PTC ANNOUNCES FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER AND FULL FISCAL YEAR 2025 RESULTS

Posts record annual cash flow; Strategic focus positions company for durable growth

  • Solid execution in FY'25
    • Constant currency ARR growth of 8.5%
    • Record operating and free cash flow, growth of 16%
  • Strategic focus on delivering Intelligent Product Lifecycle vision with divestiture of Kepware industrial connectivity and ThingWorx Internet of Things (IoT) businesses
  • Continuing to build a strong foundation for AI-driven and verticalized growth
  • Introducing FY'26 guidance for constant currency ARR growth of 7% to 9%, operating cash flow of approximately $1.03 billion, and free cash flow of approximately $1 billion (including Kepware and ThingWorx for the full year); to be updated when the divestiture is closed
  • Increasing share repurchases under our $2 billion authorization, with approximately $200 million expected in Q1'26

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today reported financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.

"Q4 capped a year of solid execution and focus. The divestiture of Kepware and ThingWorx will sharpen our portfolio around CAD, PLM, ALM, and SLM – the foundation of our Intelligent Product Lifecycle vision," said Neil Barua, President and CEO, PTC.

"In FY'26 we will have a simpler portfolio, record deferred ARR, and the financial flexibility to accelerate both innovation and capital returns," concluded Barua.

Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025 Key Operating and Financial Metrics1

$ in millions, except per share amounts

Q4'25

Q4'24

YoY Change


Q4'25
Guidance

ARR as reported

$2,478

$2,255

10 %



Constant currency ARR (FY'25 Plan FX
rates2)

$2,446

$2,255

8.5 %


8% to 9%
growth

Operating cash flow

$104

$98

6 %


$93 to $98

Free cash flow

$100

$94

7 %


$90 to $95

Revenue3

$894

$627

43%4


$725 to $785

Operating margin3

49 %

31 %

 1,750 bps



Non-GAAP operating margin3

59 %

44 %

1,470 bps



Earnings per share3

$2.94

$1.045

182 %


$1.57 to $2.03

Non-GAAP earnings per share3

$3.47

$1.545

126 %


$2.10 to $2.50

Total cash and cash equivalents

$184

$266

(31 %)



Debt, net of deferred issuance costs

$1,197

$1,749

(32 %)





1

The definitions of our operating and non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures are included below and in the reconciliation tables at the end of this press release.

2

On a constant currency basis, using our FY'25 Plan foreign exchange rates (rates as of September 30, 2024) for all periods.

3

Revenue and, as a result, operating margin and earnings per share are impacted under ASC 606.

4

In Q4'25, revenue grew 39% year over year on a constant currency basis. 

5

Q4'24 GAAP EPS and non-GAAP EPS included non-cash tax charges of $9.8 million or $0.08, and $5.3 million or $0.04, respectively, primarily associated with a reduction of a previously recorded tax benefit associated with the effects of IRS procedural guidance issued in May 2024.

$ in millions, except per share amounts

FY'25

FY'24

YoY Change


FY'25
Guidance

Operating cash flow

$8682


$750

16 %


~$860

Free cash flow

$8572


$736

16 %


~$850

Revenue1

$2,739


$2,298

19%3


$2,570 to
$2,630

Operating margin1

36 %


26 %

 1,030 bps



Non-GAAP operating margin1

48 %


39 %

860 bps



Earnings per share1

$6.14


$3.124

97 %


$4.77 to $5.23

Non-GAAP earnings per share1

$8.00


$5.084

57 %


$6.63 to $7.03



1

Revenue and, as a result, operating margin and earnings per share are impacted under ASC 606.

2

FY'25 cash flow absorbed approximately $20 million of outflows related to our go-to-market realignment.

3

In FY'25, revenue grew 18% year over year on a constant currency basis.

4

FY'24 GAAP EPS and non-GAAP EPS included a non-cash tax benefit of $4.4 million or $0.04, primarily associated with the effects of IRS procedural guidance issued in May 2024.

"FY'25 demonstrated the strength of PTC's operating model. We delivered 8.5% ARR growth and 16% cash flow growth while continuing to invest in executing our Intelligent Product Lifecycle vision. Our FY'26 ARR guidance reflects that same balance of growth and discipline, including the expected timing impact from ramp deals and the pending divestiture," said Kristian Talvitie, CFO.

