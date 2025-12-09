PTC Launches Arena AI Engine to Accelerate Intelligent Automation Across PLM and QMS Workflows

Streamlines change management by automating the review and comparison of complex product documents

Improves accuracy and consistency across PLM and QMS workflows through AI-driven detection of key changes and compliance-relevant details

Enhances product development confidence with stronger security, better visibility into revisions, and more reliable decision support

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced the release of its Arena® product lifecycle management (PLM) and quality management system (QMS) AI Engine. Powered by Amazon Bedrock, Arena AI Engine functionality automates document review and comparison to enable teams to reduce errors, strengthen compliance, and work through file changes more quickly.

Image courtesy of PTC.

"Our customers manage complex documentation and ongoing revisions that can slow work and increase risk," said David Katzman, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Onshape and Arena by PTC. "The launch of Arena AI Engine marks the next step in our long-term investment to make those processes more intuitive and give teams greater clarity and control over their product information."

Building on the Arena AI infrastructure, key features of Arena AI Engine include:

AI File Summary action to condense lengthy reports into clear, actionable insights, helping teams share concise updates and move approvals along quickly.

AI File Comparison action to speed training and change management version control by automatically highlighting changes across specifications, designs, diagrams, and other files to reduce manual checks and compliance risks.

Arena AI Engine extends PTC's Intelligent Product Lifecycle vision by bringing AI-driven intelligence directly into everyday PLM and QMS workflows, enabling teams to make faster, more confident decisions across the product lifecycle.

In addition to the launch of Arena AI Engine, this release strengthens supply chain resiliency through new Arena AI Assistant and Arena Supply Chain Intelligence (SCI) features, including:

Enhancements to the Arena AI Assistant to add support with more Help topics and full multilingual availability, further strengthening its conversational interface to help reduce onboarding time and improve productivity.

Enhancements to the Arena SCI™ offering to strengthen global regulatory compliance through weekly update checks for electronic components, further supporting real-time, AI-driven component monitoring and risk mitigation with insights directly incorporated into product development workflows.

For more on Arena AI Engine, read this blog: How Arena's AI Engine Transforms Product Development Efficiency.

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

Media Contact

Greg Payne

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Matt Shimao

[email protected]

PTC, Arena, Arena SCI, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of the PTC Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE PTC Inc.