PTC Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2020 Results
BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today reported financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.
"Continued solid execution by our global team overcame challenges related to the ongoing pandemic, leading to strong bookings in our fourth quarter. The pandemic has helped customers recognize the value PTC can unlock through our digital transformation solutions – from enabling global team collaboration across the product development process, to remote asset management, to remote support and front-line worker training, to the growing importance of SaaS-based technologies," said James Heppelmann, President and CEO, PTC.
"We believe that our fourth quarter performance and robust pipeline points to a promising start to our fiscal 2021, despite ongoing macro uncertainty. While consensus around the timing and shape of a broader economic recovery remains uncertain, it is clear that PTC is very well positioned to continue to drive new innovations across our product portfolio, enable significant customer value in the new normal, and deliver strong sustainable growth," concluded Heppelmann.
Fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 highlights1
Key operating and financial highlights are set forth below. For additional details, please refer to the prepared remarks and financial data tables that have been posted to the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.ptc.com.
- ARR was $1.27 billion. Year-over-year growth of 14%, or 11% in constant currency, reflects solid performance in our Core and Growth businesses, in our global channel, and, as expected, contribution from our Rockwell Automation Strategic Alliance.
- Revenue was $391 million in Q4'20 and $1,458 million in FY'20. Q4'20 growth of 17% compared to Q4'19, and FY'20 growth of 16% compared to FY'19, was driven by strength across our Core and Growth businesses, as well as the impact of ASC 606 and related business policy changes.
- Cash flow from operations was $34 million in Q4'20, compared to $55 million in Q4'19, partly reflecting the impact of interest payments in Q4'20. For FY'20, cash flow from operations was $234 million, compared to $285 million in FY'19. Free cash flow was $29 million in Q4'20, compared to $50 million in Q4'19. For FY'20, free cash flow was $214 million, compared to $221 million in FY'19, and guidance of approximately $210 million.
- Operating margin was 17% in Q4'20 compared to 14% in Q4'19; non-GAAP operating margin was 32% in Q4'20, compared to 24% in Q4'19. Operating margin was 14% in FY'20, compared to 5% in FY'19; non-GAAP operating margin was 29% in FY'20, compared to 20% in FY'19.
- Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of the end of Q4'20 was $335 million; total gross borrowings as of the end of Q4'20 was $1.0 billion.
1 We include operating and non-GAAP financial measures in our operational highlights. The definitions of these items and reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures are included below and in the reconciliation tables at the end of this press release.
Fiscal 2021 Outlook
"PTC's solid financial performance throughout this challenging economic environment reflects the value our customers see in our solutions coupled with the benefits of our subscription transition, which is now officially in the rear-view mirror. Looking forward, we remain committed to delivering attractive FY'21 ARR with significant operating and free cash flow growth." said Kristian Talvitie, EVP and CFO, PTC.
Fiscal 2021 Guidance
Our fiscal 2021 financial outlook includes the following assumptions:
- Macroeconomic conditions related to the COVID-19 crisis remain stable near-term with conditions improving in the second-half of FY'21.
- Churn improves approximately 100 bps at the midpoint of guidance.
- ARR growth includes a ~2% headwind from lower backlog for FY'21 exiting FY'20, resulting primarily from COVID-19-related bookings pressure in FY'20.
- ARR YoY growth rates, on a constant currency basis, are expected to be approximately linear each quarter throughout FY'21.
- Revenue growth decelerates in FY'21 reflecting the impact of ASC 606 and related business policy changes that benefited revenue in FY'20.
- FY'21 operating expense growth of approximately 10% YoY, reflecting headcount additions, higher variable compensation, travel, and marketing expenses.
- GAAP tax rate is expected to be 20%, Non-GAAP tax rate is expected to be ~19%.
