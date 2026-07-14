PTC Introduces Onshape Labs to Accelerate AI Inside the Product Development Process

Launches early-access program, with broader availability expected later this summer via opt-in access

Enables participating customers to evaluate emerging Onshape capabilities earlier in the development cycle

Applies advanced technologies within engineering workflows, using real-time product data to power automation and improve design decisions

BOSTON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced the Onshape Labs™ initiative, a new early-access program within its Onshape® cloud-native CAD and PDM platform that gives participating customers a first look at emerging functionalities, including new uses of AI, delivered directly inside the product development workflow. Broader availability is expected later this summer, when users will be able to opt in through the Onshape "Preferences" settings under "Onshape Labs."

Image courtesy of PTC.

Product development is entering a new phase, one where AI moves from disconnected tools into the core systems where products are designed and defined. But most CAD systems were not built to support that shift. Onshape's cloud-native architecture changes that by capturing every design decision in real time and creating the structured data and context that enables AI to understand design intent, learn from past work, and take action. Onshape Labs is how PTC intends to bring these capabilities to customers quickly, embedding AI into everyday engineering work rather than layering it on around the edges.

Through Onshape Labs, customers will be able to opt in for early access to emerging capabilities and provide feedback that help shape their development. Initial innovations include:

Current capabilities in Onshape Labs (early access):

AI Quick Render: Prompt-based generation of high-quality renderings in seconds

Prompt-based generation of high-quality renderings in seconds Onshape to Isaac Sim workflows: Bring CAD assets into NVIDIA Isaac Sim, an open robotics simulation framework, with Omniverse Libraries supporting simulation-ready visualization for robotics teams

Capabilities expected soon in Onshape Labs:

AI Agents and Automation: Capabilities that perform tasks, enforce standards, and operate alongside engineers with full visibility and control

Capabilities that perform tasks, enforce standards, and operate alongside engineers with full visibility and control Drawing Checker: AI-powered validator that ensures drawings conform to standards

AI-powered validator that ensures drawings conform to standards FeatureScript MCP Server: A unique framework offering Text-to-Code-to-CAD, enabling prompt-based CAD geometry creation and CAD customization

"Engineering teams don't need more disconnected AI tools; they need AI that understands their products, their data, and how they actually work," said David Katzman, EVP and General Manager of Onshape and Arena at PTC. "With Onshape Labs, we're putting these capabilities directly in customers' hands early, learning from how they use them, and turning that feedback into meaningful product value. Our goal is to move from AI assisting engineers to AI actively participating in the engineering process."

"AI is central to product development, helping engineers move faster from design to production," said Madison Huang, director of product marketing at NVIDIA. "By integrating NVIDIA Omniverse libraries and skills, PTC Onshape Labs puts AI-powered agents inside the engineering workflow so teams can visualize, simulate and improve products as they build."

PTC may, in its sole discretion, refine, modify, discontinue, or generally release any Onshape Labs capability. To stay informed and learn more about this initiative, visit the Onshape Labs website.

With Onshape and the rest of its portfolio, PTC is delivering on its vision for the Intelligent Product Lifecycle: enabling manufacturers and product companies to build a product data foundation, extend the value of that data across their enterprise, and accelerate AI-driven transformation. Broader use of product data enables companies to bring higher quality products to market faster, better manage product complexity, meet regulatory and compliance standards, and much more.

To learn more about Onshape, the industry's only cloud-native CAD and PDM platform, visit PTC's Onshape website.

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company enabling manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service products. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, visit www.ptc.com.

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PTC, Onshape, Arena, FeatureScript, Onshape Labs, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this document that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our product investment areas and the development, release, and timing of our products and capabilities, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current plans, expectations, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties is contained in PTC's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Information regarding future products, capabilities, or enhancements is provided for informational purposes only and remains subject to change at our sole discretion. Such information does not constitute a commitment, promise, or legal obligation, and customers should base purchasing decisions solely on currently available functionality.

SOURCE PTC Inc.