on motivations, not just demographics or behavior. Built for regulated industries, Psympl enables enterprises to deploy psychographic segmentation, AI-driven insights, and content personalization at scale, improving performance while simplifying execution.

Learn more at: psympl.ai or contact: [email protected], 917-740-6648

About MarketMatch

MarketMatch is an award-winning, full-service digital marketing firm dedicated to growing community banks and credit unions. Known for its performance-driven approach and ROI guarantee, MarketMatch delivers measurable results through integrated strategy, execution, and optimization. Since 2002, the firm has supported financial institutions across more than 35 states with its proven FOCUS. MOMENTUM. RESULTS strategic approach.

Learn more at: marketmatch.com

SOURCE Psympl