PTC ANNOUNCES THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Solid ARR and Cash Flow in Q3'24

Guiding to 11-12% Constant Currency ARR Growth and Maintaining Free Cash Flow Guidance for FY'24

"In our third fiscal quarter, we again delivered solid ARR and cash flow, with year-over-year ARR growth in the low double-digits and cash flow growth above 20%. We have a differentiated strategy that leverages our unique product portfolio to help product companies accelerate time to market and manage increasing complexity. It's an exciting time because our products are at the epicenter of driving business transformation at our customers. We are strengthening our ability to scale our business by continuing to align our resources with our five focus areas," said Neil Barua, CEO, PTC.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Key operating and financial highlights are set forth below. The definitions of our operating and non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures are included below and in the reconciliation tables at the end of this press release.

$ in millions Q3'24 Q3'23 YoY Change

Q3'24

Guidance ARR as reported $2,126 $1,929 10 %



Constant currency ARR $2,125 $1,904 12 %

$2,115 - $2,130 Operating cash flow $214 $169 26 %

~$225 Free cash flow $212 $164 29 %

~$220 Revenue1 $519 $542 (4%)2

$525 - $540 Operating margin1 18 % 20 % (~180 bps)



Non-GAAP operating margin1 32 % 34 % (~240 bps)



Earnings per share1 $0.573 $0.51 11 %

$0.41 - $0.54 Non-GAAP earnings per share1 $0.984 $0.99 (1 %)

$0.90 - $1.00 Total cash and cash equivalents $248 $282 (12 %)



Gross debt5 $1,816 $2,3656 (23 %)









1 Revenue and, as a result, operating margin, operating profit, and earnings per share are impacted under ASC 606. 2 In Q3'24, revenue declined 3% year over year on a constant currency basis. 3 In Q3'24, GAAP EPS included a non-cash tax benefit of $14.2 million or $0.12, primarily associated with the effects of IRS procedural guidance issued in May 2024. 4 In Q3'24, non-GAAP EPS included a non-cash tax benefit of $9.8 million or $0.08, primarily associated with the effects of IRS procedural guidance issued in May 2024. 5 Gross debt excludes unamortized debt issuance costs. 6 Q3'23 gross debt included a deferred acquisition payment related to ServiceMax of $620 million, which was paid in October 2023.

Fiscal 2024 and Q4'24 Guidance

"In a selling environment that continued to be challenging, our Q3'24 ARR grew 10% year over year, and constant currency ARR grew 12% year over year, driven by our differentiated product portfolio, the resilience of our subscription business model, operational discipline, and the actions we have taken over time to align our investments with market opportunities. Our Q3'24 free cash flow growth of 29% was also solid, although slightly below our guidance due to timing. Reflecting our year-to-date performance and our outlook for the fourth quarter, we are updating our FY'24 constant currency ARR guidance range to 11 to 12 percent growth and maintaining our FY'24 free cash flow guidance. We believe we have set our guidance appropriately," said Kristian Talvitie, CFO.

$ in millions FY'24 Previous

Guidance FY'24

Guidance FY'24 YoY Growth

Guidance Q4'24

Guidance



Constant currency ARR $2,200 - $2,240 $2,200 - $2,220 11% - 12% $2,200 - $2,220

Operating cash flow ~$745 ~$740 ~21% ~$88

Free cash flow ~$725 ~$725 ~23% ~$83

Revenue $2,270 - $2,340 $2,270 - $2,320 8% - 11% $598 - $648

Earnings per share $2.52 - $3.22 $2.78 - $3.35 35% - 63% $0.72 - $1.29

Non-GAAP earnings per share $4.60 - $5.10 $4.85 - $5.21 12% - 20% $1.30 - $1.66



Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow Guidance to Free Cash Flow Guidance

In millions FY'24

Guidance Q4'24

Guidance





Operating Cash Flow ~$740 ~$88



Capital expenditures (~$15) (~$5)



Free Cash Flow ~$725 ~$83





Reconciliation of EPS Guidance to Non-GAAP EPS Guidance



FY'24

Guidance Q4'24

Guidance



Earnings per share $2.78 - $3.35 $0.72 - $1.29

Stock-based compensation expense $1.90 - $1.74 $0.56 - $0.40

Intangible asset amortization expense ~$0.67 ~$0.17

Acquisition and transaction-related expense ~$0.02 ~$0.00

Other non-operating expenses, related to an impairment loss on an

available for sale debt security ~$0.02 ~$0.00

Income tax adjustments related to the reconciling items ($0.59) – ($0.54) ($0.20) – ($0.15)

Non-GAAP Earnings per share $4.85 - $5.21 $1.30 - $1.66



FY'24 and Q4'24 financial guidance includes the following assumptions:

We provide ARR guidance on a constant currency basis, using our FY'24 Plan foreign exchange rates (rates as of September 30, 2023 ) for all periods.