- Operating cash flow and free cash flow tailwinds of approximately $60 million, reflecting lower restructuring, interest-related, and acquisition-related cash expenditures.
|
In millions except per share amounts
|
FY'21Guidance
|
YoY
|
ARR
|
$1,385 - $1,420
|
9% - 12%
|
Cash from Operations
|
~$365
|
~55%
|
Free cash flow (1)
|
~$340
|
~60%
|
Revenue
|
$1,550 - $1,600
|
6% - 10%
|
GAAP Operating Margin
|
13% - 14%
|
~flat
|
Non-GAAP Operating Margin (2)
|
28% - 29%
|
~flat
|
GAAP EPS
|
$1.71 - $1.91
|
53% - 71%
|
Non-GAAP EPS (2)
|
$2.65 - $2.85
|
3% - 11%
|
(1)
|
Cash from operations and free cash flow include ~$15 million of restructuring payments, and free cash flow is net of capital expenditures of ~$25 million.
|
(2)
|
The FY'21 non-GAAP guidance excludes the estimated items outlined in the table below, as well as any tax effects and discrete tax items (which are not known or reflected).
|
In millions
|
FY'21
|
Intangible asset amortization expense
|
$53
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
$175
|
Total Estimated Pre-Tax GAAP adjustments
|
$228
|
PTC Inc.
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Revenue:
|
Recurring revenue
|
$ 350,097
|
$ 282,584
|
$ 1,281,949
|
$ 1,017,398
|
Perpetual license
|
8,680
|
9,347
|
32,668
|
70,702
|
Professional services
|
32,204
|
43,073
|
143,798
|
167,531
|
Total revenue(1)
|
390,981
|
335,004
|
1,458,415
|
1,255,631
|
Cost of revenue (2)
|
84,615
|
85,417
|
334,271
|
325,378
|
Gross margin
|
306,366
|
249,587
|
1,124,144
|
930,253
|
Operating expenses:
|
Sales and marketing (2)
|
115,815
|
101,307
|
435,451
|
417,449
|
Research and development (2)
|
69,884
|
64,113
|
256,575
|
246,888
|
General and administrative (2)
|
45,931
|
25,911
|
159,826
|
127,919
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
7,346
|
6,055
|
28,713
|
23,841
|
Restructuring and other charges, net
|
378
|
5,650
|
32,716
|
51,114
|
Total operating expenses
|
239,354
|
203,036
|
913,281
|
867,211
|
Operating income
|
67,012
|
46,551
|
210,863
|
63,042
|
Other expense, net
|
(11,631)
|
(12,767)
|
(76,157)
|
(42,742)
|
Income before income taxes
|
55,381
|
33,784
|
134,706
|
20,300
|
Provision for income taxes
|
1,975
|
23,958
|
4,011
|
47,760
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 53,406
|
$ 9,826
|
$ 130,695
|
$ (27,460)
|
Earnings (loss) per share:
|
Basic
|
$ 0.46
|
$ 0.09
|
$ 1.13
|
$ (0.23)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
116,069
|
115,025
|
115,663
|
117,724
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.46
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 1.12
|
$ (0.23)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
117,097
|
115,897
|
116,267
|
117,724
|
(1)
|
See supplemental financial data for revenue by license, support, and professional services.
|
(2)
|
See supplemental financial data for additional information about stock-based compensation.
|
PTC Inc.
|
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA FOR REVENUE AND STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Revenue by license, support and services is as follows:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
License revenue (1)
|
$ 140,507
|
$ 94,283
|
$ 509,792
|
$ 324,400
|
Support and cloud services revenue
|
218,270
|
197,648
|
804,825
|
763,700
|
Professional services revenue
|
32,204
|
43,073
|
143,798
|
167,531
|
Total revenue
|
$ 390,981
|
$ 335,004
|
$ 1,458,415
|
$ 1,255,631
|
(1) License revenue includes the portion of subscription revenue allocated to license.
|
The amounts in the income statement include stock-based compensation as follows:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Cost of revenue
|
$ 4,761
|
$ 3,152
|
$ 13,969
|
$ 11,939
|
Sales and marketing
|
13,346
|
6,912
|
37,351
|
32,026
|
Research and development
|
9,725
|
7,168
|
27,005
|
22,019
|
General and administrative
|
13,712
|
(2,440)
|
36,824
|
20,416
|
Total stock-based compensation
|
$ 41,544
|
$ 14,792
|
$ 115,149
|
$ 86,400
|
PTC Inc.
