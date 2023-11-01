PTC Announces Fourth fiscal Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Solid ARR and Cash Flow in Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Full Year

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today reported financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and full year ended September 30, 2023.

"In our fourth fiscal quarter, we again delivered solid ARR and cash flow results. We reported ARR growth of 26%, organic ARR growth of 15%, and organic constant currency ARR growth of 13%. Our ServiceMax® business contributed an additional 11 points of ARR growth, taking constant currency ARR growth to 23%. Our operating cash flow was $50 million in Q4, up 29% year over year, and $611 million in FY'23, up 40%. Our free cash flow was $44 million in Q4, up 52% year over year, and $587 million in FY'23, up 41%," said James Heppelmann, CEO, PTC.

"Our differentiated product portfolio and our industry-leading SaaS capabilities align well to the manufacturing industry's push for digital transformation. On a constant currency basis, Creo and Windchill ARR continued to grow at a double-digit pace, growing 10% and 16% respectively; ServiceMax ended fiscal 2023 at the $170 million of ARR we guided to previously; and our Codebeamer ARR has more than doubled since we acquired the business six quarters ago. Our strong market position and solid execution, coupled with our subscription model, position PTC to continue delivering durable and consistent ARR and cash flow growth," concluded Heppelmann.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Highlights

Key operating and financial highlights are set forth below. The definitions of our operating and non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures are included below and in the reconciliation tables at the end of this press release.

$ in millions Q4'23 Q4'22 YoY Change

Q4'23

Guidance ARR as reported $1,979 $1,572 26 %



Constant currency ARR (FY'23 Plan FX rates) $1,941 $1,572 23 %

$1,935 - $1,950 Organic ARR as reported $1,807 $1,572 15 %



Constant currency organic ARR $1,770 $1,572 13 %



Operating cash flow $50 $38 29 %

~$44 Free cash flow $44 $29 52 %

~$42 Revenue1 $547 $508 8 %

$540 - $570 Operating margin1 22 % 29 % -660 bps



Non-GAAP operating margin1 37 % 40 % -350 bps



Earnings per share1 $0.382 $0.902 (58 %)

$0.47 - $0.77 Non-GAAP earnings per share1 $1.202 $1.272 (5 %)

$0.95 - $1.25 Total cash and cash equivalents $288 $272 6 %



Gross debt $2,3223 $1,359 71 %





1 In Q4'23, revenue growth was 6% year over year on a constant currency basis. Revenue and, as a result, operating margin,

operating profit, and earnings per share are impacted by revenue recognition under ASC 606. 2 In Q4'23, both EPS and non-GAAP EPS were impacted by increased interest expense. Q4'23 EPS included an impact of

$0.18 related to a non-cash tax charge. 3 Q4'23 gross debt includes a deferred acquisition payment related to ServiceMax of $620 million, which was paid in October

2023.

$ in millions FY'23 FY'22 YoY Change

FY'23

Guidance Operating cash flow $611 $435 40 %

~$605 Free cash flow $587 $416 41 %

~$585 Revenue1 $2,097 $1,933 8 %

$2,090 - $2,120 Operating margin1 22 % 23 % -130 bps



Non-GAAP operating margin1 36 % 38 % -170 bps



Earnings per share1 $2.062 $2.65 (22 %)

$2.14 - $2.45 Non-GAAP earnings per share1 $4.342 $4.58 (5 %)

$4.07 - $4.38

1 In FY'23, revenue growth was 12% year over year on a constant currency basis. Revenue and, as a result, operating margin,

operating profit, and earnings per share are impacted by revenue recognition under ASC 606. 2 In FY'23, both EPS and non-GAAP EPS were impacted by increased interest expense. FY'23 EPS included an impact of

$0.18 related to a non-cash tax charge.



Fiscal 2024 Guidance and Mid-Term Targets

"Despite a challenging backdrop, our financial results in FY'23 were solid, driven by the resilience of our business model, consistent execution, operational discipline, and the actions we have taken to align our investments with our growth opportunities. Our Q4'23 ARR was slightly below the mid-point of our guidance range, as we had lower in-year starts and ended the year with more deferred ARR than we had modeled. At the start of FY'24, deferred ARR with contractually committed start dates over the next 12 months was approximately $20 million higher than at the start of FY'23. Given that, we are raising the low end of our previously communicated ARR growth range and establishing a FY'24 ARR guidance range of 11% to 14%. We continue to expect approximately $725 million of free cash flow in FY'24," said Kristian Talvitie, CFO, PTC.