) for all periods. We expect churn to remain low.

For cash flow, due to invoicing and payments seasonality, and consistent with the past 3 years, we expect the majority of our collections to occur in the first half of our fiscal year and for fiscal Q4 to be our lowest cash flow generation quarter.

Compared to FY'23, at the midpoint of FY'24 ARR guidance, FY'24 GAAP operating expenses are expected to increase approximately 6%, and FY'24 non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to increase approximately 8%, primarily due to investments to drive future growth, the acquisition of ServiceMax, and foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

FY'24 GAAP P&L results are expected to include the items below, totaling approximately $295 million to $315 million , as well as their related tax effects: approximately $210 million to $230 million of stock-based compensation expense, approximately $81 million of intangible asset amortization expense, approximately $2 million , net, related to acquisition and transaction-related expense and a restructuring credit, and approximately $2 million of other non-operating expenses, related to an impairment loss on an available-for-sale debt security.

to , as well as their related tax effects: Our FY'24 GAAP tax rate is expected to be approximately 17% and our non-GAAP tax rate is expected to be approximately 19%.

Cash tax payments are expected to be approximately $65 million in FY'24.

in FY'24. Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $15 million in FY'24.

in FY'24. Cash interest payments are expected to be approximately $135 million in FY'24.

in FY'24. Our long-term goal, assuming our Debt/EBITDA ratio is below 3x, is to return approximately 50% of our free cash flow to shareholders via share repurchases, while also taking into consideration the interest rate environment and strategic opportunities. We expect to prioritize paying down our debt in FY'24. We expect gross debt of approximately $1.7 billion at the end of FY'24. We expect our fully diluted share count to be approximately 121 million in FY'24.



PTC's Fiscal Third Quarter Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. To participate in the live conference call, dial (888) 330-2508 or (240) 789-2735, provide the passcode 7328695, and press # or log in to the webcast, available on PTC's Investor Relations website. A replay will also be available.

Important Information About Our Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to our financial results. We use these non-GAAP financial measures, and we believe that they assist our investors, to make period-to-period comparisons of our operating performance because they provide a view of our operating results without items that are not, in our view, indicative of our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to GAAP results as the items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures often have a material impact on our operating results, certain of those items are recurring, and others often recur. Management uses, and investors should consider, our non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with our GAAP results.

Non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the effect of the following items: stock-based compensation; amortization of acquired intangible assets; acquisition and transaction-related charges included in general and administrative expenses; restructuring and other charges and credits, net; non-operating charges and credits shown in the reconciliation provided; and income tax adjustments. Additional information about the items we exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures and the reasons we exclude them can be found in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.

Free Cash Flow: We provide information on free cash flow to enable investors to assess our ability to generate cash without incurring additional external financings and to evaluate our performance against our announced long-term goals and intent to return approximately 50% of our free cash flow to shareholders via stock repurchases. Free cash flow is cash provided by (used in) operations net of capital expenditures. Free cash flow is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures.

Constant Currency (CC): We present CC information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. To present CC information, FY'24 and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the foreign exchange rate as of September 30, 2023, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during that period.

Operating Measure

ARR: ARR (Annual Run Rate) represents the annualized value of our portfolio of active subscription software, cloud, SaaS, and support contracts as of the end of the reporting period. We calculate ARR as follows:

We consider a contract to be active when the product or service contractual term commences (the "start date") until the right to use the product or service ends (the "expiration date"). Even if the contract with the customer is executed before the start date, the contract will not count toward ARR until the customer right to receive the benefit of the products or services has commenced.

For contracts that include annual values that increase over time as there are additional deliverables in subsequent periods, which we refer to as ramp contracts, we include in ARR only the annualized value of components of the contract that are considered active as of the date of the ARR calculation. We do not include the future committed increases in the contract value as of the date of the ARR calculation.

