PTC Provides Update on Translarna™ (ataluren) Application for Label Expansion

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has completed their review of a proposed indication extension of Translarna™ (ataluren) for the treatment of patients with nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy (nmDMD) who are non-ambulatory. While the CHMP adopted a negative opinion of the extension, PTC was informed by EMA representatives that the European Public Assessment Report (EPAR) will be updated to clarify that patients who start Translarna while ambulatory are not required to discontinue treatment after loss of ambulation.

Translarna is currently indicated for ambulatory Duchenne patients who are over two years of age; the requested extension would have allowed for the inclusion of non-ambulatory patients in the label. PTC plans to request a re-examination of the procedure within the next two weeks and expects the new examination to last approximately 4 months.

"While we are disappointed with the current outcome of the label expansion procedure and its impact on non-ambulatory patients with nonsense mutation Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, we are pleased that patients on Translarna can remain on treatment after loss of ambulation," said Marcio Souza, Chief Operating Officer, PTC Therapeutics, Inc. "We remain committed to work with the CHMP to clarify the open questions and are confident we will be able to demonstrate the pulmonary benefit of Translarna in non-ambulatory patients."

The clinical data supporting the extension is based on results supporting the positive impact in the Force Vital Capacity (FVC) parameters for patients treated with Translarna in study 019, a long-term, open-label study, and study 025 (STRIDE Registry) when compared to matched natural history controls. This is in addition to currently approved labeling stating that the pharmacokinetics (PK) and safety profiles are comparable between ambulatory and non-ambulatory nmDMD patients, and that no dose adjustment is necessary when patients become non-ambulatory. The CHMP opined that the comparable PK may not ensure efficacy in non-ambulatory patients since muscle mass is reduced in this patient group. PTC and members of the scientific community expressed disagreement with this understanding during the oral explanation.

Translarna received the annual renewal of its conditional marketing authorization in June 2019 for nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients who are ambulatory and two years and over. In addition, in connection with the June 2019 renewal, PTC's specific obligation for the submission of the results of Study 041, an ongoing clinical trial of ataluren, has been extended to September 2022.

About ataluren (Translarna™)

Translarna (ataluren), discovered and developed by PTC Therapeutics, Inc., is a protein restoration therapy designed to enable the formation of a functioning protein in patients with genetic disorders caused by a nonsense mutation. A nonsense mutation is an alteration in the genetic code that prematurely halts the synthesis of an essential protein. The resulting disorder is determined by which protein cannot be expressed in its entirety and is no longer functional, such as dystrophin in Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Translarna, the tradename of ataluren, is licensed in the European Economic Area for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients aged two years and older. Ataluren is an investigational new drug in the United States.

About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Primarily affecting males, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) is a rare and fatal genetic disorder that results in progressive muscle weakness from early childhood and leads to premature death in the mid-twenties due to heart and respiratory failure. It is a progressive muscle disorder caused by the lack of functional dystrophin protein. Dystrophin is critical to the structural stability of skeletal, diaphragm, and heart muscles. Patients with Duchenne can lose the ability to walk as early as age ten, followed by loss of the use of their arms. Duchenne patients subsequently experience life-threatening lung complications, requiring the need for ventilation support, and heart complications in their late teens and twenties. More information regarding Duchenne is available through the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy. Additionally, information and resources are available at www.duchenneandyou.com.

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

PTC is a science-led, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically-differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. To learn more about PTC, please visit us on www.ptcbio.com and follow us on Facebook, on Twitter at @PTCBio, and on LinkedIn.

