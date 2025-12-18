PTC Showcases Intelligent Product Lifecycle Vision with Lamborghini at CES 2026

January 6-9, 2026

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that it will demonstrate how Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A can leverage the Intelligent Product Lifecycle to improve the development process by creating a centralized product data foundation that connects design, engineering, and operations, and enables AI-driven transformation.

Lamborghini Revuelto, the first High Performance Electrified Vehicle.

PTC has been collaborating with Lamborghini, known for its high-performance luxury sports cars, to prepare for future challenges. Lamborghini has adopted PTC's Windchill® product lifecycle management (PLM) and Codebeamer® application lifecycle management (ALM) solutions to enable end-to-end traceability of product data, streamline engineering change management, and improve collaboration across the company.

In addition to Windchill and Codebeamer, Lamborghini uses PTC's Creo® computer-aided design (CAD) solution for the design of its complex engines. By leveraging CAD, PLM, and ALM to unify key engineering disciplines and broaden access to technical data, Lamborghini is accelerating development cycles and delivering breakthrough and unexpected products without compromising its craftsmanship and performance.

"Our goal was not only to implement new tools, but to embrace a new way of working," said Federico Boni, Head of IT at Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. "By using Windchill and Codebeamer together, we can connect people, data, and processes to help us break down silos between departments, reduce development time, and deliver a product that truly meets our customer needs."

At CES 2026, the experience will feature Creo for detailed design, Codebeamer for requirements and software engineering, Windchill for product data management, and ServiceMax for field service execution. Powered by AI capabilities such as Codebeamer AI for requirements assistance, Windchill AI for parts rationalization, and ServiceMax AI for work order insights, the demonstration will showcase the full lifecycle of a new front bumper.

"Lamborghini's vision for the future of performance vehicles is coming to life through the Intelligent Product Lifecycle," said Robert Dahdah, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, PTC. "With Windchill, Codebeamer, and Creo, they are already strengthening their product data foundation to move faster, work smarter, and turn ambition into execution."

The Lamborghini Revuelto will be featured at PTC's booth during CES 2026, where attendees are invited to experience the supporting demonstration "Supercharging Innovation with the Intelligent Product Lifecycle."

CES – Consumer Electronics Show 2026

Dates: January 6-9, 2026

Location: Las Vegas, NV

About Lamborghini

Founded in 1963 in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Automobili Lamborghini is a global icon of Italian automotive craftsmanship. After 60 years of creating some of the most iconic cars in automotive history, Lamborghini became the first brand in the super sports car segment to offer a fully hybridized lineup: the Revuelto, a V12 HPEV (High Performance Electric Vehicle); the Urus SE, the first plug-in hybrid Super SUV; and the all-new Temerario is the only production super sports car able to reach 10,000 rpm, thanks to its all new twin-turbo V8. Together, they redefine performance while significantly reducing emissions. The production site has been carbon-neutral for over a decade and reflects Automobili Lamborghini's broader commitment to decarbonizing its entire value chain through the "Direzione Cor Tauri" strategy. Every Lamborghini is proudly conceived, designed, and built in Italy, at a facility that now produces over 10,000 cars annually and leads in both innovation and sustainability. With around 3,000 employees and a presence in 56 countries through its 185 dealers, Automobili Lamborghini continues to push boundaries while staying true to its values: brave, unexpected, and authentic.

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