"With leverage below 1x and approximately $1 billion of cash flow expected in FY'26, we have substantial capacity to invest for growth and return capital to shareholders. Our $2 billion authorization and planned $200 million share repurchase in Q1 underscore that confidence," concluded Talvitie.

At the midpoint, FY'26 guidance implies continued double-digit cash flow expansion and solid visibility as multi-year ramp contracts activate

Full Fiscal Year 2026 and First Fiscal Quarter Guidance

$ in millions, except per share amounts

% rounded to the nearest half

FY'25
Actual

FY'26
Guidance

FY'26 YoY
Growth
Guidance


Q1'26
Guidance

Constant currency ARR excluding
Kepware and ThingWorx for the full year
(FY'26 Plan FX rates1)

$2,319

7.5% to 9.5%
growth

7.5% to 9.5%


8.5% to 9%
growth

Constant currency ARR including
Kepware and ThingWorx for the full year
(FY'26 Plan FX rates1)

$2,478

7% to 9%
growth

7% to 9%


8% to 8.5%
growth

Operating cash flow

$8682

~$1,0303

~19%3


$270 to $2753

Free cash flow

$8572

~$1,0003

~17%3


$265 to $2703

Revenue

$2,739

$2,650 to $2,9153

(3%) to 6%3


$600 to $6603

Earnings per share

$6.14

$4.37 to $6.873

(29%) to 12%3


$0.73 to $1.313

Non-GAAP earnings per share

$8.00

$6.49 to $8.953

(19%) to 12%3


$1.26 to $1.823



1

On a constant currency basis, using our FY'26 Plan foreign exchange rates (rates as of September 30, 2025) for all periods.

2

FY'25 cash flow absorbed approximately $20 million of outflows related to our go-to-market realignment.

3

Guidance for cash flow, revenue, and EPS includes Kepware and ThingWorx for the full year. We will update our FY'26 guidance in conjunction with the closing of the Kepware and ThingWorx transaction.

Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow Guidance to Free Cash Flow Guidance1

$ in millions

FY'26
Guidance

Q1'26
Guidance



Operating cash flow

~$1,030

$270 to $275


Capital expenditures

~$302

~$5


Free cash flow

~$1,000

$265 to $270




1

Guidance for cash flow includes Kepware and ThingWorx for the full year. We will update our FY'26 guidance in conjunction with the closing of the Kepware and ThingWorx transaction.

2

Includes approximately $20 million of one-time capital expenditures related to moving a major R&D center to a new office.

Reconciliation of EPS Guidance to Non-GAAP EPS Guidance1


FY'26
Guidance

Q1'26
Guidance



Earnings per share

$4.37 to $6.87

$0.73 to $1.31


Stock-based compensation

$2.18 to $1.93

$0.54 to $0.46


Amortization of acquired intangibles

~$0.67

~$0.17


Income tax adjustments

($0.73) to ($0.52)

($0.18) to ($0.12)


Non-GAAP Earnings per share

$6.49 to $8.95

$1.26 to $1.82




1

Guidance for EPS includes Kepware and ThingWorx for the full year. We will update our FY'26 guidance in conjunction with the closing of the Kepware and ThingWorx transaction.

FY'26 financial guidance includes the following assumptions:

  • We provide ARR guidance on a constant currency basis, using our FY'26 Plan foreign exchange rates (rates as of September 30, 2025) for all periods.
  • We expect churn to remain low.
  • For cash flow, due to largely similar invoicing seasonality and timing of expenses, and consistent with the past 5 years, we expect the majority of our collections to occur in the first half of our fiscal year and for fiscal Q4 to be our lowest cash flow generation quarter.
  • Compared to FY'25, given our FY'26 ARR guidance range, FY'26 GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to increase approximately 4%, primarily due to investments to drive future growth.
  • Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $30 million, with approximately $20 million of one-time capital expenditures in FY'26 related to moving a major R&D center to a new office.
  • Cash interest payments are expected to be approximately $50 million to $70 million.
  • Cash tax payments are expected to be approximately $130 million to $150 million.
  • GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are expected to be approximately 20% to 25%.
  • GAAP P&L results are expected to include the items below, totaling approximately $310 million to $340 million, as well as their related tax effects:
    • approximately $230 million to $260 million of stock-based compensation expense, and
    • approximately $80 million of intangible asset amortization expense.
  • We intend to repurchase between $150 million and $250 million of our common stock per quarter in FY'26. In Q1'26, we intend to repurchase approximately $200 million of our common stock.
  • We expect a decrease in our Q1'26 fully diluted share count to approximately 120 million shares, compared to 121 million shares in Q1'25.