Neil Barua, CEO-elect, added, "We continue to target mid-teens growth over the medium term. While the macroeconomic environment could impact any given period, we believe our differentiated product portfolio and market position put us in a good position to drive sustainable top line growth. Given the stability of our subscription license model, we expect non-GAAP operating expense growth at roughly 50% of ARR growth over the medium term, as we continue to invest in our product portfolio. In terms of free cash flow, we are providing targets through FY'26 that represent a three-year CAGR of approximately 20%."

$ in millions FY'23

Actual FY'24

Guidance FY'24 YoY Growth

Guidance Q1'24

Guidance



Constant currency ARR (FY'24 Plan FX rates) $1,979 $2,190 - $2,250 11% - 14% $1,995 - $2,010

Operating cash flow $611 ~$745 ~22% ~$1852

Free cash flow1 $587 ~$725 ~23% ~$1802

Revenue $2,097 $2,270 - $2,360 8% - 13% $520 - $550

Earnings per share $2.06 $2.42 - $3.32 18% - 61% $0.26 - $0.49

Non-GAAP earnings per share1 $4.34 $4.50 - $5.20 4% - 20% $0.80 - $1.00





1 Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation table on page 13.



2 Includes the $30 million imputed interest payment related to the ServiceMax deferred acquisition payment.





$ in millions FY'25

Targets FY'26

Targets



ARR at constant currency Mid-teens % growth Mid-teens % growth

Operating cash flow $850 - $900 ~$1,025

Free cash flow1 $825 - $875 ~$1,000





1 Assumes capital expenditures of approximately $25 million.









Reconciliation of EPS Guidance to Non-GAAP EPS Guidance



FY'24

Guidance Q1'24

Guidance



Earnings per share $2.42 - $3.321 $0.26 - $0.492

Stock-based compensation expense $1.66 - $1.91 $0.46 - $0.50

Intangible asset amortization expense ~$0.68 ~$0.17

Acquisition and transaction-related expense ~$0.01 ~$0.01

Income tax adjustments related to the reconciling items ($0.52) – ($0.47) ($0.14) – ($0.13)

Non-GAAP Earnings per share $4.50 - $5.201 $0.80 - $1.002





1 Our FY'24 EPS and non-GAAP EPS guidance are both inclusive of an expected $121 million in interest expense ($96 million, net

of tax) or $1.00 per share ($0.80 per share, net of tax). This compares to interest expense in FY'23 of $129 million ($96 million, net

of tax) or $1.08 per share ($0.80 per share, net of tax) with the expected decrease in FY'24 primarily due to expected debt

paydown during FY'24.



2 Our Q1'24 EPS and non-GAAP EPS guidance are both inclusive of an expected $36 million in interest expense ($29 million, net

of tax) or $0.30 per share ($0.24 per share, net of tax). This compares to interest expense in Q1'23 of $16 million ($14 million, net

of tax) or $0.14 per share ($0.12 per share, net of tax) with the expected increase in Q1'24 primarily due to an increase in debt.









FY'24 financial guidance and mid-term targets include the following assumptions:

We provide ARR guidance on a constant currency basis, using our FY'24 Plan foreign exchange rates (rates as of September 30, 2023 ) for all periods.

) for all periods. We expect churn to remain low.

For cash flow, due to invoicing seasonality, and consistent with the past 3 years, we expect the majority of our collections to occur in the first half of our fiscal year and for fiscal Q4 to be our lowest cash flow generation quarter.

Compared to FY'23, at the midpoint of FY'24 ARR guidance, FY'24 GAAP operating expenses are expected to increase approximately 3% to 4%, and FY'24 non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to increase approximately 6% to 7%, primarily due to investments to drive future growth and the acquisition of ServiceMax.