As ARR includes only contracts that are active at the end of the reporting period, ARR does not reflect assumptions or estimates regarding future customer renewals or non-renewals.

Active contracts are annualized by dividing the total active contract value by the contract duration in days (expiration date minus start date), then multiplying that by 365 days (or 366 days for leap years).

We believe ARR is a valuable operating measure to assess the health of a subscription business because it is aligned with the amount that we invoice the customer on an annual basis. We invoice customers annually for the current year of the contract. A customer with a one-year contract will typically be invoiced for the total value of the contract at the beginning of the contractual term, while a customer with a multi-year contract will be invoiced for each annual period at the beginning of each year of the contract.

ARR increases by the annualized value of active contracts that commence in a reporting period and decreases by the annualized value of contracts that expire in the reporting period.

As ARR is not annualized recurring revenue, it is not calculated based on recognized or unearned revenue and is not affected by variability in the timing of revenue under ASC 606, particularly for on-premises license subscriptions where a substantial portion of the total value of the contract is recognized at a point in time upon the later of when the software is made available, or the subscription term commences.

ARR should be viewed independently of recognized and unearned revenue and is not intended to be combined with, or to replace, either of those items. Investors should consider our ARR operating measure only in conjunction with our GAAP financial results.

Organic ARR: We provide an organic ARR measure to help investors understand and assess the performance of our business without the distorting effects of ARR from acquisitions in the comparative period. We do not adjust for acquisitions that have an immaterial impact on our ARR results when providing organic ARR results.

Organic Constant Currency ARR: We provide an organic constant currency ARR measure to help investors understand and assess the performance of our business without the distorting effects of ARR from acquisitions in the comparative period and foreign exchange rate fluctuations. We do not adjust for acquisitions that have an immaterial impact on our ARR results when providing organic constant currency ARR results.

Deferred ARR: Deferred ARR is ARR attributable to our portfolio of subscription software, cloud, SaaS and support contracts that are not active as of the end of the reporting period but are contractually committed to commence in a future period.

Because ARR is independent of recognized and unearned revenue, deferred ARR should not be viewed as a measurement of revenue which will be recognized in future periods.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this document that are not historic facts, including statements about our future financial and growth expectations and targets and potential stock repurchases, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include: the macroeconomic and/or global manufacturing climates may not improve or may deteriorate due to, among other factors, high interest rates or increases in interest rates and inflation, volatile foreign exchange rates and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar, tightening of credit standards and availability, the effects of the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East, and growing tensions with China, any of which could cause customers to delay or reduce purchases of new software, reduce the number of subscriptions they carry, or delay payments to us, which would adversely affect ARR and/or our financial results and cash flow; our investments in our software solutions may not drive expansion of those solutions and/or generate the ARR and/or cash flow we expect if customers are slower to adopt those solutions than we expect or if they adopt competing solutions; our strategic initiatives to improve organizational and operational efficiency may not do so when or as we expect; other uses of cash or our credit facility limits could limit or preclude the return of 50% of free cash flow to shareholders via share repurchases, or could change our expectations about the amount and timing of any share repurchases; and foreign exchange rates may differ materially from those we expect. In addition, our assumptions concerning our future GAAP and non-GAAP effective income tax rates are based on estimates and other factors that could change, including changes to tax laws in the U.S. and other countries and the geographic mix of our revenue, expenses, and profits. Other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected are detailed from time to time in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables industrial and manufacturing companies to digitally transform how they engineer, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 25,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

PTC Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)



















































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



2024



2023



2024



2023

























Revenue:





















Recurring revenue $ 481,559



$ 498,410



$ 1,551,600



$ 1,407,662

Perpetual license

7,050





8,251





22,243





30,417

Professional services

30,030





35,681





98,082





112,354

Total revenue (1)

518,639





542,342





1,671,925





1,550,433

























Cost of revenue (2)

111,916





115,854





331,991





325,150

























Gross margin

406,723





426,488





1,339,934





1,225,283

























Operating expenses:





















Sales and marketing (2)

140,318





145,083





411,763





392,673

Research and development (2)

110,253





103,819





323,034





292,345

General and administrative (2)

49,659





57,055





180,391





173,949

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

10,672





10,670





31,459





29,352

Restructuring and other credits, net

-





(39)





(802)





(376)

Total operating expenses

310,902





316,588





945,845





887,943

























Operating income

95,821





109,900





394,089





337,340

Other expense, net

(28,448)





