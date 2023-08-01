PTC Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholder

BOSTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Inc. (Nasdaq: PTC) today announced the pricing of a public secondary offering of 5,830,905 shares of its outstanding common stock by Rockwell Automation, Inc. at the public offering price of $141.75 per share. The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

This offering is solely a resale of secondary shares currently issued and outstanding, and PTC will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in this offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is the sole underwriter for the secondary offering.

The offering of these securities is being made pursuant to PTC's effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 22, 2021. When available, a copy of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs and Co. LLC, c/o Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by calling (866) 471-2526, by facsimile at (212) 902-9316 or by email at [email protected]. or by visiting the EDGAR database on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any offer or sale will be made only by means of PTC's prospectus supplement and prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement relating to these securities.

ABOUT PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables industrial and manufacturing companies to digitally transform how they engineer, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 25,000 customers globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the secondary offering. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "believes," "estimates," "intends," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about PTC and its subsidiaries, including those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in PTC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in PTC's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All subsequent written and oral forward looking statements attributable to PTC or persons acting on PTC's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in PTC's filings with the SEC. PTC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur.

Contact

Investor Relations — PTC Inc.

Matt Shimao

[email protected]

SOURCE PTC Inc.