PTC's Fourth Fiscal Quarter Results Conference Call

PTC will host a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. To participate in the live conference call, dial (888) 596-4144 or (646) 968-2525, provide the passcode 3475783, and press # or log in to the webcast, available on PTC's Investor Relations website. A replay will also be available.

Important Information About Our Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to our financial results. We use these non-GAAP financial measures, and we believe that they assist our investors, to make period-to-period comparisons of our operating performance because they provide a view of our operating results without items that are not, in our view, indicative of our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to GAAP results as the items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures often have a material impact on our operating results, certain of those items are recurring, and others often recur. Management uses, and investors should consider, our non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with our GAAP results.

Non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the effect of the following items: stock-based compensation; amortization of acquired intangible assets; acquisition and transaction-related charges included in general and administrative expenses; impairment and other charges (credits), net; non-operating charges (credits), net shown in the reconciliation provided; and income tax adjustments. Additional information about the items we exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures and the reasons we exclude them can be found in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.

In Q2'25, we changed the income statement caption of Restructuring and other charges (credits), net to Impairment and other charges (credits), net to reflect that the amounts presented are mainly impairment charges rather than restructuring charges. We correspondingly revised the caption with respect to the list of items excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures and, as reflected below, the list of items covered under that caption to reflect the primary charges and credits included in the adjustment. All charges and credits under the captioned line item remain the same.

Impairment and other charges (credits), net are charges associated with disposal or exit activities, including lease impairment and abandonment charges, net charges or income related to impaired or exited facilities, restructuring severance charges resulting from substantial employee reduction actions, and other related costs.

Free Cash Flow: We provide information on free cash flow to enable investors to assess our ability to generate cash without incurring additional external financings and to evaluate our performance against our announced long-term goals and intent to return excess cash to shareholders via stock repurchases. Free cash flow is cash provided by (used in) operations net of capital expenditures. Free cash flow is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures.

Constant Currency (CC): We present CC information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. To present CC information, FY'25 and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the foreign exchange rate as of September 30, 2024, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during that period. All discussion of FY'26 and comparative prior period ARR results (including FY'25 baseline amounts) are reflected using the foreign exchange rates as of September 30, 2025.

Operating Measure

ARR: ARR (Annual Run Rate) represents the annualized value of our portfolio of active subscription software, SaaS, hosting, and support contracts as of the end of the reporting period. We calculate ARR as follows:

  • We consider a contract to be active when the product or service contractual term commences (the "start date") until the right to use the product or service ends (the "expiration date"). Even if the contract with the customer is executed before the start date, the contract will not count toward ARR until the customer right to receive the benefit of the products or services has commenced.
  • For contracts that include annual values that change over time, we include in ARR only the annualized value of components of the contract that are considered active as of the date of the ARR calculation. We do not include any future committed increases in the contract value as of the date of the ARR calculation.
  • As ARR includes only contracts that are active at the end of the reporting period, ARR does not reflect assumptions or estimates regarding future contract renewals or non-renewals.
  • Active contracts are annualized by dividing the total active contract value by the contract duration in days (expiration date minus start date), then multiplying that by 365 days (or 366 days for leap years).

We believe ARR is a valuable operating measure to assess the health of a subscription business because it is aligned with the amount that we invoice the customer on an annual basis. We generally invoice customers annually for the current year of the contract. A customer with a one-year contract will typically be invoiced for the total value of the contract at the beginning of the contractual term, while a customer with a multi-year contract will be invoiced for each annual period at the beginning of each year of the contract.

ARR increases by the annualized value of active contracts that commence in a reporting period and decreases by the annualized value of contracts that expire in the reporting period.