FY'24 GAAP P&L results are expected to include the items below, totaling approximately $283 million to $313 million , as well as their related tax effects: approximately $200 million to $230 million of stock-based compensation expense, approximately $82 million of intangible asset amortization expense, and approximately $1 million of acquisition and transaction-related expense.

to , as well as their related tax effects: Our FY'24 GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are expected to be approximately 20%.

Cash taxes are expected to increase approximately $15 million in FY'24, and approximately $60 million in both FY'25 and FY'26.

in FY'24, and approximately in both FY'25 and FY'26. Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $20 million in FY'24, and approximately $25 million in FY'25 and FY'26.

in FY'24, and approximately in FY'25 and FY'26. Interest payments are expected to be approximately $135 million in FY'24.

in FY'24. Our long-term goal, assuming our Debt/EBITDA ratio is below 3x, is to return approximately 50% of our free cash flow to shareholders via share repurchases, while also taking into consideration the interest rate environment and strategic opportunities. We expect to prioritize paying down our debt in FY'24. We expect gross debt of approximately $1.7 billion at the end of FY'24. We expect our fully diluted share count to increase by approximately 1 million in FY'24.



Important Information About Our Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PTC provides supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to its financial results. We use these non-GAAP financial measures, and we believe that they assist our investors, to make period-to-period comparisons of our operating performance because they provide a view of our operating results without items that are not, in our view, indicative of our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to GAAP results as the items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures often have a material impact on our operating results, certain of those items are recurring, and others often recur. Management uses, and investors should consider, our non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with our GAAP results.

Non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the effect of the following items: stock-based compensation; amortization of acquired intangible assets; acquisition and transaction-related charges included in general and administrative expenses; restructuring and other charges, net; certain non-operating charges and credits; and income tax adjustments. Additional information about the items we exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures and the reasons we exclude them can be found in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

Free Cash Flow: PTC provides information on free cash flow to enable investors to assess our ability to generate cash without incurring additional external financings and to evaluate our performance against our announced long-term goals and intent to return approximately 50% of our free cash flow to shareholders via stock repurchases. Free cash flow is cash provided by (used in) operations net of capital expenditures. Free cash flow is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures.

Constant Currency (CC): We present CC information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present CC information, FY'23 and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the foreign exchange rate as of September 30, 2022, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during that period. All discussion of FY'24 and comparative prior period ARR results (including FY'23 baseline amounts) are reflected using the foreign exchange rates as of September 30, 2023.

Operating Measures

ARR: ARR (Annual Run Rate) represents the annualized value of our portfolio of active subscription software, cloud, SaaS, and support contracts as of the end of the reporting period. We calculate ARR as follows:

We consider a contract to be active when the product or service contractual term commences (the "start date") until the right to use the product or service ends (the "expiration date"). Even if the contract with the customer is executed before the start date, the contract will not count toward ARR until the customer right to receive the benefit of the products or services has commenced.

For contracts that include annual values that increase over time as there are additional deliverables in subsequent periods, which we refer to as ramp contracts, we include in ARR only the annualized value of components of the contract that are considered active as of the date of the ARR calculation. We do not include the future committed increases in the contract value as of the date of the ARR calculation.

As ARR includes only contracts that are active at the end of the reporting period, ARR does not reflect assumptions or estimates regarding future customer renewals or non-renewals.

Active contracts are annualized by dividing the total active contract value by the contract duration in days (expiration date minus start date), then multiplying that by 365 days (or 366 days for leap years).

We believe ARR is a valuable operating measure to assess the health of a subscription business because it is aligned with the amount that we invoice the customer on an annual basis. We invoice customers annually for the current year of the contract. A customer with a one-year contract will typically be invoiced for the total value of the contract at the beginning of the contractual term, while a customer with a multi-year contract will be invoiced for each annual period at the beginning of each year of the contract.

ARR increases by the annualized value of active contracts that commence in a reporting period and decreases by the annualized value of contracts that expire in the reporting period.

As ARR is not annualized recurring revenue, it is not calculated based on recognized or unearned revenue and is not affected by variability in the timing of revenue under ASC 606, particularly for on-premises license subscriptions where a substantial portion of the total value of the contract is recognized at a point in time upon the later of when the software is made available, or the subscription term commences.