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
GAAP revenue
|
$ 390,981
|
$ 335,004
|
$ 1,458,415
|
$ 1,255,631
|
Fair value adjustment of acquired deferred revenue
|
-
|
192
|
-
|
787
|
Non-GAAP revenue
|
$ 390,981
|
$ 335,196
|
$ 1,458,415
|
$ 1,256,418
|
GAAP gross margin
|
$ 306,366
|
$ 249,587
|
$ 1,124,144
|
$ 930,253
|
Fair value adjustment of acquired deferred revenue
|
-
|
192
|
-
|
787
|
Fair value adjustment to deferred services cost
|
-
|
(88)
|
-
|
(308)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
4,761
|
3,152
|
13,969
|
11,939
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in cost of revenue
|
6,856
|
6,874
|
27,391
|
27,306
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
$ 317,983
|
$ 259,717
|
$ 1,165,504
|
$ 969,977
|
GAAP operating income
|
$ 67,012
|
$ 46,551
|
$ 210,863
|
$ 63,042
|
Fair value adjustment of acquired deferred revenue
|
-
|
192
|
-
|
787
|
Fair value adjustment to deferred services cost
|
-
|
(88)
|
-
|
(308)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
41,544
|
14,792
|
115,149
|
86,400
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in cost of revenue
|
6,856
|
6,874
|
27,391
|
27,306
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
7,346
|
6,055
|
28,713
|
23,841
|
Acquisition-related and other transactional charges included in general and administrative costs
|
552
|
1,895
|
8,616
|
3,110
|
Restructuring and other charges, net
|
378
|
5,650
|
32,716
|
51,114
|
Non-GAAP operating income (1)
|
$ 123,688
|
$ 81,921
|
$ 423,448
|
$ 255,292
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
$ 53,406
|
$ 9,826
|
$ 130,695
|
$ (27,460)
|
Fair value adjustment of acquired deferred revenue
|
-
|
192
|
-
|
787
|
Fair value adjustment to deferred services cost
|
-
|
(88)
|
-
|
(308)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
41,544
|
14,792
|
115,149
|
86,400
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in cost of revenue
|
6,856
|
6,874
|
27,391
|
27,306
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
7,346
|
6,055
|
28,713
|
23,841
|
Acquisition-related and other transactional charges included in general and administrative costs
|
552
|
1,895
|
8,616
|
3,110
|
Restructuring and other charges, net
|
378
|
5,650
|
32,716
|
51,114
|
Non-operating charges (2)
|
-
|
-
|
18,451
|
-
|
Income tax adjustments (3)
|
(18,295)
|
29,317
|
(63,283)
|
29,719
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$ 91,787
|
$ 74,513
|
$ 298,448
|
$ 194,509
|
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
$ 0.46
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 1.12
|
$ (0.23)
|
Fair value adjustment of acquired deferred revenue
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.01
|
Stock-based compensation
|
0.35
|
0.13
|
0.99
|
0.73
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
0.12
|
0.11
|
0.48
|
0.43
|
Acquisition-related and other transactional charges
|
-
|
0.02
|
0.07
|
0.03
|
Restructuring and other charges, net
|
-
|
0.05
|
0.28
|
0.43
|
Non-operating charges
|
-
|
-
|
0.16
|
-
|
Income tax adjustments
|
(0.16)
|
0.25
|
(0.54)
|
0.25
|
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.78
|
$ 0.64
|
$ 2.57
|
$ 1.64
|
GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
117,097
|
115,897
|
116,267
|
117,724
|
Dilutive effect of stock-based compensation plans
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
990
|
Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
117,097
|
115,897
|
116,267
|
118,714
|
(1)
|
Operating margin impact of non-GAAP adjustments:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
GAAP operating margin
|
17.1%
|
13.9%
|
14.5%
|
5.0%
|
Fair value adjustment of acquired deferred revenue
|
0.0%
|
0.1%
|
0.0%
|
0.1%
|
Fair value adjustment to deferred services cost
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Stock-based compensation
|
10.6%
|
4.4%
|
7.9%
|
6.9%
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
3.6%
|
3.9%
|
3.8%
|
4.1%
|
Acquisition-related and other transactional charges
|
0.1%
|
0.6%
|
0.6%
|
0.2%
|
Restructuring and other charges, net
|
0.1%
|
1.7%
|
2.2%
|
4.1%
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
31.6%
|
24.4%
|
29.0%
|
20.3%
|
(2)
|
We recognized $15 million of expense in the second quarter of 2020 related to penalties for the early redemption of the 6.000% Senior Notes due in 2024 and wrote off approximately $3 million of related debt issuance costs in the third quarter of 2020.
