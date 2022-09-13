PTC Introduces Onshape-Arena Connection to Accelerate Product Development and Supply Chain Collaboration

New functionality for Onshape and Arena connects cloud-native CAD, PDM, and PLM

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced the availability of the Onshape-Arena Connection, a new functionality that connects its cloud-native Onshape® product development and Arena® product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions. The Connection enables product data to be shared instantly between the Onshape and Arena solutions with the click of a button, helping companies to accelerate the product development process and simplify collaboration with supply chain partners.

"The Onshape-Arena Connection is the next step on PTC's journey to make the product development process faster, easier, and more agile for designers, engineers, and suppliers, and it's only possible because of the cloud-native architectures of Onshape and Arena," said Jon Hirschtick, General Manager of Onshape at PTC. "This is product development from a single provider with CAD, PDM, and PLM workflows fully realized in the cloud."

The Onshape-Arena Connection supports continuous, cross-functional product development that can significantly reduce costs and schedule impacts on the manufacturing process. With the Connection, all stakeholders in the product development process – including design engineering, quality, procurement, and supply chain partners – are always working on the same version of a design. This allows for design reviews at any time and improvements to the product before investments are made in expensive manufacturing lines and tooling.

"The Onshape-Arena Connection can reduce the friction, high costs, and coding that typically occur when trying to connect product data management and product lifecycle management systems," said Felix Alvarez Rivera, Chief Product Officer of Wavemaker Labs, Inc. "This functionality makes it easier for product data to flow from engineering to operations, including supply chain partners."

The Connection requires zero downloads, installs, or administration time and comes at no additional cost to Onshape and Arena users.