ARR should be viewed independently of recognized and unearned revenue and is not intended to be combined with, or to replace, either of those items. Investors should consider our ARR operating measure only in conjunction with our GAAP financial results.

Organic Constant Currency ARR: We provide an organic constant currency ARR measure to help investors understand and assess the performance of our business without the distorting effects of ARR from acquisitions in the comparative period and foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

Deferred ARR: Deferred ARR is ARR attributable to our portfolio of subscription software, cloud, SaaS and support contracts that are not active as of the end of the reporting period but are contractually committed to commence in a future period.

Because ARR is independent of recognized and unearned revenue, deferred ARR should not be viewed as a measurement of revenue which will be recognized in future periods.

Churn: We provide a churn measure to enable investors to understand and assess our customer contract retention. Churn represents the difference between the ARR amount for all subscription software, cloud, SaaS and support contracts ended within a reporting period and the ARR for renewal contracts started within a reporting period as of the end of the reporting period.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historic facts, including statements about our future financial and growth expectations, guidance, and targets, and potential stock repurchases, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include: the macroeconomic and/or global manufacturing climates may not improve or may deteriorate due to, among other factors, increasing interest rates and inflation, tightening of credit standards and availability, volatile foreign exchange rates, supply chain disruptions, the effects of the Russia/Ukraine conflict, including the effect on energy supplies to Europe, the effects of Mideast tensions and actions, and growing tensions with China, any of which could cause customers to delay or reduce purchases of new software, reduce the number of subscriptions they carry, or delay payments to us, which would adversely affect ARR and/or our financial results, including cash flow; our businesses, including our ServiceMax and SaaS businesses, may not expand and/or generate the ARR and/or cash flow we expect if customers are slower to adopt those technologies than we expect or if they adopt competing technologies; our strategic initiatives and investments, including our accelerated investments in our transition to SaaS and the acquisition of ServiceMax, may not deliver the results when or as we expect; we may be unable to generate sufficient operating cash flow to return 50% of free cash flow to shareholders via share repurchases, and other uses of cash or our credit facility limits could preclude such repurchases; and foreign exchange rates may differ materially from those we expect. In addition, our assumptions concerning our future GAAP and non-GAAP effective income tax rates are based on estimates and other factors that could change, including the geographic mix of our revenue, expenses, and profits. Other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected are detailed from time to time in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables industrial and manufacturing companies to digitally transform how they engineer, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 25,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

PTC Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)



















































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



2023



2022



2023



2022

























Revenue:





















Recurring revenue $ 500,256



$ 463,156



$ 1,907,918



$ 1,736,188

Perpetual license

8,223





7,854





38,640





34,065

Professional services

38,141





36,915





150,495





163,094

Total revenue(1)

546,620





507,925





2,097,053





1,933,347

























Cost of revenue (2)

115,856





95,530





441,006





385,980

























Gross margin

430,764





412,395





1,656,047





1,547,367

























Operating expenses:





















Sales and marketing (2)

137,452





119,038





530,125





485,247

Research and development (2)

102,025





88,183





394,370





338,822

General and administrative (2)

59,567





50,705





233,516





204,732

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

10,670





9,105





40,022





34,970

Restructuring and other charges (credits), net

(84)





(653)





(460)





36,234

Total operating expenses

309,630





266,378





1,197,573





1,100,005

























Operating income

121,134





146,017





458,474





447,362

Other income (expense), net

(32,587)





(8,639)





(125,908)





(50,264)

Income before income taxes

88,547





137,378





332,566





397,098

Provision for income taxes

42,944





30,541





87,026





84,017

Net income $ 45,603



$ 106,837



$ 245,540



$ 313,081

























Earnings per share:





















Basic $ 0.38



$ 0.91



$ 2.07



$ 2.67

Weighted average shares outstanding

118,803





117,431





118,341





117,194

























Diluted $ 0.38



$ 0.90



$ 2.06



$ 2.65

Weighted average shares outstanding

120,112





118,634





119,334





118,233

























(1) See supplemental financial data for revenue by license, support and cloud services, and professional services

(2) See supplemental financial data for additional information about stock-based compensation.



