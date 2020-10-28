PTC Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2020 Results

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today reported financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

"Continued solid execution by our global team overcame challenges related to the ongoing pandemic, leading to strong bookings in our fourth quarter. The pandemic has helped customers recognize the value PTC can unlock through our digital transformation solutions – from enabling global team collaboration across the product development process, to remote asset management, to remote support and front-line worker training, to the growing importance of SaaS-based technologies," said James Heppelmann, President and CEO, PTC.

"We believe that our fourth quarter performance and robust pipeline points to a promising start to our fiscal 2021, despite ongoing macro uncertainty. While consensus around the timing and shape of a broader economic recovery remains uncertain, it is clear that PTC is very well positioned to continue to drive new innovations across our product portfolio, enable significant customer value in the new normal, and deliver strong sustainable growth," concluded Heppelmann.

Fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 highlights1

Key operating and financial highlights are set forth below. For additional details, please refer to the prepared remarks and financial data tables that have been posted to the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.ptc.com.

ARR was $1.27 billion . Year-over-year growth of 14%, or 11% in constant currency, reflects solid performance in our Core and Growth businesses, in our global channel, and, as expected, contribution from our Rockwell Automation Strategic Alliance.

was . Year-over-year growth of 14%, or 11% in constant currency, reflects solid performance in our Core and Growth businesses, in our global channel, and, as expected, contribution from our Rockwell Automation Strategic Alliance. Revenue was $391 million in Q4'20 and $1,458 million in FY'20. Q4'20 growth of 17% compared to Q4'19, and FY'20 growth of 16% compared to FY'19, was driven by strength across our Core and Growth businesses, as well as the impact of ASC 606 and related business policy changes.

was in Q4'20 and in FY'20. Q4'20 growth of 17% compared to Q4'19, and FY'20 growth of 16% compared to FY'19, was driven by strength across our Core and Growth businesses, as well as the impact of ASC 606 and related business policy changes. Cash flow from operations was $34 million in Q4'20, compared to $55 million in Q4'19, partly reflecting the impact of interest payments in Q4'20. For FY'20, cash flow from operations was $234 million , compared to $285 million in FY'19. Free cash flow was $29 million in Q4'20, compared to $50 million in Q4'19. For FY'20, free cash flow was $214 million , compared to $221 million in FY'19, and guidance of approximately $210 million .

from operations was in Q4'20, compared to in Q4'19, partly reflecting the impact of interest payments in Q4'20. For FY'20, cash flow from operations was , compared to in FY'19. Free cash flow was in Q4'20, compared to in Q4'19. For FY'20, free cash flow was , compared to in FY'19, and guidance of approximately . Operating margin was 17% in Q4'20 compared to 14% in Q4'19; non-GAAP operating margin was 32% in Q4'20, compared to 24% in Q4'19. Operating margin was 14% in FY'20, compared to 5% in FY'19; non-GAAP operating margin was 29% in FY'20, compared to 20% in FY'19.

was 17% in Q4'20 compared to 14% in Q4'19; non-GAAP operating margin was 32% in Q4'20, compared to 24% in Q4'19. Operating margin was 14% in FY'20, compared to 5% in FY'19; non-GAAP operating margin was 29% in FY'20, compared to 20% in FY'19. Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of the end of Q4'20 was $335 million ; total gross borrowings as of the end of Q4'20 was $1.0 billion .



1 We include operating and non-GAAP financial measures in our operational highlights. The definitions of these items and reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures are included below and in the reconciliation tables at the end of this press release.

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

"PTC's solid financial performance throughout this challenging economic environment reflects the value our customers see in our solutions coupled with the benefits of our subscription transition, which is now officially in the rear-view mirror. Looking forward, we remain committed to delivering attractive FY'21 ARR with significant operating and free cash flow growth." said Kristian Talvitie, EVP and CFO, PTC.