As ARR is not annualized recurring revenue, it is not calculated based on recognized or unearned revenue and is not affected by variability in the timing of revenue under ASC 606, particularly for on-premises license subscriptions where a substantial portion of the total value of the contract is recognized as revenue at a point in time upon the later of when the software is made available, or the subscription term commences.

ARR should be viewed independently of recognized and unearned revenue and is not intended to be combined with, or to replace, either of those items. Investors should consider our ARR operating measure only in conjunction with our GAAP financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this document that are not historic facts, including statements about our future operating, financial and growth expectations, potential stock repurchases, the expected timing of closing the sale of the Kepware and ThingWorx businesses (the "divestiture"), and the anticipated benefits of the divestiture, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include: the macroeconomic and/or global manufacturing climates may not improve or may deteriorate due to, among other factors, the effects of recently imposed import tariffs, threats of additional and reciprocal import tariffs, global trade tensions and uncertainty, a prolonged U.S. federal government shutdown, volatile foreign exchange rates, high interest rates or increases in interest rates, inflation, tightening of credit standards and availability, geopolitical uncertainty, including the effects of the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East, and tensions between the U.S. and China, any of which could cause customers to delay or reduce purchases of new software, adopt competing software solutions, reduce the number of subscriptions they carry, or delay payments to us, which would adversely affect our ARR (Annual Run Rate) and/or financial results and cash flow and growth; our investments in our software solutions, including the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into our software solutions, may not drive expansion of those solutions and/or generate the ARR and/or cash flow we expect if customers are slower to adopt those solutions than we expect or if they adopt competing solutions; customers may not build the product data foundations essential for the AI-driven transformation of their business when or as we expect, which could adversely affect our ARR and/or financial results and cash flow and growth; our go-to-market realignment and related initiatives may disrupt our business to a greater extent than we expect or may not generate the ARR and/or financial results or cash flow when or as we expect; the divestiture may not be consummated when or as we expect if, among other factors, regulatory approvals under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act and other applicable laws and regulations are not received when or as we expect, or if other closing conditions are not satisfied when or as we expect or are waived; the future thresholds upon which the additional contingent consideration of up to $125 million related to the divestiture would become payable may not be achieved; the anticipated benefits of the divestiture may not be realized when or as we expect; the divestiture may disrupt our business; other uses of cash or our credit facility limits could limit or preclude the return of excess cash and the net proceeds of the divestiture to shareholders by way of share repurchases, or could change the amount and timing of any share repurchases; and foreign exchange rates may differ materially from those we expect. In addition, our assumptions concerning our future GAAP and non-GAAP effective income tax rates are based on estimates and other factors that could change, including changes to tax laws in the U.S. and other countries and the geographic mix of our revenue, expenses, and profits. Other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected are described from time to time in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables industrial and manufacturing companies to digitally transform how they engineer, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

PTC.com  @PTC Blogs

PTC Investor Relations Contact                         
Matt Shimao
SVP, Investor Relations
[email protected]
[email protected]

PTC Inc.


UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


(in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024














Revenue:












Recurring revenue

$

861,071



$

582,430



$

2,600,514



$

2,134,030


Perpetual license


8,371




9,953




31,375




32,196


Professional services


24,353




34,164




107,337




132,246


Total revenue (1)


893,795




626,547




2,739,226




2,298,472














Cost of revenue (2)


116,899




112,825




444,983




444,816














Gross margin


776,896




513,722




2,294,243




1,853,656














Operating expenses:












Sales and marketing (2)


142,197




147,191




566,516




558,954


Research and development (2)


114,507




110,013




457,693




433,047


General and administrative (2)


63,601




51,986




226,058




232,377


Amortization of acquired intangible assets


11,592




10,559




45,948




42,018


Impairment and other charges (credits), net (3)


11,430




-




15,643




(802)


Total operating expenses


343,327




319,749




1,311,858




1,265,594














Operating income


433,569




193,973




982,385




588,062


Other income (expense), net


3,854




(23,728)




(52,883)




(119,100)


Income before income taxes


437,423




170,245




929,502




468,962


Provision for income taxes


82,595




43,722




188,470




92,629


Net income

$

354,828



$

126,523



$

741,032



$

376,333














Earnings per share:












Basic

$

2.96



$

1.05



$

6.18



$

3.14


Weighted average shares outstanding


119,714




120,113




120,005




119,679














Diluted

$

2.94



$

1.04



$

6.14



$

3.12


Weighted average shares outstanding


120,674




121,181




120,777




120,742














(1) See supplemental financial data for revenue by license, support and cloud services, and professional services.