PTC Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA FOR REVENUE AND STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION

(in thousands, except per share data)

















































Revenue by license, support and services is as follows:























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



September

30,



September

30,



September

30,



September

30,



2023



2022



2023



2022

License revenue (1) $ 184,391



$ 220,034



$ 747,022



$ 782,680

Support and cloud services revenue

324,088





250,976





1,199,536





987,573

Professional services revenue

38,141





36,915





150,495





163,094

Total revenue $ 546,620



$ 507,925



$ 2,097,053



$ 1,933,347

























(1) License revenue includes the portion of subscription revenue allocated to license.

























The amounts in the income statement include stock-based compensation as follows:



































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



September

30,



September

30,



September

30,



September

30,



2023



2022



2023



2022

Cost of revenue $ 5,206



$ 4,110



$ 20,874



$ 22,775

Sales and marketing

16,840





10,911





56,394





49,467

Research and development

17,092





11,262





58,931





41,944

General and administrative

19,753





15,297





70,260





60,677

Total stock-based compensation $ 58,891



$ 41,580



$ 206,459



$ 174,863



PTC Inc.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)



























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



September

30,



September

30,



September

30,



September

30,



2023



2022



2023



2022

























GAAP gross margin $ 430,764



$ 412,395



$ 1,656,047



$ 1,547,367

Stock-based compensation

5,206





4,110





20,874





22,775

Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in cost of

revenue

9,877





6,568





35,694





25,578

Non-GAAP gross margin $ 445,847



$ 423,073



$ 1,712,615



$ 1,595,720

























GAAP operating income $ 121,134



$ 146,017



$ 458,474



$ 447,362

Stock-based compensation

58,891





41,580





206,459





174,863

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

20,547





15,673





75,716





60,548

Acquisition and transaction-related charges

222





1,877





18,706





13,185

Restructuring and other charges (credits), net

(84)





(653)





(460)





36,234

Non-GAAP operating income (1) $ 200,710



$ 204,494



$ 758,895



$ 732,192

























GAAP net income $ 45,603



$ 106,837



$ 245,540



$ 313,081

Stock-based compensation

58,891





41,580





206,459





174,863

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

20,547





15,673





75,716





60,548

Acquisition and transaction-related charges

222





1,877





18,706





13,185

Restructuring and other charges (credits), net

(84)





(653)





(460)





36,234

Non-operating charges (credits), net (2)

-





(3,408)





5,147





(1,362)

Income tax adjustments (3)

19,017





(11,448)





(33,489)





(55,065)

Non-GAAP net income $ 144,196



$ 150,458



$ 517,619



$ 541,484

























GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.38



$ 0.90



$ 2.06



$ 2.65

Stock-based compensation

0.49





0.35





1.73





1.48

Amortization of acquired intangibles

0.17





0.13





0.63





0.51

Acquisition and transaction-related charges

0.00





0.02





0.16





0.11

Restructuring and other charges (credits), net

(0.00)





(0.01)





(0.00)





0.31

Non-operating charges (credits), net (2)

-





(0.03)





0.04





(0.01)

Income tax adjustments (3)

0.16





(0.10)





(0.28)





(0.47)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.20



$ 1.27



$ 4.34



$ 4.58

















































(2) In FY23, we recognized $4.2 million of financing charges for a debt commitment agreement associated with our acquisition

of ServiceMax. Net credits for FY22 include a $29.8 million gain on the sale of a portion of our PLM services business, a $3.4

million gain on the sale of an asset, and a $3.0 million gain on the sale of an investment, offset by a $34.8 million charge from

the reduction in value of an equity investment in a publicly-traded company.

(3) Income tax adjustments reflect the tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments which are calculated by applying the applicable

tax rate by jurisdiction to the non-GAAP adjustments listed above. In FY23, non-GAAP expense excludes $21.8 million related to

a non-cash tax charge.