Fiscal 2021 Guidance

Our fiscal 2021 financial outlook includes the following assumptions:

Macroeconomic conditions related to the COVID-19 crisis remain stable near-term with conditions improving in the second-half of FY'21.

Churn improves approximately 100 bps at the midpoint of guidance.

ARR growth includes a ~2% headwind from lower backlog for FY'21 exiting FY'20, resulting primarily from COVID-19-related bookings pressure in FY'20.

ARR YoY growth rates, on a constant currency basis, are expected to be approximately linear each quarter throughout FY'21.

Revenue growth decelerates in FY'21 reflecting the impact of ASC 606 and related business policy changes that benefited revenue in FY'20.

FY'21 operating expense growth of approximately 10% YoY, reflecting headcount additions, higher variable compensation, travel, and marketing expenses.

GAAP tax rate is expected to be 20%, Non-GAAP tax rate is expected to be ~19%.

Operating cash flow and free cash flow tailwinds of approximately $60 million , reflecting lower restructuring, interest-related, and acquisition-related cash expenditures.







In millions except per share amounts FY'21Guidance YoY ARR $1,385 - $1,420 9% - 12% Cash from Operations ~$365 ~55% Free cash flow (1) ~$340 ~60% Revenue $1,550 - $1,600 6% - 10% GAAP Operating Margin 13% - 14% ~flat Non-GAAP Operating Margin (2) 28% - 29% ~flat GAAP EPS $1.71 - $1.91 53% - 71% Non-GAAP EPS (2) $2.65 - $2.85 3% - 11%

(1) Cash from operations and free cash flow include ~$15 million of restructuring payments, and free cash flow is net of capital expenditures of ~$25 million. (2) The FY'21 non-GAAP guidance excludes the estimated items outlined in the table below, as well as any tax effects and discrete tax items (which are not known or reflected).

In millions



FY'21







Intangible asset amortization expense



$53 Stock-based compensation expense



$175 Total Estimated Pre-Tax GAAP adjustments



$228

PTC's Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results Conference Call, Prepared Remarks and Data Tables

Prepared remarks and financial data tables have been posted to the Investor Relations section of our website at ptc.com. The Company will host a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

To access the live webcast, we recommend you visit PTC's Investor Relations website at investor.ptc.com 15 minutes before the scheduled start time to download any necessary audio or plug-in software, and the accompanying Prepared Remarks document.

To participate in the live conference call, dial 866-987-6881 or 270-215-9571 and provide the conference ID: 6168834. The call will be recorded, and replay will be available via webcast on PTC's Investor Relations website .

PTC Inc. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data)













































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,





2020

2019

2020

2019



















Revenue:















Recurring revenue $ 350,097

$ 282,584

$ 1,281,949

$ 1,017,398

Perpetual license 8,680

9,347

32,668

70,702

Professional services 32,204

43,073

143,798

167,531 Total revenue(1) 390,981

335,004

1,458,415

1,255,631



















Cost of revenue (2) 84,615

85,417

334,271

325,378



















Gross margin 306,366

249,587

1,124,144

930,253



















Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing (2) 115,815

101,307

435,451

417,449

Research and development (2) 69,884

64,113

256,575

246,888

General and administrative (2) 45,931

25,911

159,826

127,919

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,346

6,055

28,713

23,841

Restructuring and other charges, net 378

5,650

32,716

51,114 Total operating expenses 239,354

203,036

913,281

867,211



















Operating income 67,012

46,551

210,863

63,042

Other expense, net (11,631)

(12,767)

(76,157)

(42,742) Income before income taxes 55,381

33,784

134,706

20,300

Provision for income taxes 1,975

23,958

4,011

47,760 Net income (loss) $ 53,406

$ 9,826

$ 130,695

$ (27,460)



















Earnings (loss) per share:















Basic $ 0.46

$ 0.09

$ 1.13

$ (0.23)



Weighted average shares outstanding 116,069

115,025

115,663

117,724





















Diluted $ 0.46

$ 0.08

$ 1.12

$ (0.23)



Weighted average shares outstanding 117,097

115,897

116,267

117,724









































(1) See supplemental financial data for revenue by license, support, and professional services.