|
(3)
|
We have recorded a full valuation allowance against our U.S. net deferred tax assets. As we are profitable on a non-GAAP basis, the 2020 and 2019 non-GAAP tax provisions are being calculated assuming there is no valuation allowance. Income tax adjustments reflect the tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments which are calculated by applying the applicable tax rate by jurisdiction to the non-GAAP adjustments listed above.
|
PTC Inc.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in thousands)
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 275,458
|
$ 269,579
|
Marketable securities
|
59,099
|
57,435
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
415,221
|
372,743
|
Property and equipment, net
|
101,499
|
105,531
|
Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net
|
1,863,356
|
1,408,128
|
Lease assets, net (1)
|
149,933
|
-
|
Other assets
|
516,772
|
451,172
|
Total assets
|
$ 3,381,338
|
$ 2,664,588
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Deferred revenue
|
$ 426,465
|
$ 396,632
|
Debt, net of deferred issuance costs
|
1,005,314
|
669,134
|
Lease obligations (1)
|
215,023
|
-
|
Other liabilities
|
296,288
|
396,824
|
Stockholders' equity
|
1,438,248
|
1,201,998
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 3,381,338
|
$ 2,664,588
|
(1) In the first quarter of 2020, we adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842).
|
PTC Inc.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 53,406
|
$ 9,826
|
$ 130,695
|
$ (27,460)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
41,544
|
14,792
|
115,149
|
86,400
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
20,140
|
19,190
|
80,817
|
77,824
|
Amortization of right-of-use lease assets
|
9,220
|
-
|
38,687
|
-
|
Accounts receivable
|
(87,027)
|
(58,808)
|
(32,365)
|
29,446
|
Accounts payable and accruals
|
14
|
23,420
|
5,147
|
4,102
|
Deferred revenue
|
13,689
|
20,550
|
17,046
|
45,875
|
Income taxes
|
(6,812)
|
14,717
|
(51,257)
|
1,940
|
Other
|
(10,200)
|
11,529
|
(70,111)
|
67,018
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
33,974
|
55,216
|
233,808
|
285,145
|
Capital expenditures
|
(4,784)
|
(4,832)
|
(20,196)
|
(64,411)
|
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired(1)
|
(14,958)
|
-
|
(483,478)
|
(86,737)
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
-
|
-
|
(11,050)
|
-
|
Borrowings (payments) on debt, net
|
(120,000)
|
(30,000)
|
344,875
|
25,000
|
Net proceeds associated with issuance of common stock
|
9,402
|
8,817
|
18,382
|
12,975
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
-
|
(24,999)
|
-
|
(114,994)
|
Payments of withholding taxes in connection with
|
vesting of stock-based awards
|
(508)
|
(175)
|
(33,740)
|
(44,366)
|
Purchase of investment
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(7,500)
|
Debt issuance costs
|
(24)
|
-
|
(17,107)
|
-
|
Debt early redemption premium
|
-
|
-
|
(15,000)
|
-
|
Other financing & investing activities
|
(9,224)
|
2,388
|
(11,248)
|
7,049
|
Foreign exchange impact on cash
|
4,152
|
(4,708)
|
25
|
(2,565)
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
(101,970)
|
1,707
|
5,271
|
9,596
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
377,930
|
268,982
|
270,689
|
261,093
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|
$ 275,960
|
$ 270,689
|
$ 275,960
|
$ 270,689
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
33,974
|
55,216
|
233,808
|
285,145
|
Capital expenditures
|
(4,784)
|
(4,832)
|
(20,196)
|
(64,411)
|
Free cash flow(2)
|
29,190
|
50,384
|
213,612
|
220,734
|
(1)
|
In the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2019, we acquired Onshape for $469 million, net of cash acquired and Frustum for $70 million, net of cash acquired, respectively. In addition, we made a $15M acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2020.
|
(2)
|
Free cash flow includes $7.2 million and $42.0 million of restructuring and other related payments in the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, compared with $3.3 million and $24.7 million in the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2019. Free cash flow includes$0.8 million and $9.6 million of acquisition-related payments for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.