PTC Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)



























September 30,



September 30,



2023



2022













ASSETS





















Cash and cash equivalents $ 288,103



$ 272,182

Accounts receivable, net

811,398





636,556

Property and equipment, net

88,391





98,101

Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net

4,299,761





2,736,372

Lease assets, net

143,028





137,780

Other assets

658,161





806,277













Total assets $ 6,288,842



$ 4,687,268













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Deferred revenue $ 681,550



$ 520,333

Debt, net of deferred issuance costs

1,695,785





1,350,628

Deferred acquisition payments (1)

620,040





-

Lease obligations

193,192





189,575

Other liabilities

420,985





330,698

Stockholders' equity

2,677,290





2,296,034













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,288,842



$ 4,687,268













(1) Deferred acquisition payments represent the fair value of the $650 million payment to be made in Q1'24 associated with

the ServiceMax, Inc. acquisition.



PTC Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)











































































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



September

30,



September

30,



September

30,



September

30,



2023



2022



2023



2022

























Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income $ 45,603



$ 106,837



$ 245,540



$ 313,081

Stock-based compensation

58,891





41,580





206,459





174,863

Depreciation and amortization

27,817





22,238





104,760





87,694

Amortization of right-of-use lease assets

7,697





8,198





32,402





34,346

Loss (gain) on investment

-





-





-





31,854

Gain on divestiture of business

-





-





-





(29,808)

Operating lease liability

(569)





(3,066)





(1,929)





(13,610)

Accounts receivable

(198,128)





(190,235)





(98,607)





(165,006)

Accounts payable and accruals

12,395





17,080





23,763





312

Deferred revenue

37,876





39,549





56,572





57,586

Income taxes

31,225





21,510





21,315





27,634

Other

26,962





(25,192)





20,586





(83,620)

Net cash provided by operating activities

49,769





38,499





610,861





435,326

























Capital expenditures

(5,779)





(9,517)





(23,814)





(19,496)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (1)

-





(7,969)





(828,271)





(282,943)

Purchase of intangible assets

(800)





(998)





(800)





(6,451)

Borrowings (payments) on debt, net(2)

(43,000)





(75,000)





343,000





(91,000)

Repurchases of common stock

-





-





-





(125,000)

Net proceeds associated with issuance of common stock

11,060





10,350





21,652





21,207

Payments of withholding taxes in connection with vesting of stock-based

awards

(6,959)





(6,135)





(82,448)





(68,991)

Net proceeds from sale (purchases) of investments (3)

-





-





(5,474)





46,906

Credit facility origination costs

-





-





(13,355)





-

Divestiture of business, net(4)

-





-





(154)





32,518

Other financing & investing activities

6,283





10,164





(8,138)





27,968

Foreign exchange impact on cash

(3,984)





(9,548)





2,851





(24,203)

























Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

6,590





(50,154)





15,910





(54,159)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

282,208





323,042





272,888





327,047

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 288,798



$ 272,888



$ 288,798



$ 272,888

























Supplemental cash flow information:





















Cash paid for interest $ 37,855



$ 22,618



$ 89,801



$ 48,525

























(1) In FY'23, we acquired ServiceMax Inc. for $1,448 million, net of cash acquired. We paid $828 million in FY'23 with the

remaining $650 million to be paid in Q1'24. Of the $650 million to be paid, $620 million will be a financing outflow and $30

million of imputed interest will be an operating cash outflow. In FY'22, we acquired Intland for approximately $278 million, net of

cash acquired.

(2) In FY'23, net borrowings were related to a credit facility established to fund the ServiceMax acquisition.

(3) In FY'22, we sold an equity investment in a publicly-traded company for $43 million.

(4) In FY'22, we sold a portion of our PLM services business.



PTC Inc.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)



















































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



September

30,



September

30,



September

30,



September

30,



2023



2022



2023



2022

Cash provided by operating activities(1) $ 49,769



$ 38,499



$ 610,861



$ 435,326

Capital expenditures

(5,779)





(9,517)





(23,814)





(19,496)

Free cash flow(1) $ 43,990



$ 28,982



$ 587,047



$ 415,830

























(1) In the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2023, we made $10.3 million and $19.6 million of acquisition and

transaction-related payments, respectively, and $0.1 million and $1.5 million of restructuring payments, respectively. In the

three and twelve months ended September 30, 2022, we made $1.7 million and $11.8 million acquisition and transaction-

related payments, respectively, and $2.3 million and $40.8 million of restructuring payments, respectively. These payments are

included within cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow.



SOURCE PTC Inc.