(2) See supplemental financial data for additional information about stock-based compensation.

PTC Inc. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA FOR REVENUE AND STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION (in thousands, except per share data)



































Revenue by license, support and services is as follows:















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 License revenue (1) $ 140,507

$ 94,283

$ 509,792

$ 324,400 Support and cloud services revenue 218,270

197,648

804,825

763,700 Professional services revenue 32,204

43,073

143,798

167,531

Total revenue $ 390,981

$ 335,004

$ 1,458,415

$ 1,255,631



















(1) License revenue includes the portion of subscription revenue allocated to license.

























The amounts in the income statement include stock-based compensation as follows:





























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Cost of revenue $ 4,761

$ 3,152

$ 13,969

$ 11,939 Sales and marketing 13,346

6,912

37,351

32,026 Research and development 9,725

7,168

27,005

22,019 General and administrative 13,712

(2,440)

36,824

20,416

Total stock-based compensation $ 41,544

$ 14,792

$ 115,149

$ 86,400



















PTC Inc. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data)





























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,







2020

2019

2020

2019





















GAAP revenue $ 390,981

$ 335,004

$ 1,458,415

$ 1,255,631

Fair value adjustment of acquired deferred revenue -

192

-

787 Non-GAAP revenue $ 390,981

$ 335,196

$ 1,458,415

$ 1,256,418





















GAAP gross margin $ 306,366

$ 249,587

$ 1,124,144

$ 930,253

Fair value adjustment of acquired deferred revenue -

192

-

787

Fair value adjustment to deferred services cost -

(88)

-

(308)

Stock-based compensation 4,761

3,152

13,969

11,939

Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in cost of revenue 6,856

6,874

27,391

27,306 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 317,983

$ 259,717

$ 1,165,504

$ 969,977





















GAAP operating income $ 67,012

$ 46,551

$ 210,863

$ 63,042

Fair value adjustment of acquired deferred revenue -

192

-

787

Fair value adjustment to deferred services cost -

(88)

-

(308)

Stock-based compensation 41,544

14,792

115,149

86,400

Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in cost of revenue 6,856

6,874

27,391

27,306

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,346

6,055

28,713

23,841

Acquisition-related and other transactional charges included in general and administrative costs 552

1,895

8,616

3,110

Restructuring and other charges, net 378

5,650

32,716

51,114 Non-GAAP operating income (1) $ 123,688

$ 81,921

$ 423,448

$ 255,292





















GAAP net income (loss) $ 53,406

$ 9,826

$ 130,695

$ (27,460)

Fair value adjustment of acquired deferred revenue -

192

-

787

Fair value adjustment to deferred services cost -

(88)

-

(308)

Stock-based compensation 41,544

14,792

115,149

86,400

Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in cost of revenue 6,856

6,874

27,391

27,306

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,346

6,055

28,713

23,841

Acquisition-related and other transactional charges included in general and administrative costs 552

1,895

8,616

3,110

Restructuring and other charges, net 378

5,650

32,716

51,114

Non-operating charges (2) -

-

18,451

-

Income tax adjustments (3) (18,295)

29,317

(63,283)

29,719 Non-GAAP net income $ 91,787

$ 74,513

$ 298,448

$ 194,509





















GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.46

$ 0.08

$ 1.12

$ (0.23)

Fair value adjustment of acquired deferred revenue -

-

-

0.01

Stock-based compensation 0.35

0.13

0.99

0.73

Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.12

0.11

0.48

0.43

Acquisition-related and other transactional charges -

0.02

0.07

0.03

Restructuring and other charges, net -

0.05

0.28

0.43

Non-operating charges -

-

0.16

-

Income tax adjustments (0.16)

0.25

(0.54)