(33,374)





(95,372)





(93,321)

Income before income taxes

67,373





76,526





298,717





244,019

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(1,605)





15,128





48,907





44,082

Net income $ 68,978



$ 61,398



$ 249,810



$ 199,937

























Earnings per share:





















Basic $ 0.58



$ 0.52



$ 2.09



$ 1.69

Weighted average shares outstanding

119,893





118,483





119,533





118,186

























Diluted $ 0.57



$ 0.51



$ 2.07



$ 1.68

Weighted average shares outstanding

120,822





119,392





120,593





119,072







(1) See supplemental financial data for revenue by license, support and cloud services, and professional services.

(2) See supplemental financial data for additional information about stock-based compensation.



PTC Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA FOR REVENUE AND STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION

(in thousands, except per share data)

















































Revenue by license, support and services is as follows:























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



2024



2023



2024



2023

License revenue (1) $ 149,104



$ 192,940



$ 567,423



$ 562,631

Support and cloud services revenue

339,505





313,721





1,006,420





875,448

Professional services revenue

30,030





35,681





98,082





112,354

Total revenue $ 518,639



$ 542,342



$ 1,671,925



$ 1,550,433

























(1) License revenue includes the portion of subscription revenue allocated to license.

























The amounts in the income statement include stock-based compensation as follows:



























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



2024



2023



2024



2023

Cost of revenue $ 5,856



$ 5,847



$ 15,979



$ 15,668

Sales and marketing

15,167





14,513





46,023





39,554

Research and development

13,101





14,801





41,275





41,839

General and administrative

13,914





18,657





57,965





50,507

Total stock-based compensation $ 48,038



$ 53,818



$ 161,242



$ 147,568



PTC Inc.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)



























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



2024



2023



2024



2023

























GAAP gross margin $ 406,723



$ 426,488



$ 1,339,934



$ 1,225,283

Stock-based compensation

5,856





5,847





15,979





15,668

Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in cost of

revenue

9,685





9,841





28,835





25,817

Non-GAAP gross margin $ 422,264



$ 442,176



$ 1,384,748



$ 1,266,768

























GAAP operating income $ 95,821



$ 109,900



$ 394,089



$ 337,340

Stock-based compensation

48,038





53,818





161,242





147,568

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

20,357





20,511





60,294





55,169

Acquisition and transaction-related charges

154





795





2,962





18,484

Restructuring and other credits, net

-





(39)





(802)





(376)

Non-GAAP operating income (1) $ 164,370



$ 184,985



$ 617,785



$ 558,185

























GAAP net income $ 68,978



$ 61,398



$ 249,810



$ 199,937

Stock-based compensation

48,038





53,818





161,242





147,568

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

20,357





20,511





60,294





55,169

Acquisition and transaction-related charges

154





795





2,962





18,484

Restructuring and other credits, net

-





(39)





(802)





(376)

Non-operating charges, net (2)

-





-





2,000





5,147

Income tax adjustments (3)

(19,538)





(18,830)





(48,162)





(52,506)

Non-GAAP net income $ 117,989



$ 117,653



$ 427,344



$ 373,423

























GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.57



$ 0.51



$ 2.07



$ 1.68

Stock-based compensation

0.40





0.45





1.34





1.24

Amortization of acquired intangibles

0.17





0.17





0.50





0.46

Acquisition and transaction-related charges

0.00





0.01





0.02





0.16

Restructuring and other credits, net

-





(0.00)





(0.01)





(0.00)

Non-operating charges, net (2)

-





-





0.02





0.04

Income tax adjustments (3)

(0.16)





(0.16)





(0.40)





(0.44)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.98



$ 0.99



$ 3.54



$ 3.14

























(1) Operating margin impact of non-GAAP adjustments:























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



2024



2023



2024



2023

GAAP operating margin

18.5 %



20.3 %



23.6 %



21.8 % Stock-based compensation

9.3 %



9.9 %



9.6 %



9.5 % Amortization of acquired intangibles

3.9 %



3.8 %



3.6 %



3.6 % Acquisition and transaction-related charges

0.0 %



0.1 %



0.2 %



1.2 % Restructuring and other credits, net

0.0 %



0.0 %



0.0 %



0.0 % Non-GAAP operating margin

31.7 %



34.1 %



37.0 %



36.0 %





(2) In the first nine months of FY'24, we recognized an impairment loss of $2.0 million on an available-for-sale debt security. In the first nine months of FY'23, we recognized $4.2 million of financing charges for a debt commitment agreement associated with our acquisition of ServiceMax.

