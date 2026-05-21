PTC's Codebeamer Powers Mazda's Software-Defined Vehicle Development

Mazda selects Codebeamer ALM solution to help strengthen requirements management, improve quality, support compliance, and accelerate innovation for software-defined vehicle development

Maintains connectivity to Mazda's advanced Model-Based Development (MBD)

Establishes foundation for integrated product development and future AI-enabled workflows

BOSTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that Mazda Motor Corporation, a leading global automaker, has selected the PTC Codebeamer® Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) solution to support its software-defined vehicle development (SDV). Mazda will use Codebeamer to standardize requirements, testing, and validation, enabling end-to-end traceability and faster product development while meeting automotive standards.

The All-New 2026 Mazda CX-5.

Codebeamer enables streamlined workflows, early issue detection, and maintained connectivity between Model-Based Development data, requirements, and validation results. This step is crucial for automotive companies because it helps ensure that every stage of the vehicle development process is traceable and aligned. This transparency helps teams quickly identify and resolve issues, reduces the risk of errors, and supports compliance with industry regulations.

"As our vehicles become increasingly software driven, it is essential that our product development teams operate within a connected and disciplined development environment," said Mr. Tomohiko Adachi, Supreme Principal Engineer, KURUMA Development Division, Mazda Motor Corporation. "Codebeamer helps us strengthen requirements traceability and visibility, supporting greater alignment across teams as we continue to evolve our development approach."

Codebeamer helps teams streamline safety-critical development, enforce strict checkpoints, and reduce late-stage risks. Mazda will use the unified product data foundation to build a strong project knowledge base, replacing fragmented legacy tools. This integration enables improved quality, compliance, and efficient reuse of decisions and test results.

"Mazda is embracing software-defined vehicle development," said Robert Dahdah, Chief Revenue Officer, PTC. "Using Codebeamer helps consolidate dispersed documentation, supporting requirements management and collaboration, enabling faster decision-making, more efficient product development cycles, and enhanced quality, innovation, and collaboration."

With Codebeamer and the rest of its portfolio, PTC is delivering on its vision for the Intelligent Product Lifecycle: enabling manufacturers and product companies to build a product data foundation in engineering, extend the value of that data across their enterprise, and power AI-driven transformation. Broader use of product data enables companies to bring higher quality products to market faster, better manage complexity, meet regulatory standards, and much more. To find out more about Codebeamer, visit www.ptc.com/products/en/codebeamer.

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

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SOURCE PTC Inc.