0.25 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.78

$ 0.64

$ 2.57

$ 1.64





















GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding 117,097

115,897

116,267

117,724

Dilutive effect of stock-based compensation plans -

-

-

990 Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding 117,097

115,897

116,267

118,714

























(1) Operating margin impact of non-GAAP adjustments:















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,







2020

2019

2020

2019

GAAP operating margin 17.1%

13.9%

14.5%

5.0%



Fair value adjustment of acquired deferred revenue 0.0%

0.1%

0.0%

0.1%



Fair value adjustment to deferred services cost 0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%



Stock-based compensation 10.6%

4.4%

7.9%

6.9%



Amortization of acquired intangibles 3.6%

3.9%

3.8%

4.1%



Acquisition-related and other transactional charges 0.1%

0.6%

0.6%

0.2%



Restructuring and other charges, net 0.1%

1.7%

2.2%

4.1%

Non-GAAP operating margin 31.6%

24.4%

29.0%

20.3%























(2) We recognized $15 million of expense in the second quarter of 2020 related to penalties for the early redemption of the 6.000% Senior Notes due in 2024 and wrote off approximately $3 million of related debt issuance costs in the third quarter of 2020.

(3) We have recorded a full valuation allowance against our U.S. net deferred tax assets. As we are profitable on a non-GAAP basis, the 2020 and 2019 non-GAAP tax provisions are being calculated assuming there is no valuation allowance. Income tax adjustments reflect the tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments which are calculated by applying the applicable tax rate by jurisdiction to the non-GAAP adjustments listed above.

PTC Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)





























September 30,

September 30,





2020

2019













ASSETS



















Cash and cash equivalents $ 275,458

$ 269,579

Marketable securities 59,099

57,435

Accounts receivable, net 415,221

372,743

Property and equipment, net 101,499

105,531

Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net 1,863,356

1,408,128

Lease assets, net (1) 149,933

-

Other assets 516,772

451,172













Total assets $ 3,381,338

$ 2,664,588













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Deferred revenue $ 426,465

$ 396,632

Debt, net of deferred issuance costs 1,005,314

669,134

Lease obligations (1) 215,023

-

Other liabilities 296,288

396,824

Stockholders' equity 1,438,248

1,201,998













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,381,338

$ 2,664,588













(1) In the first quarter of 2020, we adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842).













PTC Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)

























































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income (loss) $ 53,406

$ 9,826

$ 130,695

$ (27,460)

Stock-based compensation 41,544

14,792

115,149

86,400

Depreciation and amortization 20,140

19,190

80,817

77,824

Amortization of right-of-use lease assets 9,220

-

38,687

-

Accounts receivable (87,027)

(58,808)

(32,365)

29,446

Accounts payable and accruals 14

23,420

5,147

4,102

Deferred revenue 13,689

20,550

17,046

45,875

Income taxes (6,812)

14,717

(51,257)

1,940

Other (10,200)

11,529

(70,111)

67,018 Net cash provided by operating activities 33,974

55,216

233,808

285,145

















Capital expenditures (4,784)

(4,832)

(20,196)

(64,411) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired(1) (14,958)

-

(483,478)

(86,737) Purchase of intangible assets -

-

(11,050)

- Borrowings (payments) on debt, net (120,000)

(30,000)

344,875

25,000 Net proceeds associated with issuance of common stock 9,402

8,817

18,382

12,975 Repurchases of common stock -

(24,999)

-

(114,994) Payments of withholding taxes in connection with















vesting of stock-based awards (508)

(175)

(33,740)

(44,366) Purchase of investment -

-

-

(7,500) Debt issuance costs (24)

-

(17,107)

- Debt early redemption premium -

-

(15,000)

- Other financing & investing activities (9,224)

2,388

(11,248)

7,049 Foreign exchange impact on cash 4,152

(4,708)

25

(2,565)

















Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (101,970)

1,707

5,271

9,596 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 377,930

268,982

270,689

261,093 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 275,960

$ 270,689

$ 275,960

$ 270,689







































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash provided by operating activities 33,974

55,216

233,808

285,145 Capital expenditures (4,784)

