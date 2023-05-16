PTC Advances Environmental Sustainability Initiatives

PTC Commits to Science Based Targets initiative; Expands Relationships with Ansys and aPriori to Develop Environmental Sustainability Offerings for Manufacturers

BOSTON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced new initiatives as part of its environmental sustainability practice. PTC has signed the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) commitment letter, pledging both near-term emissions reductions and long-term net-zero targets. In addition, PTC is expanding its relationships with Ansys and aPriori to support manufacturers' environmental sustainability goals in the areas of product dematerialization and manufacturing efficiency.

"PTC's SBTi commitment is rooted in our belief that it's the right thing to do as we consider the impacts of climate change," said Catherine Kniker, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, PTC. "It's also part of a broader commitment that we're making with our manufacturing customers, as we'll reduce our own footprint in a manner that's consistent with their environmental sustainability goals."

In parallel with its SBTi commitments, PTC is broadening the ways in which it supports manufacturers' efforts to reduce the environmental footprint of their products. Most of a product's environmental footprint is determined at the design stage, where decisions are made about materials, manufacturability, potential for circularity, and much more. PTC enables manufacturers to address these footprint considerations with its industry-leading product design and lifecycle management software and through new partner integrations with Ansys and aPriori.

PTC and Ansys, who have partnered for several years on product design and simulation software, will pursue more integrated workflows between PTC's Creo® computer-aided design (CAD) and Windchill® product lifecycle management (PLM) software with Ansys' materials information management solution, Ansys Granta MI. These workflows are expected to make it easier for design engineers to assess how the materials used in a product impact the product's performance, embodied carbon, and recyclability, enabling our joint customers to develop both more sustainable and highly performant products.

"We are excited to pursue more integrated materials management and sustainability workflows with PTC, building on the existing Ansys Granta connections to Creo and Windchill," said Mark Hindsbo, Vice President and General Manager of Product, Ansys. "These workflows help engineers balance performance and environmental footprint priorities as they design products by providing predictively accurate, traceable, and reliable materials information across enterprises."

PTC and aPriori will pursue greater interoperability between Windchill and aPriori's aP Pro, aP Design, and aP Generate software. Together, these solutions enable designers to review designs in CAD and PLM and generate reports for part costs, manufacturability, and environmental footprint. If changes are required, aPriori's software can generate recommendations for improvements for the designers. This process can increase the likelihood of making changes before excessive costs and footprint are committed.

"Manufacturers today face constant pressure to simultaneously increase profitability and sustainability," said Stephanie Feraday, President and Chief Executive Officer, aPriori. "aPriori is uniquely positioned to provide automated manufacturing insights to cut costs, reduce carbon emissions, and improve productivity from early product design through production. Expanding our PTC relationship will help PTC customers capitalize on the full breadth of our capabilities, and their PTC investments, to make product decisions quickly and confidently."

"Environmental sustainability is a top priority for many manufacturing companies, and we believe that PTC and partners like Ansys and aPriori have meaningful roles to play in reducing the overall footprint of the products that we use every day," continued Kniker. "This is a real market opportunity for PTC, our partners, and our customers, but more importantly it's meaningful work that impacts more than business."

At LiveWorx® this week, PTC is running a dedicated track for environmental sustainability, including Catherine Kniker's track spotlight presentation titled, "Tangible Strategies for Improving Product Sustainability" on Wednesday, May 17, at 1:00pm ET.

About PTC

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements about future events and expectations, including the initiatives and emissions reduction targets underlying the SBTi commitment, and our intended product integrations with Ansys or aPriori solutions. These statements are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including that we may not achieve the initiatives and emissions reduction targets underlying the SBTi commitment; and we may not achieve the intended product integrations with the Ansys or aPriori solutions, or those solutions might not have the impact or success that we expect.

PTC, Creo, Windchill, LiveWorx and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

PTC Media Contact

Greg Payne

[email protected]

SOURCE PTC Inc.