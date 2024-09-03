PTC Appoints Rob Bernshteyn to Board of Directors

BOSTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that it has appointed Rob Bernshteyn to its Board of Directors, effective September 9, 2024.

Bernshteyn has held leadership and executive roles in the enterprise software space for over 30 years, including 14 years as CEO and Chairman of Coupa Software, a provider of business spend management solutions. During his tenure at Coupa, Bernshteyn transformed the company into a high-growth industry leader and led a successful IPO in 2016. He is currently a General Partner at ICONIQ Growth.

"We're pleased to welcome Rob to PTC's Board of Directors," said Neil Barua, CEO of PTC. "Rob has a keen understanding of what it takes to lead and grow a high-performing public company and a proven track record that spans executive management, product, and go-to-market disciplines. We look forward to having Rob's point of view as we continue our work to grow the business and deliver for our customers."

"I'm thrilled to join PTC's Board of Directors," said Bernshteyn. "PTC is an incredible company and plays a critical role in how the world's leading product companies design, manufacture, and service the products that we rely on every day. I look forward to working with Neil and his leadership team and my fellow Board members as we continue elevating PTC's position as an industry leader."

Bernshteyn holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in Information Systems from the State University of New York at Albany. Prior to leading Coupa, he led product marketing and management for SuccessFactors and product management for Siebel Systems. Bernshteyn previously served on the Board of Directors of Medallia.

Bernshteyn will serve on the PTC Board's Compensation & People Committee.

