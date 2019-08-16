PTAs and Schools Honored for Excellence in Building Family-School Partnerships

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA is pleased to recognize a record 326 PTAs and schools from across the country as 2019-2021 Schools of Excellence. National PTA's School of Excellence designation honors accomplishments in building a strong, effective family-school partnership that is enriching the educational experience and overall well-being for all students.

"When families and schools work together, everyone benefits," said Leslie Boggs, president of National PTA. "These PTAs and schools have worked hard to strengthen their family-school partnership and their efforts are making a positive impact on student success and school improvement. We are pleased to recognize them as 2019-2021 Schools of Excellence."

National PTA's School of Excellence program is a year-long commitment to improving family-school partnerships. Throughout the year, PTAs and schools collect feedback from their school communities to create and implement plans of action to make a difference for every child. Through the School of Excellence program, PTAs and families become key partners in decision-making and school improvement efforts.

In addition to the 2019-2021 School of Excellence designation, National PTA is pleased to also recognize the top three Schools of Excellence with its 2019 Phoebe Apperson Hearst Awards—the highest honor presented by the association to celebrate effective family engagement and family-school partnerships. Mark Twain Elementary PTA in Lawndale, Calif. has been honored with the Phoebe Apperson Hearst Outstanding Family-School Partnership Award. Norman Rockwell PTA in Redmond, Wash. and Jane S. Roberts K-8 Center PTSA in Miami, Fla. have been honored with the Phoebe Apperson Hearst Family-School Partnership Award of Merit.

"Our Phoebe Apperson Hearst Awards—named after visionary National PTA co-founder Phoebe Apperson Hearst—honor PTAs and schools that have demonstrated outstanding success in engaging families in student and school improvement efforts," said Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "We are thrilled to recognize the accomplishments of Mark Twain Elementary PTA, Norman Rockwell PTA and Jane S. Roberts K-8 Center PTSA with our 2019 Phoebe Apperson Hearst Awards and 2019-2021 School of Excellence designation."

National PTA announced the 2019-2021 Schools of Excellence and 2019 Phoebe Apperson Hearst Award recipients live on Facebook. Visit National PTA's Facebook page to view the video.

Enrollment is now open for the 2019-2020 School of Excellence program. The deadline to enroll is Oct. 1. For more information about the program and to enroll, visit PTA.org/Excellence.

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

