PTC Launches PTC Orbit, an AI-Powered As-Maintained System of Intelligence for Manufacturers

Enables a complete system of record for asset data, connecting and contextualizing information from various enterprise systems such as PLM, ERP, CRM, IoT, EAM, and FSM systems into a single, unified asset view

Built AI-first to surface failure patterns, fleet-level insights, and quality signals that engineering and quality teams can't access today

Enables users to explore asset data, investigate issues, and drive action to support reliability and revenue-focused campaigns

BOSTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced the PTC Orbit™ cloud-native asset intelligence solution, which closes the gap between the product as designed and the asset as maintained. By connecting PLM, ERP, CRM, IoT, EAM, and FSM systems into a single, unified asset record, PTC Orbit applies AI to make asset information accessible, explorable, and actionable across engineering, quality, and service teams and extends the value of the Intelligent Product Lifecycle.

Image courtesy of PTC.

Manufacturers invest heavily in managing the product lifecycle from design through manufacturing, with every revision, configuration, and change order tracked in PLM. But once a product ships, structured visibility ends and the as-maintained state of each asset fragments across disconnected systems. PTC Orbit fills this gap by serving as the as-maintained system of intelligence, enabling every team to work from the same accurate, current asset view, driving closed-loop product reliability, proactive service readiness, and support for aftermarket revenue programs.

"Asset data fragmentation is one of the most persistent barriers to operational efficiency in manufacturing," Eric Kaese, Field Service Management Lead, Deloitte. "With products like PTC Orbit, organizations have the opportunity to deepen capabilities, moving them from reactive decision‑making entities to more scalable, insight‑led operations."

"With more than 25% of our sewer level monitoring devices offline at any given time, we needed a single, coherent view of network condition and risk across our operations," said Andrew Oliver, Head of Operational Technology Platforms, Southern Water. "PTC Orbit gave us that capability and the ability to prioritize high-risk areas, optimize field activity, and make more informed investment decisions at scale."

PTC Orbit supports three primary functions:

Asset data consolidation: Connects and reconciles asset data from PLM, ERP, CRM, IoT, EAM, FSM, and other enterprise systems to create a unified, as-maintained view of each asset, closing the visibility gap that opens when products ship.

Connects and reconciles asset data from PLM, ERP, CRM, IoT, EAM, FSM, and other enterprise systems to create a unified, as-maintained view of each asset, closing the visibility gap that opens when products ship. AI-powered lifecycle intelligence: Applies AI to detect service patterns and failure trends, calculate asset health scores, and forecast service and maintenance demand by asset group, account, and region.

Applies AI to detect service patterns and failure trends, calculate asset health scores, and forecast service and maintenance demand by asset group, account, and region. AI‑assisted access and interaction: Enables teams across the enterprise to interact with asset data through an AI canvas that surfaces insights dynamically based on user context, going beyond static dashboards to deliver relevant information on demand.

"Asset data has always existed everywhere, but nowhere could it truly be used," said Joseph June, General Manager of SLM and AI Strategy, PTC. "With PTC Orbit, we built a new AI-first solution from the ground up to be the system of record for asset intelligence. With this new solution, we're shifting asset data from something teams manage after the fact to something they can use proactively across the entire product lifecycle."

PTC Orbit was showcased at the PTC NEXT Chicago event on June 9-10 at the Swissôtel Chicago. The PTC NEXT On-Demand Experience Hub is now live, with new content added regularly to ensure all customers and partners can access the content shared during the event and more, regardless of attendance. To learn more, please visit www.ptc.com/events/ptc-next-chicago.

With PTC Orbit and the rest of its portfolio, PTC is delivering on its vision for the Intelligent Product Lifecycle: enabling manufacturers and product companies to build a product data foundation, extend the value of that data across their enterprise, and accelerate AI-driven transformation. Broader use of product data enables companies to bring higher quality products to market faster, better manage product complexity, meet regulatory and compliance standards, and much more.

To learn more about PTC Orbit, visit www.ptc.com/en/products/ptc-orbit.

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables industrial and manufacturing companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

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PTC, PTC Orbit, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE PTC Inc.