(3) Income tax adjustments reflect the tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments which are calculated by applying the applicable tax rate by jurisdiction to the non-GAAP adjustments listed above. Additionally, in the first nine months of FY'24, adjustments exclude a tax expense of $3.6 million for a tax reserve related to prior years in a foreign jurisdiction.



PTC Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)



























June 30,



September 30,



2024



2023













ASSETS





















Cash and cash equivalents $ 247,749



$ 288,103

Accounts receivable, net

674,959





811,398

Property and equipment, net

77,535





88,391

Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net

4,352,750





4,299,760

Lease assets, net

131,297





143,028

Other assets

643,855





658,162













Total assets $ 6,128,145



$ 6,288,842













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Deferred revenue $ 687,614



$ 681,550

Debt, net of deferred issuance costs

1,811,154





1,695,785

Deferred acquisition payments (1)

-





620,040

Lease obligations

180,274





193,192

Other liabilities

434,424





420,985

Stockholders' equity

3,014,679





2,677,290













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,128,145



$ 6,288,842







(1) FY'23 Deferred acquisition payments represented the fair value of the $650 million payment associated with the ServiceMax, Inc. acquisition, which was paid in Q1'24.



PTC Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)











































































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



2024



2023



2024



2023

























Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income $ 68,978



$ 61,398



$ 249,810



$ 199,937

Stock-based compensation

48,038





53,818





161,242





147,568

Depreciation and amortization

27,128





27,906





81,272





76,943

Amortization of right-of-use lease assets

7,684





8,141





23,143





24,705

Operating lease liability

(3,145)





(6,345)





(13,438)





(1,360)

Accounts receivable

23,915





13,043





131,422





99,521

Accounts payable and accruals

64,831





18,726





35





11,368

Deferred revenue

(32,578)





(17,396)





8,393





18,696

Income taxes

(19,882)





2,259





(1,795)





(9,910)

Other

28,830





7,673





11,786





(6,376)

Net cash provided by operating activities

213,799





169,223





651,870





561,092

























Capital expenditures

(1,639)





(5,085)





(9,841)





(18,035)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired(1)

-





-





(93,457)





(828,271)

Borrowings (payments) on debt, net(2)

(195,125)





(180,000)





109,049





386,000

Deferred acquisition payment(3)

-





-





(620,040)





-

Net proceeds associated with issuance of common stock

-





-





12,709





10,592

Payments of withholding taxes in connection with vesting of stock-

based awards

(21,405)





(19,467)





(92,589)





(75,489)

Settlement of net investment hedges

6,050





(1,660)





3,826





(14,204)

Net proceeds from sale (purchases) of investments

-





349





-





(5,474)

Credit facility origination costs

-





-





-





(13,355)

Other financing & investing activities

-





-





-





(371)

Foreign exchange impact on cash

(2,832)





(2,346)





(2,003)





6,835

























Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(1,152)





(38,986)





(40,476)





9,320

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

249,474





321,194





288,798





272,888

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 248,322



$ 282,208



$ 248,322



$ 282,208

























Supplemental cash flow information:





















Cash paid for interest(3) $ 18,375



$ 22,576



$ 112,394



$ 51,946







(1) In Q1'24, we acquired pure-systems for $93 million, net of cash acquired. In Q2'23, we acquired ServiceMax Inc. for $1,448 million, net of cash acquired. We paid $828 million in Q2'23 and the remaining $620 million in Q1'24.

(2) In Q1'24, we borrowed $740 million to fund the ServiceMax deferred acquisition payment and the pure-systems acquisition. Subsequently, we've made net payments of $631 million.

(3) In Q1'24, we made a payment of $650 million to settle the ServiceMax deferred acquisition payment liability, of which $620 million is a financing outflow and $30 million is an operating outflow and included in cash paid for interest.



PTC Inc.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)



















































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



2024



2023



2024



2023

Cash provided by operating activities $ 213,799



$ 169,223



$ 651,870



$ 561,092

Capital expenditures

(1,639)





(5,085)





(9,841)





(18,035)

Free cash flow $ 212,160



$ 164,138



$ 642,029



$ 543,057



SOURCE PTC Inc.