(4,832)

(20,196)

(64,411)

Free cash flow(2) 29,190

50,384

213,612

220,734

















(1) In the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2019, we acquired Onshape for $469 million, net of cash acquired and Frustum for $70 million, net of cash acquired, respectively. In addition, we made a $15M acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2020. (2) Free cash flow includes $7.2 million and $42.0 million of restructuring and other related payments in the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, compared with $3.3 million and $24.7 million in the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2019. Free cash flow includes$0.8 million and $9.6 million of acquisition-related payments for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Important Disclosures

Important Information About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PTC provides non-GAAP supplemental financial information to its financial results. We use these non-GAAP financial measures, and we believe that they assist our investors, to make period-to-period comparisons of our operational performance because they provide a view of our operating results without items that are not, in our view, indicative of our operating results. These, non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to GAAP results as the items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures often have a material impact on our financial results and such items often recur. Management uses, and investors should consider, non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with our GAAP results.

Non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the effect of the following items: fair value of acquired deferred revenue, fair value adjustment to deferred services cost, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related and other transactional charges included in general and administrative costs, restructuring and other charges, debt early redemption premium and write-off of issuance costs associated with the extinguished debt and income tax adjustments. We exclude the debt early redemption premium because, although paid in cash in May 2020, it was not modelled in our guidance for the year; excluding it enables investors to view our results in the context of our guidance. Additional information about the items we exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures and the reasons we exclude them can be found in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

Free Cash Flow - PTC also provides information on "free cash flow" to enable investors to assess our ability to generate cash without incurring additional external financings and to evaluate our performance against our announced long-term goal of returning approximately 50% of our free cash flow to shareholders via stock repurchases. As a reminder, we suspended the share repurchase program for FY'20. Free cash flow is net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures.

Constant Currency Metric - We present CC information for revenue, EPS, and ARR to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present CC revenue, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the foreign exchange rate as of September 30, 2019, excluding the effect of any hedging, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during that period.

Operating Measure

ARR - To help investors understand and assess the performance of our business as an on-premise subscription company we provide an ARR (Annual Run Rate) operating measure. ARR represents the annual value of our portfolio of active renewable customer contracts as of the end of the reporting period, including subscription software, cloud, and support contracts. ARR includes IoT and AR orders placed under our Strategic Alliance Agreement with Rockwell Automation and includes orders placed to satisfy contractual quarterly minimum commitments. We believe ARR is a valuable operating metric to measure the health of a subscription business because it captures expected subscription and support cash generation from new customers, existing customer renewals and expansions, and includes the impact of churn, which reflects gross churn, offset by the impact of any pricing increases. Because this measure represents the annual value of renewable customer contracts as of the end of a reporting period, ARR does not represent revenue for any particular period or remaining revenue that will be recognized in future periods.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this document that are not historic facts, including statements about our future financial and growth expectations and targets, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include: the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the global macroeconomic environment and our business could be more severe and prolonged than we expect; customers may delay or reduce purchases of new software, reduce the number of subscriptions they carry, or delay payments to us due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all of which would adversely affect ARR and our financial results, including cash flow; the macroeconomic and/or global manufacturing climates may deteriorate further and/or economic conditions might not improve in the second half of FY`21as our current plans assume; our businesses, including our Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality and Onshape businesses, may not expand and/or generate the revenue or ARR we expect if customers are slower to adopt those technologies than we expect or if they adopt competing technologies; orders associated with minimum purchase commitments under our Strategic Alliance Agreement with Rockwell Automation may not result in subscription contracts sold through to end-user customers, which could cause the ARR associated with those orders to churn in the future; our strategic initiatives and investments may not generate the revenue or ARR we expect. In addition, our assumptions concerning our future GAAP and non-GAAP effective income tax rates are based on estimates and other factors that could change, including the geographic mix of our revenue, expenses and profits. Other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected are detailed from time to time in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

PTC.com @PTC Blogs

