PTC Launches Windchill AI Assistant to Simplify How Teams Find and Leverage Product Data Across the Enterprise

Allows users to ask questions in natural language to quickly find answers through an embedded chat interface

Helps teams save time by summarizing and surfacing key details from product documents

Applies AI to existing Windchill data while maintaining security and access controls

BOSTON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced the release of Windchill AI Assistant, a new artificial intelligence (AI) capability built in its Windchill® product lifecycle management (PLM) solution. This new capability introduces generative AI into Windchill via a natural language chat interface, making it easier for users to find, understand, and work with critical product information already stored in the platform, reducing time spent searching and enabling increases in team productivity.

Image courtesy of PTC.

As product data complexity continues to grow, engineering and manufacturing teams often struggle to locate specific information across large sets of documents. Windchill AI Assistant addresses this challenge by enabling users to ask questions in plain language and receive contextual answers or summaries based on the content of Windchill documents. It helps users quickly review lengthy files, surface relevant details, and access insights embedded in years of engineering tests, reviews, and technical documentation that may not be easily found through traditional reports or standard navigation. All responses seamlessly reference the source of information, grounding each response while ensuring that access control rules are enforced—helping build transparency, security, and trust in the solution. The capability is deployed as a plugin, allowing customers to adopt new AI capabilities and enabling rapid innovation while reducing operational disruption.

"For many customers, the challenge isn't a lack of product data. It's how difficult it can be to find and reuse what teams have already learned across past engineering work," said John Haller, General Manager of Windchill, PTC. "With Windchill AI Assistant, we're applying AI in a practical way to help teams get faster access to trusted information already in Windchill, so they can spend less time searching for answers and more time applying insights to their work."

PTC plans to continue advancing Windchill AI Assistant by expanding how users interact with Windchill data. Future enhancements are expected to add AI agents across additional product domains, including parts and change management, deepen insight into document information, and embed AI‑driven actions directly into workflows. PTC also plans to incorporate broader process and domain knowledge to help guide users as they complete tasks in Windchill. These enhancements are intended to further improve efficiency, usability, and confidence as customers manage increasingly complex product data.

Windchill, along with the rest of PTC's portfolio, supports the company's vision for the Intelligent Product Lifecycle, helping manufacturers build a strong product data foundation in engineering, extend the value of that data across the enterprise, and power AI‑driven transformation. Working alongside other AI solutions, such as PTC's Creo® AI, Codebeamer® AI, ServiceMax® AI, Onshape® AI, and Arena® AI, Windchill AI helps organizations scale AI adoption with confidence.

For the latest AI innovations across PTC's portfolio, and how PTC customers are using AI to turn strategy into execution across the product lifecycle, visit the AI in Focus Executive Series.

To learn more about Windchill and Windchill AI, visit https://www.ptc.com/en/products/windchill/windchill-ai.

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

Media Contact

Julia Reed

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Matt Shimao

[email protected]

PTC, Windchill, Creo, Codebeamer, ServiceMax, Onshape, Arena, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE PTC Inc.