(2) See supplemental financial data for additional information about stock-based compensation.

(3) Caption has been changed from "Restructuring and other charges (credits), net" to reflect that impairment is now the primary component of the charge.  Additional information about this change can be found in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this document.

PTC Inc.


SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA FOR REVENUE AND STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION


(in thousands, except per share data)















Revenue by license, support and services is as follows:













Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024


License revenue (1)

$

484,081



$

239,448



$

1,162,709



$

806,871


Support and cloud services revenue


385,361




352,935




1,469,180




1,359,355


Professional services revenue


24,353




34,164




107,337




132,246


Total revenue

$

893,795



$

626,547



$

2,739,226



$

2,298,472














(1) License revenue includes the portion of subscription revenue allocated to license.















The amounts in the income statement include stock-based compensation as follows:
















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024


Cost of revenue

$

5,979



$

5,460



$

22,690



$

21,439


Sales and marketing


15,078




22,518




61,750




68,541


Research and development


16,785




18,991




65,119




60,266


General and administrative


16,968




15,250




66,646




73,215


Total stock-based compensation

$

54,810



$

62,219



$

216,205



$

223,461


PTC Inc.


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)


(in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024














GAAP gross margin

$

776,896



$

513,722



$

2,294,243



$

1,853,656


Stock-based compensation


5,979




5,460




22,690




21,439


Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in
cost of revenue


8,219




9,660




32,828




38,495


Non-GAAP gross margin

$

791,094



$

528,842



$

2,349,761



$

1,913,590














GAAP operating income

$

433,569



$

193,973



$

982,385



$

588,062


Stock-based compensation


54,810




62,219




216,205




223,461


Amortization of acquired intangible assets


19,811




20,219




78,776




80,513


Acquisition and transaction-related charges


6,694




144




9,116




3,106


Impairment and other charges (credits), net (2)


11,430




-




15,643




(802)


Non-GAAP operating income (1)

$

526,314



$

276,555



$

1,302,125



$

894,340














GAAP net income

$

354,828



$

126,523



$

741,032



$

376,333


Stock-based compensation


54,810




62,219




216,205




223,461


Amortization of acquired intangible assets


19,811




20,219




78,776




80,513


Acquisition and transaction-related charges


6,694




144




9,116




3,106


Impairment and other charges (credits), net (2)


11,430




-




15,643




(802)


Non-operating charges (credits), net (3)


(13,100)




-




(13,100)




2,000


Income tax adjustments (4)


(16,183)




(23,043)




(81,833)




(71,205)


Non-GAAP net income

$

418,290



$

186,062



$

965,839



$

613,406














GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

2.94



$

1.04



$

6.14



$

3.12


Stock-based compensation


0.45




0.51




1.79




1.85


Amortization of acquired intangibles


0.16




0.17




0.65




0.67


Acquisition and transaction-related charges


0.06




0.00




0.08




0.03


Impairment and other charges (credits), net (2)


0.09




-




0.13




(0.01)


Non-operating charges (credits), net (3)


(0.11)




-




(0.11)




0.02


Income tax adjustments (4)


(0.13)




(0.19)




(0.68)




(0.59)


Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

3.47



$

1.54



$

8.00



$

5.08














(1) Operating margin impact of non-GAAP adjustments:













Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024


GAAP operating margin


48.5

%



31.0

%



35.9

%



25.6

%

Stock-based compensation


6.1

%



9.9

%



7.9

%



9.7

%

Amortization of acquired intangibles


2.2

%



3.2

%



2.9

%



3.5

%

Acquisition and transaction-related charges


0.7

%



0.0

%



0.3

%



0.1

%

Impairment and other charges (credits), net (2)


1.3

%



0.0

%



0.6

%



0.0

%

Non-GAAP operating margin


58.9

%



44.1

%



47.5

%



38.9

%













(2) Caption has been changed from "Restructuring and other charges (credits), net" to reflect that impairment is now the primary component of the charge. Additional information about this change can be found in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this document.

(3) In FY'25, we recognized a $13.1 million gain related to contingent consideration earned upon the achievement of performance milestones associated with the FY'22 sale of a portion of our PLM services business. In FY'24, we recognized an impairment loss of $2.0 million on an available-for-sale debt security.

(4) Income tax adjustments reflect the tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments which are calculated by applying the applicable tax rate by jurisdiction to the non-GAAP adjustments listed above. Additionally, in FY'25 and FY'24, adjustments exclude a $10.4 million benefit and a $4.4 million charge, respectively, related to the tax impact of tax reserves related to prior years in foreign jurisdictions.

PTC Inc.


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(in thousands)









September 30,



September 30,



2025



2024








ASSETS












Cash and cash equivalents

$

184,415



$

265,808


Accounts receivable, net


1,001,085




861,953


Property and equipment, net


60,843




75,187


Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net


4,317,979




4,359,367


Lease assets, net


114,974




133,317


Other assets


944,911




687,910








Total assets

$

6,624,207



$

6,383,542








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY












Deferred revenue

$

827,065



$

775,274


Debt, net of deferred issuance costs


1,197,434




1,748,572


Lease obligations


172,433




181,754


Other liabilities


594,011




463,544


Stockholders' equity


3,833,264




3,214,398








Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

6,624,207



$

6,383,542


PTC Inc.


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(in thousands)
















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024














Cash flows from operating activities:












Net income

$

354,828



$

126,523



$

741,032



$

376,333


Stock-based compensation


54,810




62,219




216,205




223,461


Depreciation and amortization


25,701




26,847




102,504




108,119


Amortization of right-of-use lease assets


8,453




10,145




32,912




33,288


Operating lease liability


(5,476)




193




(10,345)




(13,245)


Accounts receivable


(294,609)




(166,051)




(121,052)




(34,629)


Accounts payable and accruals


30,219




(15,999)




19,890




(15,964)


Deferred revenue


54,225




73,006




37,753




81,399


Income taxes


43,454




27,761




65,863




25,966


Other


(167,575)




(46,530)




(217,066)




(34,744)


Net cash provided by operating activities


104,030




98,114




867,696




749,984














Capital expenditures


(3,546)




(4,537)




(11,008)




(14,378)


Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired(1)


-




-




(6,532)




(93,457)


Borrowings (payments) on debt, net(2)


(36,250)




(63,125)




(552,958)




45,924


Repurchases of common stock


(75,011)




-




(299,998)




-


Deferred acquisition payment(3)


-




-




-




(620,040)


Net proceeds associated with issuance of common stock


12,755




12,965




26,062




25,674


Payments of withholding taxes in connection with vesting of stock-based awards


(8,444)




(9,412)




(80,205)




(102,001)


Settlement of net investment hedges


(6,193)




(16,904)




(20,753)




(13,078)


Other financing & investing activities


-




(4,183)




(1,410)




(4,183)


Foreign exchange impact on cash


(2,247)




5,226




(2,372)




3,223














Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


(14,906)




18,144




(81,478)




(22,332)


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period


199,894




248,322




266,466




288,798


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

184,988



$

266,466



$

184,988



$

266,466














Supplemental cash flow information:












Cash paid for interest(3)

$

18,767



$

24,641



$

77,828



$

137,036














(1) In FY'24, we acquired pure-systems for $93 million, net of cash acquired.

(2) In FY'25, net repayments include borrowings on our credit facility revolver to fund the $500 million bond repayment in February. In FY'24, we borrowed $740 million to fund the ServiceMax deferred acquisition payment and the pure-systems acquisition.

(3) In FY'24, we made a payment of $650 million to settle the ServiceMax deferred acquisition payment liability, of which $620 million was a financing outflow and $30 million was an operating outflow and included in cash paid for interest.

PTC Inc.


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)


(in thousands)
















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended




September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024



Cash provided by operating activities

$

104,030



$

98,114



$

867,696



$

749,984


Capital expenditures


(3,546)




(4,537)




(11,008)




(14,378)


Free cash flow

$

100,484



$

93,577



$

856,688



$

735,606


